Les news du 27 Juillet 2020 News Les news du 27 Juillet 2020 Mörk Gryning - Depravity » (Lien direct) MÖRK GRYNING (Dark/Black/Death Moderne) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Hinsides Vrede le 23 octobre sur Season Of Mist. Le groupe vient de dévoiler un premier teaser prometteur :



01. The Depths Of Chinnereth

02. Fältherren

03. Existence In A Dream

04. Infernal

05. A Glimpse Of The Sky

06. Hinsides

07. The Night

08. Sleeping In The Embers

09. For Those Departed

10. Without Crown

11. Black Spirit

12. On the Elysian Fields





» (Lien direct) DEPRAVITY (Death Metal, Australie) a dévoilé la pochette de son nouvel album Grand Malevolence à venir prochainement sur Transcending Obscurity Records. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp.

Night In Gales - Retromorphosis - Ages

