Les news du 27 Juillet 2020 Mörk Gryning - Depravity
|MÖRK GRYNING (Dark/Black/Death Moderne) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Hinsides Vrede le 23 octobre sur Season Of Mist. Le groupe vient de dévoiler un premier teaser prometteur :
01. The Depths Of Chinnereth
02. Fältherren
03. Existence In A Dream
04. Infernal
05. A Glimpse Of The Sky
06. Hinsides
07. The Night
08. Sleeping In The Embers
09. For Those Departed
10. Without Crown
11. Black Spirit
12. On the Elysian Fields
|DEPRAVITY (Death Metal, Australie) a dévoilé la pochette de son nouvel album Grand Malevolence à venir prochainement sur Transcending Obscurity Records. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp.
