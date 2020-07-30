»

(Lien direct) THE ELECTRIC MUD (Stoner Rock, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Burn The Ships le 25 septembre via Small Stone Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec la vidéo de "First Murder On Mars" :



01. The First Murder On Mars

02. Stone Hands

03. Reptile

04. A Greater Evil

05. Call The Judge

06. Priestess

07. Good Monster

08. Led Belly

09. Terrestrial Birds



