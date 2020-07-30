chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Sabotage (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les news du 29 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 29 Juillet 2020... (N)
Par TarGhost		   
Le sondage des années 2010
 Le sondage des années 2010 ... (S)
Par X-Death		   
Detherous / Stench Of Death
 Detherous / Stench Of Death... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Bastard Priest
 Bastard Priest - Vengeance.... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Panzer Squad
 Panzer Squad - s/t (EP) (C)
Par LeMoustre		   
Blasphamagoatachrist
 Blasphamagoatachrist - Blac... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 24 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 24 Juillet 2020... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Thou
 Thou - Blessings Of The Hig... (C)
Par northstar		   
Mysticum
 Mysticum - In The Streams o... (C)
Par Utferd		   
Satyricon
 Satyricon - Nemesis Divina (C)
Par Utferd		   
Metallica
 Metallica - ...And Justice ... (C)
Par Utferd		   
Archgoat
 Archgoat - The Apocalyptic ... (C)
Par Utferd		   
Mayhem
 Mayhem - De Mysteriis Dom S... (C)
Par Utferd		   
Incantation
 Incantation - Profane Nexus (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Burzum
 Burzum - Filosofem (C)
Par Utferd		   
Mora Prokaza
 Mora Prokaza - By Chance (C)
Par Utferd		   
Mercyful Fate
 Mercyful Fate - In The Shadows (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Serment
 Serment - Chante, O Flamme ... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Helms Alee
 Helms Alee - Noctiluca (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 30 Juillet 2020

News
Les news du 30 Juillet 2020 Toxaemia - The Electric Mud - Necrot
»
(Lien direct)
TOXAEMIA (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son premier album intitulé Where Paths Divide le 20 novembre via Emanzipation Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
THE ELECTRIC MUD (Stoner Rock, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Burn The Ships le 25 septembre via Small Stone Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec la vidéo de "First Murder On Mars" :

01. The First Murder On Mars
02. Stone Hands
03. Reptile
04. A Greater Evil
05. Call The Judge
06. Priestess
07. Good Monster
08. Led Belly
09. Terrestrial Birds

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Mortal, le nouvel album de NECROT (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 28 août prochain via Tankcrime Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un troisième extrait avec le titre "Your Hell" :

01. Your Hell
02. Dying Life
03. Stench Of Decay
04. Asleep Forever
05. Sinister Will
06. Malevolent Intentions
07. Mortal




 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
30 Juillet 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Necrot
 Necrot
Death Metal - 2011 - Etats-Unis		   
Toxaemia
 Toxaemia
Death Metal - 1989 - Suède		   
Bastard Priest
Vengeance... Of The Damned ...
Lire la chronique
Panzer Squad
s/t (EP)
Lire la chronique
Pearl Jam
Gigaton
Lire la chronique
Black Funeral
Scourge of Lamashtu
Lire la chronique
Thou
Blessings Of The Highest Or...
Lire la chronique
Temnein
Tales : Of Humanity And Greed
Lire la chronique
Withering Surface
Meet Your Maker
Lire la chronique
Dauþuz
Grubenfall 1727 (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mercyful Fate
In The Shadows
Lire la chronique
Detherous / Stench Of Death
s/t (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Alcest
Spiritual Instinct
Lire la chronique
Carcinoid / Charnel Altar
Carcinoid​ / ​Charnel Altar...
Lire la chronique
French Black Metal : La collec' plus lourde que ton père !!!
Lire le podcast
Helloween
Chameleon
Lire la chronique
Fides Inversa
Historia Nocturna
Lire la chronique
Screamer
Highway of Heroes
Lire la chronique
Perdition Temple
Sacraments Of Descension
Lire la chronique
Triptykon
Requiem (Live) (Live at Roa...
Lire la chronique
Purtenance
Buried Incarnation
Lire la chronique
Paradise Lost
Shades of God
Lire la chronique
Okkultokrati
La Ilden Lyse
Lire la chronique
Deicide
Legion
Lire la chronique
Förgjord
Laulu kuolemasta
Lire la chronique
Thætas
Shrines To Absurdity
Lire la chronique
Instigate
Echoes Of A Dying World (EP)
Lire la chronique
The Phantom Carriage
7-Year Epilogue
Lire la chronique
Athanatheos
Prophetic Era (or how Yahve...
Lire la chronique
Smile
What a Wonderful World (EP)
Lire la chronique
Fange
Poigne (EP)
Lire la chronique
Electric Wizard
Let Us Prey
Lire la chronique