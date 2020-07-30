Les news du 30 Juillet 2020
News
Les news du 30 Juillet 2020 Toxaemia - The Electric Mud - Necrot
|TOXAEMIA (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son premier album intitulé Where Paths Divide le 20 novembre via Emanzipation Productions.
|THE ELECTRIC MUD (Stoner Rock, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Burn The Ships le 25 septembre via Small Stone Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec la vidéo de "First Murder On Mars" :
01. The First Murder On Mars
02. Stone Hands
03. Reptile
04. A Greater Evil
05. Call The Judge
06. Priestess
07. Good Monster
08. Led Belly
09. Terrestrial Birds
|Intitulé Mortal, le nouvel album de NECROT (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 28 août prochain via Tankcrime Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un troisième extrait avec le titre "Your Hell" :
01. Your Hell
02. Dying Life
03. Stench Of Decay
04. Asleep Forever
05. Sinister Will
06. Malevolent Intentions
07. Mortal
