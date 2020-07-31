chargement...

Les news du 31 Juillet 2020

News
Lik - Mastodon - Wolves In The Throne Room - Gorephilia
»
(Lien direct)
LIK (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Misanthropic Breed qui sortira le 25 septembre via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. The Weird
2. Decay
3. Funeral Anthem
4. Corrosive Survival
5. Female Fatal To The Flesh
6. Misanthropic Breed
7. Flesh Frenzy
8. Morbid Fascination
9. Wolves
10. Faces Of Death
11. Becoming

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MASTODON (Rock/Metal Progressif, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de sa compilation Medium Rarities qui comportera des versions alternatives, des live, des reprises et même un morceau inédit qui s'écoute ci-dessous. Sortie prévue pour le 11 septembre via Reprise Records.

1. Fallen Torches (Previously Unreleased)
2. A Commotion (Feist Cover)
3. Asleep In The Deep (Instrumental version)
4. Capillarian Crest (Live)
5. A Spoonful Weighs A Ton (The Flaming Lips Cover)
6. Toe To Toes (Instrumental version)
7. Circle of Cysquatch (Live)
8. Atlanta (Butthole Surfers Cover)
9. Jaguar God (Instrumental)
10. Cut You Up With A Linoleum Life (Aqua Teen Hunger Force)
11. Blood & Thunder (Live)
12. White Walker (from Game of Thrones mix tape)
13. Halloween (Instrumental version)
14. Crystal Skull (Live)
15. Orion (Metallica Cover)
16. Iron Tusk (Live)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM (Post Black Metal, USA) a signé pour le territoire nord-américain avec Relapse Records. Le groupe prépare actuellement son nouvel album dont la sortie est prévue pour 2021.

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM a écrit : “We are proud to announce our collaboration with Relapse records. As fans of the label since the early days, we are excited to be working with such capable folks. We are currently crafting our forthcoming record which will be released in North America by Relapse in alliance with Century Media who will be handling the rest of the world. More news to be announced very soon.” 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 2 octobre que sortira via Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records le nouvel album de GOREPHILIA (Death Metal, Finlande) In The Eye Of Nothing. L'artwork est signé Raúl González.		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
31 Juillet 2020

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Ander citer
Ander
31/07/2020 18:47
Idem que le sieur du dessous!
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
31/07/2020 18:40
Excellente nouvelle pour GOREPHILIA, en espérant qu'il soit meilleur que son décevant prédécesseur...

