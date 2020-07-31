chargement...

Les news du 30 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 30 Juillet 2020... (N)
Par Sim		   
Fange
 Fange - Poigne (EP) (C)
Par lkea		   
Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam - Gigaton (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Mosaic
 Mosaic - Secret Ambrosian Fire (C)
Par Anken		   
Les news du 29 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 29 Juillet 2020... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Sabotage (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Le sondage des années 2010
 Le sondage des années 2010 ... (S)
Par X-Death		   
Detherous / Stench Of Death
 Detherous / Stench Of Death... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Bastard Priest
 Bastard Priest - Vengeance.... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Panzer Squad
 Panzer Squad - s/t (EP) (C)
Par LeMoustre		   
Blasphamagoatachrist
 Blasphamagoatachrist - Blac... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 24 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 24 Juillet 2020... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Thou
 Thou - Blessings Of The Hig... (C)
Par northstar		   
Mysticum
 Mysticum - In The Streams o... (C)
Par Utferd		   
Satyricon
 Satyricon - Nemesis Divina (C)
Par Utferd		   
Metallica
 Metallica - ...And Justice ... (C)
Par Utferd		   
Archgoat
 Archgoat - The Apocalyptic ... (C)
Par Utferd		   

Les news du 31 Juillet 2020

News
Les news du 31 Juillet 2020 Wolves In The Throne Room - Gorephilia
»
(Lien direct)
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM (Post Black Metal, USA) a signé pour le territoire nord-américain avec Relapse Records. Le groupe prépare actuellement son nouvel album dont la sortie est prévue pour 2021.

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM a écrit : “We are proud to announce our collaboration with Relapse records. As fans of the label since the early days, we are excited to be working with such capable folks. We are currently crafting our forthcoming record which will be released in North America by Relapse in alliance with Century Media who will be handling the rest of the world. More news to be announced very soon.” 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 2 octobre que sortira via Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records le nouvel album de GOREPHILIA (Death Metal, Finlande) In The Eye Of Nothing. L'artwork est signé Raúl González.		 Les news du
31 Juillet 2020
31 Juillet 2020

Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam
Riot Act
2002 - Epic Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Gorephilia
 Gorephilia
Death Metal - 2007 - Finlande		   
Wolves In The Throne Room
 Wolves In The Throne Room
Post Black Metal - 2002 - Etats-Unis		   
