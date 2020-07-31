»

(Lien direct) WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM (Post Black Metal, USA) a signé pour le territoire nord-américain avec Relapse Records. Le groupe prépare actuellement son nouvel album dont la sortie est prévue pour 2021.



WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM a écrit : “We are proud to announce our collaboration with Relapse records. As fans of the label since the early days, we are excited to be working with such capable folks. We are currently crafting our forthcoming record which will be released in North America by Relapse in alliance with Century Media who will be handling the rest of the world. More news to be announced very soon.”