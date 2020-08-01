chargement...

Les news du 1 Août 2020

News
Les news du 1 Août 2020 Marche Funèbre
»
(Lien direct)
MARCHE FUNÈBRE (Doom/Death, Belgique) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Einderlicht qui sortira le 25 septembre via Hypnotic Dirge Records et Solitude Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Scarred
2. The Eye Of The End
3. When All Is Said
4. The Maelstrom Mute
5. Deformed
6. Einderlicht

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint
1 Août 2020

