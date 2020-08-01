Les news du 1 Août 2020
News
Les news du 1 Août 2020 Marche Funèbre
|MARCHE FUNÈBRE (Doom/Death, Belgique) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Einderlicht qui sortira le 25 septembre via Hypnotic Dirge Records et Solitude Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Scarred
2. The Eye Of The End
3. When All Is Said
4. The Maelstrom Mute
5. Deformed
6. Einderlicht
