MARCHE FUNÈBRE (Doom/Death, Belgique) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Einderlicht qui sortira le 25 septembre via Hypnotic Dirge Records et Solitude Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Scarred

2. The Eye Of The End

3. When All Is Said

4. The Maelstrom Mute

5. Deformed

6. Einderlicht





