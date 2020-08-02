|
Les news du 2 Août 2020
Les news du 2 Août 2020 Proscription - Intolerant - Black Magnet - Mongrel's Cross - Whoredom Rife
|Le premier album de PROSCRIPTION (Death Metal, Finlande) - groupe formé par Christbutcher (ex-Maveth) et dans lequel on retrouve également Cruciatus de Lantern - intitulé Conduit sortira le 24 septembre sur Dark Descent Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Voiceless Calling" :
01. Four Wings Within The Samiel
02. I, The Burning Son
03. Red Sacrament Black Communion
04. Radiant Midnight
05. Thy Black Nimbus Gate
06. Voiceless Calling
07. Blessed Feast Of Black Seth
08. To Reveal The Words Without Words
09. Conduit
|INTOLERANT (Black/Death, Italie) vient de signer sur Time To Kill Records. Le groupe prépare actuellement la sortie de son premier album.
|20 Buck Spin Records sortira le 4 septembre le premier album de BLACK MAGNET (Metal Industriel, USA) intitulé Hallucination Scene. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Punishment Map" :
01. Divination Equipment (Bandcamp)
02. Anubis
03. Punishment Map
04. Neuroprophet
05. Trustfucker
06. Crush Me
07. Hegemon
08. Walking In The Dark
|Intitulé Arcana, Scrying And Revelation, le troisième album de MONGREL'S CROSS (Black / Thrash, Australie) sortira au mois de novembre via Hells Headbangers Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Suffer The Witch To Live" :
01. Suffer The Witch To Live
02. Fate Of The Grail PT. I
03. A Magician's Prayer
04. Fate Of The Grail PT. II
05. As A Being Undead
06. What The Cards May Tell
07. The Whispering Void
|WHOREDOM RIFE (Black Metal, Norvège) sera de retour à la fin du mois avec un nouveau EP deux titres intitulé Ride The Final Tide à paraître sur Ván Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le morceau titre :
01. Ride The Final Tide
02. Maanens Natt (Manes Cover)
WHOREDOM RIFE a écrit : "The Song ‘Ride the Final Tide’ shows a more aggressive side to the band and did not fit the album they are currently working on. Consider this a treat/threat while you wait for the upcoming fullenght. The 7"EP also includes a cover of Manes -‘Maanens Natt’, a band that always meant a lot for the local scene here, and who’s been close conspirators for over three decades."
7”EP will be out late August 2020; vinyl and digital only.
Thick cardboard sleeve with UV details, insert and a limited blood red color version as usual, Ván Records exclusive. First come first served.
EP layout by Tylden & O.A.A., front cover shield reworked by Jose Gabriel Algeria Sabogal.
Video by Necrolust Productions and O.A.A.
Très sympa ce nouveau WHOREDOM RIFE, en espérant surtout un prochain album pour bientôt !
02/08/2020 13:19