Les news du 2 Août 2020 News Les news du 2 Août 2020 Proscription - Intolerant - Black Magnet - Mongrel's Cross - Whoredom Rife » (Lien direct) PROSCRIPTION (Death Metal, Finlande) - groupe formé par Christbutcher (ex-Maveth) et dans lequel on retrouve également Cruciatus de Lantern - intitulé Conduit sortira le 24 septembre sur Dark Descent Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Voiceless Calling" :



01. Four Wings Within The Samiel

02. I, The Burning Son

03. Red Sacrament Black Communion

04. Radiant Midnight

05. Thy Black Nimbus Gate

06. Voiceless Calling

07. Blessed Feast Of Black Seth

08. To Reveal The Words Without Words

09. Conduit



<a href="http://darkdescentrecords.bandcamp.com/album/conduit">Conduit by Proscription</a>

» (Lien direct) INTOLERANT (Black/Death, Italie) vient de signer sur Time To Kill Records. Le groupe prépare actuellement la sortie de son premier album.

» (Lien direct) BLACK MAGNET (Metal Industriel, USA) intitulé Hallucination Scene. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Punishment Map" :



01. Divination Equipment (Bandcamp)

02. Anubis

03. Punishment Map

04. Neuroprophet

05. Trustfucker

06. Crush Me

07. Hegemon

08. Walking In The Dark





» (Lien direct) Arcana, Scrying And Revelation, le troisième album de MONGREL'S CROSS (Black / Thrash, Australie) sortira au mois de novembre via Hells Headbangers Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Suffer The Witch To Live" :



01. Suffer The Witch To Live

02. Fate Of The Grail PT. I

03. A Magician's Prayer

04. Fate Of The Grail PT. II

05. As A Being Undead

06. What The Cards May Tell

07. The Whispering Void





» (Lien direct) WHOREDOM RIFE (Black Metal, Norvège) sera de retour à la fin du mois avec un nouveau EP deux titres intitulé Ride The Final Tide à paraître sur Ván Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le morceau titre :



01. Ride The Final Tide

02. Maanens Natt (Manes Cover)



WHOREDOM RIFE a écrit : "The Song ‘Ride the Final Tide’ shows a more aggressive side to the band and did not fit the album they are currently working on. Consider this a treat/threat while you wait for the upcoming fullenght. The 7"EP also includes a cover of Manes -‘Maanens Natt’, a band that always meant a lot for the local scene here, and who’s been close conspirators for over three decades."



7”EP will be out late August 2020; vinyl and digital only.

Thick cardboard sleeve with UV details, insert and a limited blood red color version as usual, Ván Records exclusive. First come first served.



EP layout by Tylden & O.A.A., front cover shield reworked by Jose Gabriel Algeria Sabogal.

Video by Necrolust Productions and O.A.A.





VOIR AUSSI Les news du 1 Août 2020

Marche Funèbre

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE