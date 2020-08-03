|
Les news du 3 Août 2020
|DEHUMAN REIGN (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Descending Upon The Oblivious qui paraîtra le 23 octobre via FDA Records. "Perish Or Subdue" se découvre ci-dessous :
|HAD (Death Metal, Danemark) propose sur Bandcamp le morceau "Skingrer de døendes pinefulde skrig" figurant sur son premier EP MLP à venir le 1er septembre via Me Saco Un Ojo Ojo Records (vinyle), Dark Descent Records (CD) et Extremely Rotten Productions (cassette). Tracklist :
1. Et Dyrisk ondt ønske mod alt og alle [4:08]
2. Ler i dødelig smerte [5:25]
3. Slidt livet ud gennem legemlige smerte [4:26]
4. Skingrer de døendes pinefulde skrig [5:46]
|SENSORY AMUSIA (Death/Grind, Australie) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Death" (feat Cain Cressell, chanteur de The Amenta) issu de son prochain EP Bereavement prévu le 20 août sur Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :
1 Intro
2 Death [feat. Cain Cressell of The Amenta]
3 Beast [feat. Jared Bridgeman of Earth Rot]
4 Pain
5 Absolute
|HÄXENZIJRKELL (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier longue-durée Die Nachtseite le 30 septembre chez Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Part 1: Auf der Schwelle [10:44]
2. Part 2: Unter sieben Sternen [10:12]
3. Part 3: Im Labyrinth der Dunkelheit [15:27]
|FACELESS BURIAL (Death Metal, Australie) offre à cette adresse le morceau "Irreparably Corpsed" tiré de son nouvel opus Speciation à paraître le 7 août via Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records. Tracklist :
1) Worship
2) Limbic Infirmary
3) Irreparably Corpsed
4) Speciation
5) Spuming Catarrhal Gruel
6) Ravished to the Unknown
|OXALATE (Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 4 septembre d'un nouvel EP, Infatuating Sickness. Tracklist :
1. Unwholesome Revelation
2. Dark Ritual
3. Infatuating Sickness
4. Blood And Sulphur
|AMPUTATION (Death Metal, Norvège), le groupe pré-Immortal, sortira une compilation de démos intitulée Slaughtered in the Arms of God le 31 août sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Vous pouvez d'ores et déjà l'écouter en entier sur ce lien. Les détails :
1. Heavenly Grace
2. Slaughtered in the Arms of God
3. Plague of Death
4. Death Is Not the End
5. Merciless Slaughter
6. Intense Torture
7. Amputation
8. Death Is Not the End
9. Merciless Slaughter
10. Hunger of Blood
11. Intense Torture
12. Plague of Death
Tracks 1-2: Slaughtered in the Arms of God demo 1990
Tracks 3-6: Achieve the Mutilation demo 1989
Tracks 7-12: Rehearsal 1989
|SAMMAS' EQUINOX (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier longue-durée Tulikehrät le 28 septembre chez Signal Rex. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Fire
2. The Staunching
3. Northern Gate of the Sun
4. Carved in Stone
5. Mustat Vedet
6. High Seat of the Pain Mountain
|DEATHSTORM (Thrash Metal, Autriche) a posté à cette adresse l'intégralité de son nouveau disque For Dread Shall Reign sorti le 31 juillet via Dying Victims Productions.
|DKHARMAKHAOZ (Experimental Black Metal, Biélorussie) offre son premier long-format Proclamation ov the Black Suns, sorti le 31 juillet sur Iron Bonehead, en écoute intégrale ici.
|FLAME (Black/Thrash, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Primordial Storm" extrait de son prochain EP Ignis Spiritus à paraître le 21 août chez Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Firespirit of Rebellion
3. Primordial Storm
4. Astral Crypt
5. Force and Fire
|SHRAPNEL STORM (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus éponyme le 21 août chez Great Dane Records. Tracklist :
01. The Burning
02. Riding Against Dawn
03. First Blood
04. Battle Wraith
05. Triumph of Winter
06. Heart of Winter
07. Visions of Violent Past
08. Coup de Grâce
09. Forsaken Pride
10. Trapped Inside War
|INFECTION (Death Metal, Pérou) sortira son nouvel EP Beheaded Children Contest le 15 août via Gate of Horror Productions. Un extrait est en ligne sur ce lien. Tracklist :
1. Beheaded Children Contest
2. Excrement Overdose
3. Horrific Accident Was Not an Accident
4. Rape... Kill... Rape
5. First Your Kid, Then Your Wife, Then You
6. The Kill (Napalm Death cover)
|DEATHCRAEFT (Death/Thrash, Grèce) a sorti début juillet son premier full-length On Human Devolution au format numérique (CD prévu à l'automne). Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.
|ISOLERT (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album World in Ruins le 14 novembre sur Nihilistische KlangKunst. Tracklist :
1. Fire, Ash, Blood [3:31]
2. Burn Them [4:04]
3. As We Die [5:08]
4. Extinction [4:36]
5. Staring at a Path Towards Nowhere [7:19]
6. World in Ruins [5:33]
7. Light...Has Abandoned Us [10:14]
