chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Atavist
 Atavist - III: Absolution (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Les news du 2 Août 2020
 Les news du 2 Août 2020 - P... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 1 Août 2020
 Les news du 1 Août 2020 - M... (N)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Aherusia
 Aherusia - Nostos ~ An Answ... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Bilan 2010-2019 : la sélection de la rédaction
 Bilan 2010-2019 : la sélect... (D)
Par Sulphur		   
Evil Warriors
 Evil Warriors - Schattenbri... (C)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 31 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 31 Juillet 2020... (N)
Par Ander		   
Withering Surface
 Withering Surface - Meet Yo... (C)
Par THUNDER		   
Le sondage des années 2010
 Le sondage des années 2010 ... (S)
Par Goodnacht		   
Les news du 30 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 30 Juillet 2020... (N)
Par Sim		   
Fange
 Fange - Poigne (EP) (C)
Par lkea		   
Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam - Gigaton (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Mosaic
 Mosaic - Secret Ambrosian Fire (C)
Par Anken		   
Les news du 29 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 29 Juillet 2020... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Sabotage (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Detherous / Stench Of Death
 Detherous / Stench Of Death... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Bastard Priest
 Bastard Priest - Vengeance.... (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 3 Août 2020

News
Les news du 3 Août 2020 Dehuman Reign - Had - Sensory Amusia - Häxenzijrkell - Faceless Burial - Oxalate - Amputation - Sammas' Equinox - Deathstorm - Dkharmakhaoz - Flame - Shrapnel Storm - Infection - Deathcraeft - Isolert
»
(Lien direct)
DEHUMAN REIGN (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Descending Upon The Oblivious qui paraîtra le 23 octobre via FDA Records. "Perish Or Subdue" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HAD (Death Metal, Danemark) propose sur Bandcamp le morceau "Skingrer de døendes pinefulde skrig" figurant sur son premier EP MLP à venir le 1er septembre via Me Saco Un Ojo Ojo Records (vinyle), Dark Descent Records (CD) et Extremely Rotten Productions (cassette). Tracklist :

1. Et Dyrisk ondt ønske mod alt og alle [4:08]
2. Ler i dødelig smerte [5:25]
3. Slidt livet ud gennem legemlige smerte [4:26]
4. Skingrer de døendes pinefulde skrig [5:46]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SENSORY AMUSIA (Death/Grind, Australie) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Death" (feat Cain Cressell, chanteur de The Amenta) issu de son prochain EP Bereavement prévu le 20 août sur Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :

1 Intro
2 Death [feat. Cain Cressell of The Amenta]
3 Beast [feat. Jared Bridgeman of Earth Rot]
4 Pain
5 Absolute

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HÄXENZIJRKELL (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier longue-durée Die Nachtseite le 30 septembre chez Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Part 1: Auf der Schwelle [10:44]
2. Part 2: Unter sieben Sternen [10:12]
3. Part 3: Im Labyrinth der Dunkelheit [15:27]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FACELESS BURIAL (Death Metal, Australie) offre à cette adresse le morceau "Irreparably Corpsed" tiré de son nouvel opus Speciation à paraître le 7 août via Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records. Tracklist :

1) Worship
2) Limbic Infirmary
3) Irreparably Corpsed
4) Speciation
5) Spuming Catarrhal Gruel
6) Ravished to the Unknown		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OXALATE (Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 4 septembre d'un nouvel EP, Infatuating Sickness. Tracklist :

1. Unwholesome Revelation
2. Dark Ritual
3. Infatuating Sickness
4. Blood And Sulphur

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AMPUTATION (Death Metal, Norvège), le groupe pré-Immortal, sortira une compilation de démos intitulée Slaughtered in the Arms of God le 31 août sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Vous pouvez d'ores et déjà l'écouter en entier sur ce lien. Les détails :

1. Heavenly Grace
2. Slaughtered in the Arms of God
3. Plague of Death
4. Death Is Not the End
5. Merciless Slaughter
6. Intense Torture
7. Amputation
8. Death Is Not the End
9. Merciless Slaughter
10. Hunger of Blood
11. Intense Torture
12. Plague of Death

Tracks 1-2: Slaughtered in the Arms of God demo 1990
Tracks 3-6: Achieve the Mutilation demo 1989
Tracks 7-12: Rehearsal 1989		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SAMMAS' EQUINOX (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier longue-durée Tulikehrät le 28 septembre chez Signal Rex. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Fire
2. The Staunching
3. Northern Gate of the Sun
4. Carved in Stone
5. Mustat Vedet
6. High Seat of the Pain Mountain		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHSTORM (Thrash Metal, Autriche) a posté à cette adresse l'intégralité de son nouveau disque For Dread Shall Reign sorti le 31 juillet via Dying Victims Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DKHARMAKHAOZ (Experimental Black Metal, Biélorussie) offre son premier long-format Proclamation ov the Black Suns, sorti le 31 juillet sur Iron Bonehead, en écoute intégrale ici.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FLAME (Black/Thrash, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Primordial Storm" extrait de son prochain EP Ignis Spiritus à paraître le 21 août chez Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Firespirit of Rebellion
3. Primordial Storm
4. Astral Crypt
5. Force and Fire

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SHRAPNEL STORM (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus éponyme le 21 août chez Great Dane Records. Tracklist :

01. The Burning
02. Riding Against Dawn
03. First Blood
04. Battle Wraith
05. Triumph of Winter
06. Heart of Winter
07. Visions of Violent Past
08. Coup de Grâce
09. Forsaken Pride
10. Trapped Inside War

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INFECTION (Death Metal, Pérou) sortira son nouvel EP Beheaded Children Contest le 15 août via Gate of Horror Productions. Un extrait est en ligne sur ce lien. Tracklist :

1. Beheaded Children Contest
2. Excrement Overdose
3. Horrific Accident Was Not an Accident
4. Rape... Kill... Rape
5. First Your Kid, Then Your Wife, Then You
6. The Kill (Napalm Death cover)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHCRAEFT (Death/Thrash, Grèce) a sorti début juillet son premier full-length On Human Devolution au format numérique (CD prévu à l'automne). Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ISOLERT (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album World in Ruins le 14 novembre sur Nihilistische KlangKunst. Tracklist :

1. Fire, Ash, Blood [3:31]
2. Burn Them [4:04]
3. As We Die [5:08]
4. Extinction [4:36]
5. Staring at a Path Towards Nowhere [7:19]
6. World in Ruins [5:33]
7. Light...Has Abandoned Us [10:14]		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
3 Août 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Temple Of Dread
 Temple Of Dread
World Sacrifice
2020 - Testimony Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Dehuman Reign
 Dehuman Reign
2011 - Allemagne		   
Faceless Burial
 Faceless Burial
Death Metal - Australie		   
Isolert
 Isolert
Black Metal Hurleur - 2015 - Grèce		   
Temple Of Dread
World Sacrifice
Lire la chronique
Stygian Crown
Stygian Crown
Lire la chronique
Atavist
III: Absolution
Lire la chronique
Aherusia
Nostos ~ An Answer (?)
Lire la chronique
Nattverd
Styggdom
Lire la chronique
Bilan 2010-2019 : la sélection de la rédaction
Lire le bilan
Pearl Jam
Riot Act
Lire la chronique
Evil Warriors
Schattenbringer (EP)
Lire la chronique
Bastard Priest
Vengeance... Of The Damned ...
Lire la chronique
Panzer Squad
s/t (EP)
Lire la chronique
Pearl Jam
Gigaton
Lire la chronique
Black Funeral
Scourge of Lamashtu
Lire la chronique
Thou
Blessings Of The Highest Or...
Lire la chronique
Temnein
Tales : Of Humanity And Greed
Lire la chronique
Withering Surface
Meet Your Maker
Lire la chronique
Dauþuz
Grubenfall 1727 (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mercyful Fate
In The Shadows
Lire la chronique
Detherous / Stench Of Death
s/t (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Alcest
Spiritual Instinct
Lire la chronique
Carcinoid / Charnel Altar
Carcinoid​ / ​Charnel Altar...
Lire la chronique
French Black Metal : La collec' plus lourde que ton père !!!
Lire le podcast
Helloween
Chameleon
Lire la chronique
Fides Inversa
Historia Nocturna
Lire la chronique
Screamer
Highway of Heroes
Lire la chronique
Perdition Temple
Sacraments Of Descension
Lire la chronique
Triptykon
Requiem (Live) (Live at Roa...
Lire la chronique
Purtenance
Buried Incarnation
Lire la chronique
Paradise Lost
Shades of God
Lire la chronique
Okkultokrati
La Ilden Lyse
Lire la chronique
Deicide
Legion
Lire la chronique