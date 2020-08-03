»

(Lien direct) AMPUTATION (Death Metal, Norvège), le groupe pré-Immortal, sortira une compilation de démos intitulée Slaughtered in the Arms of God le 31 août sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Vous pouvez d'ores et déjà l'écouter en entier sur ce lien. Les détails :



1. Heavenly Grace

2. Slaughtered in the Arms of God

3. Plague of Death

4. Death Is Not the End

5. Merciless Slaughter

6. Intense Torture

7. Amputation

8. Death Is Not the End

9. Merciless Slaughter

10. Hunger of Blood

11. Intense Torture

12. Plague of Death



Tracks 1-2: Slaughtered in the Arms of God demo 1990

Tracks 3-6: Achieve the Mutilation demo 1989

Tracks 7-12: Rehearsal 1989