Goats Of Doom
 Goats Of Doom - Tie On Häne... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Atavist
 Atavist - III: Absolution (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Les news du 4 Août 2020
 Les news du 4 Août 2020 - A... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Non Serviam
 Non Serviam - Le Cœur Bat (C)
Par charcuto		   
Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam - Riot Act (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Stygian Crown
 Stygian Crown - Stygian Crown (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les news du 2 Août 2020
 Les news du 2 Août 2020 - P... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 1 Août 2020
 Les news du 1 Août 2020 - M... (N)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Aherusia
 Aherusia - Nostos ~ An Answ... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Evil Warriors
 Evil Warriors - Schattenbri... (C)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 31 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 31 Juillet 2020... (N)
Par Ander		   
Withering Surface
 Withering Surface - Meet Yo... (C)
Par THUNDER		   
Le sondage des années 2010
 Le sondage des années 2010 ... (S)
Par Goodnacht		   
Les news du 30 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 30 Juillet 2020... (N)
Par Sim		   
Fange
 Fange - Poigne (EP) (C)
Par lkea		   
Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam - Gigaton (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Mosaic
 Mosaic - Secret Ambrosian Fire (C)
Par Anken		   

Les news du 6 Août 2020

News
Les news du 6 Août 2020 Bear Mace - Gojira - Sólstafir - Savagery - Idolatria - Vassafor - Decayed Flesh
»
(Lien direct)
BEAR MACE (Death Metal Old-School, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Charred Field Of Slaughter qui sortira le 14 août en autoproduction. Le morceau-titre se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GOJIRA (Progressive metal, France) a dévoilé un morceau inédit intitulé "Another World". Celui-ci disponible pour l'instant uniquement au format digital s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SÓLSTAFIR (Rock atmosphérique islandais, Islande) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love qui sera publié le 6 novembre via Season Of Mist. "Akkeri" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Formé sur les cendre de Deathroned, SAVAGERY (Speed/Thrash, France) sortira son premier EP intitulé Off The Ruins... le 28 août via le label allemand Dying Victims Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Instant Lunacy" :

01. Chapel In Ruins
02. Instant Lunacy
03. Awaken The Serpent
04. The Curse Of Power

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IDOLATRIA (Black Metal, Italie) a dévoilé sur ce lien le morceau "Noctule: The Emperor of Scourge" extrait de son nouvel opus Tetrabestiarchy prévu le 4 septembre chez Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Intro: Glorious Praise To The Tetrarchs
2. Serpent: The Father of Darkness
3. Noctule: The Emperor of Scourge
4. Goat: The Servant of Underworld
5. Vulture: The God of Last Rites
6. Outro: Vibrant Flare of Their Coming

»
(Lien direct)
VASSAFOR (Black/Death, Nouvelle-Zélande) a mis en ligne à cette adresse son nouvel album To the Death à paraître demain via Iron Bonehead Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
DECAYED FLESH (Brutal Death, Indonésie) a sorti son premier long-format Eternal Misery sur Brutal Mind. Vous pouvez l'écouter en entier ci-dessous.

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
6 Août 2020
6 Août 2020

