»

(Lien direct) IDOLATRIA (Black Metal, Italie) a dévoilé sur ce lien le morceau "Noctule: The Emperor of Scourge" extrait de son nouvel opus Tetrabestiarchy prévu le 4 septembre chez Signal Rex. Tracklist :



1. Intro: Glorious Praise To The Tetrarchs

2. Serpent: The Father of Darkness

3. Noctule: The Emperor of Scourge

4. Goat: The Servant of Underworld

5. Vulture: The God of Last Rites

6. Outro: Vibrant Flare of Their Coming