SÓLSTAFIR (Rock atmosphérique islandais, Islande) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love qui sera publié le 6 novembre via Season Of Mist. "Akkeri" se découvre ci-dessous :
Formé sur les cendre de Deathroned, SAVAGERY (Speed/Thrash, France) sortira son premier EP intitulé Off The Ruins... le 28 août via le label allemand Dying Victims Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Instant Lunacy" :
01. Chapel In Ruins
02. Instant Lunacy
03. Awaken The Serpent
04. The Curse Of Power
IDOLATRIA (Black Metal, Italie) a dévoilé sur ce lien le morceau "Noctule: The Emperor of Scourge" extrait de son nouvel opus Tetrabestiarchy prévu le 4 septembre chez Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Intro: Glorious Praise To The Tetrarchs
2. Serpent: The Father of Darkness
3. Noctule: The Emperor of Scourge
4. Goat: The Servant of Underworld
5. Vulture: The God of Last Rites
6. Outro: Vibrant Flare of Their Coming
