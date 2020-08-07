»

(Lien direct) BENEDICTION (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Scriptures qui sortira le 16 octobre via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Iterations Of I

2. Scriptures In Scarlet

3. The Crooked Man

4. Stormcrow

5. Progenitors Of A New Paradigm

6. Rabid Carnality

7. In Our Hands, The Scars

8. Tear Off These Wings

9. Embrace The Kill

10. Neverwhen

11. The Blight At The End

12. We Are Legion



