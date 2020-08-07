|
Les news du 7 Août 2020
|ETERNAL CHAMPION (Heavy Metal, USA) fera son retour le 20 novembre avec un nouvel album intitulé Ravening Iron à paraître une fois de plus sur No Remorse Records. Un premier extrait sera diffusé le 22 août prochain !
|Du nouveau du côté de DOWN (Stoner, USA) ? C'est en tout cas ce que suggère une courte vidéo teasée sur la page Facebook du groupe par Pepper Keen et Phil Anselmo. On vous laisse juge !
DOWN a écrit : Big announcement Tuesday 8/11 at 1pm EST...keep your eyes on that DOWN page...
|Le premier album des Australiens de PUTRESCENT SEEPAGE (Brutal Death Metal) aura pour titre Dead And Demented et sortira très prochainement sur New Standard Elite Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Necromorphosis" :
01. Flow of Decomposition
02. Necromorphosis
03. Dead and Demented
04. Engorged With Festering Pustulation
05. The Eroded
06. Dripping From Ruptured Abscess
07. Fouled
08. Reeking Haunted Remains
|PESTILENCE (Progressive Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a commencé l'enregistrement de son nouvel opus Exitivm qui devrait sortir en fin d'année via Agonia Records.
|NOVAE MILITIAE (Black Metal, France) propose à cette adresse le morceau "Faithfully Reduced to Ashes" qui figurera sur son nouvel album Topheth prévu le 15 septembre sur Goathorned Productions. Tracklist :
1. Towards the Sitra Achra [8:08]
2. Advent of the Prophet [7:23]
3. Faithfully Reduced to Ashes [5:30]
4. The Call of Aeshma [4:42]
5. Elevated to Him [9:05]
6. Affliction of the Divine [7:23]
7. The Tables of Revelations [5:53]
8. A.R.F.A. [5:34]
|GHOULHOUSE (Grind/Death avec Rogga Johansson, Suède) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 11 septembre de son premier full-length Rigor Mortis Intermezzo. Tracklist :
1. Maze Of Human Bones
2. The Beast Of The Morgue
3. Necroholics Anonymous
4. Rigor Mortis Intermezzo
5. Loveshack Graveyard
6. Ghoulhouse Theme
7. Rotten Flesh Ballet
8. Needle And Thread For The Rotting Undead
9. Sawlaw
10. Zombified And Berserk
11. Ghoulhouse
12. Decomposition Beat
|MONGREL'S CROSS (Thrash/Black, Australie) a dévoilé le titre "Suffer the Witch to Live" tiré de son nouveau disque Arcana, Scrying and Revelation à paraître en novembre chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Suffer the Witch to Live [6:07]
2. Fate of the Grail PT. I [4:53]
3. A Magician's Prayer [5:22]
4. Fate of the Grail PT. II [6:02]
5. As a Being Undead [5:21]
6. What the Cards May Tell [6:09]
7. The Whispering Void [4:45]
|OSSUARY ANEX (Brutal Death, Russie) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Path to Golgotha" extrait de son nouvel opus Obscurantism Apogee à venir le 22 septembre via Xtreem Music.
|NUCLEAR WARFARE (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Lobotomy qui sort le 28 août sur MDD Records. Tracklist :
1. Lobotomy
2. Bombshell Desease
3. Gladiator
4. Fuck Face
5. Betrayers From Hell
6. The Blood Lord Will Return
7. They Live
8. Death By Zucchini
9. Ages Of Blood
|KHEMMIS (Doom, USA) participe à un album de reprises en hommage à Alice In Chains. Proposée par Magnetic Eye Records, cet album verra également les participations de groupes tels que Forming The Void, 16, Thou ou High Priest. Découvrez ci-dessous la relecture du titre "Down In A Hole" :
01. Them Bones (Thou)
02. Dam That River (Low Flying Hawks)
03. Rain When I Die (High Priest)
04. Down In A Hole (Khemmis)
05. Sickman (These Beasts)
06. Rooster (Howling Giant)
07. Junkhead (Forming The Void)
08. Dirt (Somnuri)
09. God Smack (Backwoods Payback)
10. Iron Gland (Black Electric)
11. Hate To Feel (16)
12. Angry Chair (Vokonis)
13. Would? (The Otolith)
|Sub Pop Records va rééditer le 18 septembre prochain le mini-album Smell The Magic de L7 (Grunge, USA) qui célèbrera cette année ses 30 ans d'existence. Pour l'occasion, le label proposera une édition vinyle remasterisée qui pour la première fois regroupera les neuf titres présents sur la version CD (la version LP d'époque ne contenant que six titres). Les pré-commandes sont d'ores et déjà lancées ici.
01. Shove
02. Fast and Frightening
03. (Right On) Thru
04. Deathwish
05. Till the Wheels Fall Off
06. Broomstick
07. Packin’ a Rod
08. Just Like Me
09. American Society
