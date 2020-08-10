chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Tool
 Tool - Fear Inoculum (C)
Par Sim		   
Machine Head
 Machine Head - Burn My Eyes (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Les news du 9 Août 2020
 Les news du 9 Août 2020 - L... (N)
Par Keyser		   
K.F.R.
 K.F.R. - Nihilist (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Les news du 7 Août 2020
 Les news du 7 Août 2020 - T... (N)
Par BBB		   
Stygian Crown
 Stygian Crown - Stygian Crown (C)
Par uruk		   
Withering Surface
 Withering Surface - Meet Yo... (C)
Par Onizoku		   
Masacre
 Masacre - Reqviem (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Tool
 Tool - 10,000 Days (C)
Par LANGOUSTE		   
Tool
 Tool - Aenima (C)
Par Bloody		   
Tool
 Tool - Lateralus (C)
Par Bloody		   
Tool
 Tool - Undertow (C)
Par Bloody		   
Goats Of Doom
 Goats Of Doom - Tie On Häne... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Atavist
 Atavist - III: Absolution (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Les news du 4 Août 2020
 Les news du 4 Août 2020 - A... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   

Les news du 10 Août 2020

News
Les news du 10 Août 2020 Entombed - Entombed A.D.
»
(Lien direct)
LG Petrov, chanteur emblématique des groupes ENTOMBED (Death Suédois) et ENTOMBED A.D. (Swedeath) a annoncé hier être atteint d'un cancer aujourd'hui incurable. Une cagnotte GoFundMe a été lancée afin de l'accompagner dans ces moments compliqués.

ENTOMBED A.D. a écrit : Sad news.. LG Petrov has been struck by cancer and he is undergoing chemo treatment to try and control it. Our thoughts and and strength goes out to him.
If you want to support him In these hard times, click on the link and feel free to donate

Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
10 Août 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Inclination
 Inclination
Midwest Straight Edge (EP)
2017 - Life & Death Brigade Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Entombed
 Entombed
Death Suédois - 1989 - Suède		   
Entombed A.D.
 Entombed A.D.
Swedeath - 2014 - Suède		   
Inclination
Midwest Straight Edge (EP)
Lire la chronique
Carthage
Punic Wars!
Lire la chronique
K.F.R.
Nihilist
Lire la chronique
Fistula
The Process of Opting Out
Lire la chronique
Shed The Skin
The Forbidden Arts
Lire la chronique
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam
Lire la chronique
Masacre
Reqviem
Lire la chronique
Lantern
Dimensions
Lire la chronique
Temple Of Dread
World Sacrifice
Lire la chronique
Stygian Crown
Stygian Crown
Lire la chronique
Atavist
III: Absolution
Lire la chronique
Aherusia
Nostos ~ An Answer (?)
Lire la chronique
Nattverd
Styggdom
Lire la chronique
Bilan 2010-2019 : la sélection de la rédaction
Lire le bilan
Pearl Jam
Riot Act
Lire la chronique
Evil Warriors
Schattenbringer (EP)
Lire la chronique
Bastard Priest
Vengeance... Of The Damned ...
Lire la chronique
Panzer Squad
s/t (EP)
Lire la chronique
Pearl Jam
Gigaton
Lire la chronique
Black Funeral
Scourge of Lamashtu
Lire la chronique
Thou
Blessings Of The Highest Or...
Lire la chronique
Temnein
Tales : Of Humanity And Greed
Lire la chronique
Withering Surface
Meet Your Maker
Lire la chronique
Dauþuz
Grubenfall 1727 (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mercyful Fate
In The Shadows
Lire la chronique
Detherous / Stench Of Death
s/t (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Alcest
Spiritual Instinct
Lire la chronique
Carcinoid / Charnel Altar
Carcinoid​ / ​Charnel Altar...
Lire la chronique
French Black Metal : La collec' plus lourde que ton père !!!
Lire le podcast
Helloween
Chameleon
Lire la chronique