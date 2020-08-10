»

(Lien direct) ENTOMBED (Death Suédois) et ENTOMBED A.D. (Swedeath) a annoncé hier être atteint d'un cancer aujourd'hui incurable. Une cagnotte GoFundMe a été lancée afin de l'accompagner dans ces moments compliqués.



ENTOMBED A.D. a écrit : Sad news.. LG Petrov has been struck by cancer and he is undergoing chemo treatment to try and control it. Our thoughts and and strength goes out to him.

If you want to support him In these hard times, click on the link and feel free to donate



