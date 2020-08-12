»

HOUKAGO GRIND TIME (projet solo Goregrind/Death d'Andrew Lee de Ripped to Shreds et Azath, USA) sortira son premier album Bakyunsified (Moe to the Gore) le 13 novembre via Outrageous Weeb Power Productions (USA), Grindfather Productions (UK) et Psychocontrol Recs (CZ). Tracklist :



A1 Bakyunsified (Moe to the Gore)

A2 Houkago Grind Time

A3 Effortless Regurgitation of Kyoani Moeblobs

A4 Endless Eight Part 2

A5 Ruptured in Akkariin

A6 Hey Toshino Kyoko

A7 A Manual of Ways to Occupy Oneself While Waiting in Line for Limited Edition Merch

A8 Endless Eight Part 6

A9 Walk Her Home Gently

A10 War Bad

B1 Moe: Nani?

B2 Makoto Shinkai Has a Goatee

B3 M is for Moe

B4 Is the Order a Blastbeat?

B5 P is for Keikaku

B6 Fuwa Fuwa Grind



