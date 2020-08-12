chargement...

Prison of Mirrors
 Prison of Mirrors - De Ritu... (C)
Par BBB		   
Spirit Possession
 Spirit Possession - Spirit ... (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Valgrind
 Valgrind - Condemnation (C)
Par X-Death		   
Non Serviam
 Non Serviam - Le Cœur Bat (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Ulcerate
 Ulcerate - Stare Into Death... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 10 Août 2020
 Les news du 10 Août 2020 - ... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Suffocation
 Suffocation - Breeding The ... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Tool
 Tool - Fear Inoculum (C)
Par Sim		   

Les news du 12 Août 2020

News
Les news du 12 Août 2020 Hyrgal - Mur - Prosanctus Inferi - Mortyfear - Intoxicated - Nug - Houkago Grind Time - Ascian - Theotoxin - Dunwich - Dysylumn - Ordinance - Cross Bringer - Wilczyca - Kommando Baphomet - Cultum Interitum - Cancerfaust - Hexecutor - Machine Head
»
(Lien direct)
HYRGAL (Black Metal Mature, France) sortira son nouvel album Fin De Règne le 4 décembre via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. Celui-ci est actuellement en cours d'enregistrement au studio du Pénitent. Affaire à suivre !		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MUR (Post Black/Hardcore Industriel, France) a dévoilé un titre inédit sorti au format digital via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. "Black Core" s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PROSANCTUS INFERI (Black/Death, USA) a dévoilé ici l'intégralité de son nouvel album Hypnotic Blood Art. Sortie le 15 août via Nuclear War Now! Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MORTYFEAR (Melodic Death/Thrash, Finlande) sortira un nouveau disque dans le courant de l'année. Un deuxième single, "Plastic World", est disponible ci-dessous.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INTOXICATED (Thrash Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Walled" issu de son EP comeback du même nom qui sort le 28 août sur Seeing Red Records. Tracklist :

1. Smash The Line
2. Walled
3. Grab The Rope
4. Hells Reward
5. Stuck In Mode
6. Yuck

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NUG (Progressive/Post-Metal, Ukraine) offre son nouvel opus Alter Ego en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 14 août chez Willowtip Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HOUKAGO GRIND TIME (projet solo Goregrind/Death d'Andrew Lee de Ripped to Shreds et Azath, USA) sortira son premier album Bakyunsified (Moe to the Gore) le 13 novembre via Outrageous Weeb Power Productions (USA), Grindfather Productions (UK) et Psychocontrol Recs (CZ). Tracklist :

A1 Bakyunsified (Moe to the Gore)
A2 Houkago Grind Time
A3 Effortless Regurgitation of Kyoani Moeblobs
A4 Endless Eight Part 2
A5 Ruptured in Akkariin
A6 Hey Toshino Kyoko
A7 A Manual of Ways to Occupy Oneself While Waiting in Line for Limited Edition Merch
A8 Endless Eight Part 6
A9 Walk Her Home Gently
A10 War Bad
B1 Moe: Nani?
B2 Makoto Shinkai Has a Goatee
B3 M is for Moe
B4 Is the Order a Blastbeat?
B5 P is for Keikaku
B6 Fuwa Fuwa Grind

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ASCIAN (Doom/Post-Black, Allemagne) sortira son premier full-length Elysion le 2 octobre sur Black Sunset. Il contiendra cinq morceaux entre My Dying Bride et Alcest, pour une durée de quarante minutes.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THEOTOXIN (Black/Death, Autriche) a posté le morceau "Prayer" figurant sur son prochain opus Fragment : Erhabenheit qui sort le 11 septembre via AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Golden Tomb
2. Obscure Divinations
3. Prayer
4. Through Hundreds of Years
5. Philosopher
6. Two Ancient Spirits
7. Sanatory Silence

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DUNWICH (Blackened Doom/Progressive/Darkwave/Post-Punk, Russie) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Solitude" tiré de son premier album Tail-Tied Hearts prévu le 4 septembre sur Caligari Records au format CD. Tracklist :

1. Glow
2. Through the Dense Woods
3. Solitude
4. Wooden Heart
5. Mouth Of Darkness
6. Fall
7. Sanctuary
8. The Sea

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DYSYLUMN (Progressive Black/Death, France) sortira son nouvel album Cosmogonie le 9 octobre chez Signal Rex. Un extrait est en écoute sur ce lien. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Apparition I
3. Apparition II
4. Apparition III
5. Dispersion I
6. Dispersion II
7. Dispersion III
8. Interlude
9. Extinction I
10. Extinction II
11. Extinction III
12. Outro		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ORDINANCE (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le morceau "Credo Sceleratum" extrait de son nouveau disque In Purge There is No Remission à paraître le 11 septembre via The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :

1. Obstructed Paths
2. Diabolopathia
3. Gathering Wraiths
4. Credo Sceleratum
5. The Kingdom of Nothing
6. Gesticulation of Death
7. Purging Kremanation

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CROSS BRINGER (Blackened Hardcore, Belgique/Russie) sortira son premier longue-durée The Sign of Spiritual Delusion le 18 septembre sur Consouling Sounds. Un extrait est en ligne à cette adresse.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WILCZYCA (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel opus Horda le 31 août chez Godz ov War Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KOMMANDO BAPHOMET (Black/Death, Portugal) sortira son nouvel album Under the Deathsign le 31 août via Godz ov War Productions. Tracklist :

01. Necrology
02. Restos Mortais
03. Chapel of Bones (Part I)
04. Chapel of Bones (Part II)
05. Forged in Nightmares
06. Bleeding Evil
07. Encarnaçao Divina
08. Deathsign of the Kommando Baphomet

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CULTUM INTERITUM (Black Metal, Pologne) a signé sur Godz ov War Productions pour la sortie le 31 août de son premier full-length Poison of Being. Tracklist :

01. Souldesecration
02. Into the Ossuary
03. Funeral Womb
04. Poison of Being
05. Chalice of Omega
06. Desecration of Light

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CANCERFAUST (Death Metal, Pologne) sortira son premier long-format Let the Earth Tremble le 31 août sur Godz ov War Productions. Tracklist :

01. Ad Homine
02. Let the Earth Tremble
03. Into the Void
04. Blood for Gods
05. To the Pyre
06. Let Them Fall
07. Only Hatred Remains
08. The Curse
09. There Is Nothing
10. Ad Mortem

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEXECUTOR (Thrash, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Beyond Any Human Conception Of Knowledge... qui sortira le 25 septembre via Dying Victims Productions. "Danse Macabre" s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MACHINE HEAD (Melodic Groove/Thrash/Néo Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouveau titre inédit, intitulé "Bullet Proof" il est sorti au format digital via Nuclear Blast Records. Il découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
12 Août 2020

