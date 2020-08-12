»

(Lien direct) CANCERFAUST (Death Metal, Pologne) sortira son premier long-format Let the Earth Tremble le 31 août sur Godz ov War Productions. Tracklist :



01. Ad Homine

02. Let the Earth Tremble

03. Into the Void

04. Blood for Gods

05. To the Pyre

06. Let Them Fall

07. Only Hatred Remains

08. The Curse

09. There Is Nothing

10. Ad Mortem



