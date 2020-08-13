|
Les news du 13 Août 2020
Les news du 13 Août 2020 Mörk Gryning - Dephosphorus - Lonewolf - Burial Remains - Gorephilia - Soulwound - Dropdead - Blackevil - A Forest of Dreams - Sun Eater
|MÖRK GRYNING (Dark/Black/Death moderne, Suède) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Hinsides Vrede qui sortira le 23 octobre via Season Of Mist."Fältherren" se découvre ici :
|DEPHOSPHORUS (Grindcore / Crust / Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Sublimation qui sortira le 11 septembre via Selfmadegod. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :
1. Βορά των αιώνων (Devoured By Aeons)
2. Ψυχοϊστορία (Psychohistory)
3. Εξύψωση (Sublimation)
4. Προς το απόκοσμο φως του πυρήνα (Towards the Eerie Light of the Core)
5. Absurd Aftermath
6. Multiple-Dimension Descriptor
7. Neural Lace
8. Into the Glory of Eternal Orbit
9. In Dimensions 7 to 11
10. The Mists Rose Like Departing Dreams
|LONEWOLF (Power Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Division Hades qui sortira le 25 septembre via Massacre Records. Celui-ci comprendra des nouveaux morceaux, ainsi que des anciens réenregistrés pour l'occasion, et l'ensemble se découvre ici :
CD 1 : Division Hades
1. The Last Goodbye
2. The Fallen Angel
3. Division Hades
4. Manilla Shark
5. Underground Warriors
6. To Hell And Back (Instrumetal)
7. Alive
8. Lackeys Of Fear
9. Silent Rage
10. Drowned in Black
CD 2 : Into The Past We Rise
1. The Call (Intro) (Re-Recorded)
2. Into The Battle We Ride (Re-Recorded)
3. The Dark Throne (Re-Recorded)
4. Towards The Light (Re-Recorded)
5. Forgotten Shadows (Re-Recorded)
6. The Forgotten Valley Of Hades (Re-Recorded)
7. 1789 (Re-Recorded)
8. Witch Hunter (Re-Recorded)
9. Sorcery (Re-Recorded)
10. Erik The Red (Re-Recorded)
|BURIAL REMAINS (Death Metal Old-School, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Spawn Of Chaos qui sortira le 5 septembre via Raw Skull Recordz. "Spear Of Destiny" se découvre ci-dessous :
|GOREPHILIA (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus In the Eye of Nothing le 2 octobre via Dark Descent et Me Saco Un Ojo. Tracklist :
1. Walls of Weeping Eyes
2. Perpetual Procession
3. Ouroboran Labyrinth
4. Devotion Upon the Worm
5. Consensus
6. Simplicity of Decay
7. Not for the Weak
8. Death Dream
9. Ark of the Undecipherable
|SOULWOUND (Thrash Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album The Suffering le 11 septembre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Waste of Life
2. Ritual Cleansing
3. Pleasures
4. The Cult of I
5. Enter the Hivemind
6. Meat Puppets
7. Error in the System
8. This Hatred
9. Apex Parasite
10. Death of the Sun
|DROPDEAD (Harcore/Punk, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Flesh and Blood" tiré de son prochain disque éponyme à paraître le 25 septembre chez Armageddon Label. Tracklist :
1. Prelude
2. Torches
3. Road To Absolution
4. Only Victims
5. Warfare State
6. Corrupt
7. On Your knees
8. Vultures
9. The Black Mask
10. Ashes
11. Book Of Hate
12. Flesh And Blood
13. Stoking The Flame
14. Bodies
15 Hatred Burning
16. Nothing Remains
17. Abattoir Of Pain
18. Stripped By The Knife
19. Hail To The Emperor
20. Before The Fall
21. United States Of Corruption
22. Will You Fight?
23. The Future Is Yours
|BLACKEVIL (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le titre "Lucifer's Supremacy" extrait de son nouvel opus Forever Baptised in Eternal Fire à venir le 25 septembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Come Forth [0:59]
2. Satan's Crown [4:15]
3. The Disciple [4:24]
4. Black Fire Tornado [3:57]
5. Forever Baptised In Eternal Flames [8:20]
6. Lucifer's Supremacy [6:08]
7. The Final Book [4:58]
8. Pestkarren [3:54]
9. 1943 [8:59]
|A FOREST OF DREAMS (Post Atmospheric Black Metal, Portugal) est déjà de retour avec un nouvel album baptisé Sacrum Terram.
|SUN EATER (Death Technique, France) sortira son premier EP Light Devoured le 26 août sur Miasma Records et Vomit Your Shirt. Tracklist :
01 Sonho…dentro de um sonho
02 Iniciático chamamento
03 Realidade invertida
04 Pétalas de Sangue
05 Na pedra verde sentei…e esperei
06 A minha hora
07 Eterno Lamento
08 Denso manto cor de prata
