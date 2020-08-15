chargement...

Les news du 15 Août 2020

News
Les news du 15 Août 2020 Incantation - Bull Elephant - Pounder - Ancst - Wombripper - Körgull the Exterminator - Abyssal Ascendant
»
(Lien direct)
Le nouveau volet de la série 10 inches of deathcult de Xtreem Music sera la Demo 1990 de INCANTATION (Death Metal, USA) avec en bonus quatre titre live avec Will Rahmer (Mortician) au chant. Sortie le 1er octobre. Les pré-commandes sont ouvertes sur ce lien.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BULL ELEPHANT (Progressive Doom/Death, Angleterre) propose son nouveau disque Created From Death, tout juste sorti, en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
POUNDER (Heavy Metal, USA) a signé sur Shadow Kingdom Records pour la sortie cet automne de son nouvel opus Breaking the World. Plus d'infos prochainement.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ANCST (Black Metal/Crust, Drone/Dark Ambient, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Summits Of Despondency le 18 septembre en auto-production. Le single "Final Hour" est en écoute ci-dessous. Tracklist :

Kill Your Inner Cop
Inferno
Final Hour
Praising the Realm of Loss
The Burden of Hope Part I
The Burden of Hope Part II
Razed Eden 4:20
Abysm of Existence
... of Dying
Denazification
Monotony of Anguish
Monolith

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WOMBRIPPER (Death Metal, Russie) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son prochain disque Macabre Melodies prévu le 26 octobre chez Memento Mori. Il s'agit de "Possessed by Unknown". Tracklist :

1. Possessed by Unknown
2. Join Undead
3. Obscurity Depths
4. Shredded Corpse Remains
5. Wicked Breed
6. Macabre Void
7. Devastation into Waste
8. Already Dead
9. Church of Repulsion
10. Fractures

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KÖRGULL THE EXTERMINATOR (Thrash/Black, Espagne) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Black Goat of the Woods" figurant sur son nouvel opus Sharpen Your Spikes qui sort le 9 septembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Campanades a Morts (intro)
02. Prophecy of Black Blood
03. Inquisitor Generalis
04. Sharpen Your Spikes
05. Battle Ram
06. The Black Goat of the Woods
07. Dawn of the Extermination
08. Firing Squad
09. Follow the Flame
10. Sword and Sorcery
11. A Black Bird is Always a Warning

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABYSSAL ASCENDANT (Chtulhu Mythos Death Metal, France) a mis en ligne le titre "Martyrs of Mordiggian" extrait de son nouvel album Chronicles of the Doomed Worlds - Part II. Deacons of Abhorrence à venir le 9 octobre sur Dolorem Records. Tracklist :

1. Offering Flesh to the Stars
2. Dissolved Into the Great Hive of Shaggai's Progeny
3. The Dweller Awakens
4. March of the Wind Walker
5. NILGH'RI VULGT'MAH EH'YEOG UH'EOG
6. Martyrs of Mordiggian
7. Wombs of Torment
8. The Church of Free-Will
9. Coven of Agony

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
15 Août 2020

