(Lien direct) KÖRGULL THE EXTERMINATOR (Thrash/Black, Espagne) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Black Goat of the Woods" figurant sur son nouvel opus Sharpen Your Spikes qui sort le 9 septembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :



01. Campanades a Morts (intro)

02. Prophecy of Black Blood

03. Inquisitor Generalis

04. Sharpen Your Spikes

05. Battle Ram

06. The Black Goat of the Woods

07. Dawn of the Extermination

08. Firing Squad

09. Follow the Flame

10. Sword and Sorcery

11. A Black Bird is Always a Warning



