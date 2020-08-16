Les news du 16 Août 2020
Les news du 16 Août 2020
|DEMOLIZER (Thrash, Danemark) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son album Thrashmageddon qui sortira le 11 septembre via Mighty Music. "Bloodshot Eyes" s'écoute ici :
|SLAUGHTERDAY (Death Old-School, Allemagne) a dévoilé un teaser de son nouvel album Ancient Death Triumph qui sortira le 27 novembre via FDA Records.
|
