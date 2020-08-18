JOHANSSON & SPECKMANN (Death Old-School, International) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Germs Of Circumstance qui sortira le 9 octobre via Soulseller Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. The Germs Of Circumstance
2. One World One Leader
3. Take The Lions Share
4. I Was Left To Stare
5. Generations Antidote
6. Confessions Of A Vital Leader
7. Provoke The Collective
8. Devour Engage The Hour The Rage
