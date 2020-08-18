»

(Lien direct) JOHANSSON & SPECKMANN (Death Old-School, International) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Germs Of Circumstance qui sortira le 9 octobre via Soulseller Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. The Germs Of Circumstance

2. One World One Leader

3. Take The Lions Share

4. I Was Left To Stare

5. Generations Antidote

6. Confessions Of A Vital Leader

7. Provoke The Collective

8. Devour Engage The Hour The Rage



