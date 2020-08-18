chargement...

Les news du 18 Août 2020

News
Les news du 18 Août 2020 Johansson & Speckmann - The Passing - Funeral Harvest - Isolert
»
(Lien direct)
JOHANSSON & SPECKMANN (Death Old-School, International) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Germs Of Circumstance qui sortira le 9 octobre via Soulseller Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. The Germs Of Circumstance
2. One World One Leader
3. Take The Lions Share
4. I Was Left To Stare
5. Generations Antidote
6. Confessions Of A Vital Leader
7. Provoke The Collective
8. Devour Engage The Hour The Rage

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE PASSING (Hardcore/Punk/D-Beat/Metal, USA) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 11 septembre chez Caligari Records au format cassette. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Condemned
2. Please Him
3. Worthless Existence
4. Deeper
5. Torment
6. Buried and Forgotten / In Its Grip
7. Necrophile		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FUNERAL HARVEST (Black Metal, Norvège/Italie) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 30 octobre via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

SIDE A - 1. Nihil Sub Sole Novum
SIDE A - 2. Sacred Dagger
SIDE B - 1. O.S.N.D.S.P.T
SIDE B - 2. Omega

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ISOLERT (Black Metal, Grèce) a révélé le titre "Staring at a Path Towards Nowhere" tiré de son nouvel album World in Ruins à venir le 11 novembre sur Nihilistische KlangKunst. Tracklist :

1. Fire, Ash, Blood [3:31]
2. Burn Them [4:04]
3. As We Die [5:08]
4. Extinction [4:36]
5. Staring at a Path Towards Nowhere [7:19]
6. World in Ruins [5:33]
7. Light...Has Abandoned Us [10:14]

 Les news du
18 Août 2020
18 Août 2020

