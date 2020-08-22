chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
174 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Skinweaver
 Skinweaver - Gratification ... (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
My Dying Bride
 My Dying Bride - The Ghost ... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Les news du 19 Août 2020
 Les news du 19 Août 2020 - ... (N)
Par TarGhost		   
Hulder
 Hulder - Embraced By Darkne... (C)
Par Goth-Vorroz		   
Aposento
 Aposento - Conjuring the Ne... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Scanner
 Scanner - The Judgement (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Vananidr
 Vananidr - Damnation (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Wolfkrieg
 Wolfkrieg - When the Cold C... (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Korn
 Korn - The Nothing (C)
Par Stockwel		   
Atavist
 Atavist - III: Absolution (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Les news du 15 Août 2020
 Les news du 15 Août 2020 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Disavowed
 Disavowed - Revocation Of T... (C)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 6 Août 2020
 Les news du 6 Août 2020 - B... (N)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Death
 Death - Individual Thought ... (C)
Par InnerDam		   
Valgrind
 Valgrind - Condemnation (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Transilvania
 Transilvania - Night of Nights (C)
Par Keyser		   
Stygian Crown
 Stygian Crown - Stygian Crown (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Spirit Possession
 Spirit Possession - Spirit ... (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Prison of Mirrors
 Prison of Mirrors - De Ritu... (C)
Par Sagamore		   

Les news du 22 Août 2020

News
Les news du 22 Août 2020 Frankie Banali - Miasmal Sabbath - Fate - Church Of Disgust - Disrupted - Maahes - Possession - Hereza
»
(Lien direct)
On vient d'apprendre la mort du légendaire batteur FRANKIE BANALI (Quiet Riot, W.A.S.P...) des suites d'un cancer du pancréas. RIP !		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MIASMAL SABBATH (Death/Crust/Punk, Grèce) offre en écoute à cette adresse le titre "The Oracular Voice" issu de son premier long-format Ominous Radiance à paraître le 25 septembre sur Unholy Prophecies. Tracklist :

1. Invocation of Death Essence
2. Celestial Prodigy
3. The Oracular Voice
4. Chaos Magnvm
5. Ghostly Aura Bathed in Stellar Luminence
6. Wisdom of the Occult
7. Umbra Mortis
8. The Terminable Nature of Existence		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FATE (Heavy/Speed, Italie) sortira son nouvel EP II le 30 septembre sur Caligari Records au format cassette. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Where the Gods Go to Die
2. Mask of the Silver Death
3. Demiurge		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CHURCH OF DISGUST (Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Hells Headbanger pour la sortie d'un nouveau disque début 2021.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DISRUPTED (Death Metal, Suède) propose le titre "Blood Worship" extrait de son nouvel opus Pure Death à venir le 26 octobre chez Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Blood Worship
2. Human Stew
3. Born In A Corpse
4. Carve
5. Headless Torso
6. Total Death
7. Pestilential Vomit
8. Goat Lord
9. Chopped Into Oblivion
10. Slave From The Grave

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MAAHES (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son premier full-length Reincarnation à paraître le 18 septembre. Tracklist :

1. Sacrifice
2. Reincarnation
3. Irreversible
4. Perfection
5. Invincible
6. Master Of Black Arts
7. Decisive Strike
8. Idolization
9. Final Chapter Of Apocalypse

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
POSSESSION (Thrash/Death, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Beyond the Grave" tiré de sa double-compilation Disentombed Manifestations qui sort le 26 août sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

- CD 1 -
"Eternally Haunt" (Album '95)
01. Opening a Doorway Into the Occult (Intro) / Beyond the Grave
02. Sounds of Sorrow
03. The Mastery
04. Legion
05. The Return
06. Despair (inst.)
07. Shades of Death
08. Steel Jaws of Fate
09. Possessed
10. Rebirth
"Scourge & Fire" (MCD '97)
11. Scourge & Fire
12. Danse Macabre
13. Shrine (King Diamond cover)
14. The Manifestation [unreleased '98]
15. Revelations (Iron Maiden cover) ['98]

- CD 2-
"The Unnameable Suffering" (MCD '93)
01. Seer’s Vision
02. Sounds of Sorrow
03. Have No Fear
"Mad Crazed & Violent" (Demo '92/'93)
04. Seer's Vision
05. Danse Macabre
06. Shades of Death
07. The Mastery
08. Have No Fear
"The Murtha Tapes" (Unreleased Demo '95)
09. Possessed
10. Beyond the Grave
11. Legion
12. Steel Jaws of Fate
13. Rebirth
14. The Return

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEREZA (Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau single "The Plague Bat". Le groupe travaille actuellement sur un nouvel album.

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
22 Août 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Tar Pond
 Tar Pond
Protocol of Constant Sadness
2020 - Autoproduction		   
Sólstafir
 Sólstafir
Til Valhallar (EP)
1996 - View Beyond Records / Oskorei Music		   
Scène Franc-Comtoise
Scène Franc-Comtoise
Août 2020		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Church Of Disgust
 Church Of Disgust
Death Metal - 2010 - Etats-Unis		   
Scène Franc-Comtoise
Lire le dossier
Tar Pond
Protocol of Constant Sadness
Lire la chronique
Sólstafir
Til Valhallar (EP)
Lire la chronique
Skinweaver
Gratification Eternal
Lire la chronique
Agalloch
Faustian Echoes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dawnbreath
Creatures Of The Damned
Lire la chronique
Aposento
Conjuring the New Apocalypse
Lire la chronique
Molbol
V
Lire la chronique
Living Gate
Deathlust (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vananidr
Damnation
Lire la chronique
Engage
Demo 2005 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Disavowed
Revocation Of The Fallen
Lire la chronique
Transilvania
Night of Nights
Lire la chronique
Wolfkrieg
When the Cold Comes
Lire la chronique
Korn
The Nothing
Lire la chronique
Prison of Mirrors
De Ritualibus et Sacrificii...
Lire la chronique
Spirit Possession
Spirit Possession
Lire la chronique
Valgrind
Condemnation
Lire la chronique
UNDERGROUND ! C'est quoi et à quoi ça sert ?
Lire le podcast
Inclination
Midwest Straight Edge (EP)
Lire la chronique
Carthage
Punic Wars!
Lire la chronique
K.F.R.
Nihilist
Lire la chronique
Fistula
The Process of Opting Out
Lire la chronique
Shed The Skin
The Forbidden Arts
Lire la chronique
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam
Lire la chronique
Masacre
Reqviem
Lire la chronique
Lantern
Dimensions
Lire la chronique
Temple Of Dread
World Sacrifice
Lire la chronique
Stygian Crown
Stygian Crown
Lire la chronique
Atavist
III: Absolution
Lire la chronique