(Lien direct) POSSESSION (Thrash/Death, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Beyond the Grave" tiré de sa double-compilation Disentombed Manifestations qui sort le 26 août sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :



- CD 1 -

"Eternally Haunt" (Album '95)

01. Opening a Doorway Into the Occult (Intro) / Beyond the Grave

02. Sounds of Sorrow

03. The Mastery

04. Legion

05. The Return

06. Despair (inst.)

07. Shades of Death

08. Steel Jaws of Fate

09. Possessed

10. Rebirth

"Scourge & Fire" (MCD '97)

11. Scourge & Fire

12. Danse Macabre

13. Shrine (King Diamond cover)

14. The Manifestation [unreleased '98]

15. Revelations (Iron Maiden cover) ['98]



- CD 2-

"The Unnameable Suffering" (MCD '93)

01. Seer’s Vision

02. Sounds of Sorrow

03. Have No Fear

"Mad Crazed & Violent" (Demo '92/'93)

04. Seer's Vision

05. Danse Macabre

06. Shades of Death

07. The Mastery

08. Have No Fear

"The Murtha Tapes" (Unreleased Demo '95)

09. Possessed

10. Beyond the Grave

11. Legion

12. Steel Jaws of Fate

13. Rebirth

14. The Return



