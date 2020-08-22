MIASMAL SABBATH (Death/Crust/Punk, Grèce) offre en écoute à cette adresse le titre "The Oracular Voice" issu de son premier long-format Ominous Radiance à paraître le 25 septembre sur Unholy Prophecies. Tracklist :
1. Invocation of Death Essence
2. Celestial Prodigy
3. The Oracular Voice
4. Chaos Magnvm
5. Ghostly Aura Bathed in Stellar Luminence
6. Wisdom of the Occult
7. Umbra Mortis
8. The Terminable Nature of Existence
POSSESSION (Thrash/Death, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Beyond the Grave" tiré de sa double-compilation Disentombed Manifestations qui sort le 26 août sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
- CD 1 -
"Eternally Haunt" (Album '95)
01. Opening a Doorway Into the Occult (Intro) / Beyond the Grave
02. Sounds of Sorrow
03. The Mastery
04. Legion
05. The Return
06. Despair (inst.)
07. Shades of Death
08. Steel Jaws of Fate
09. Possessed
10. Rebirth
"Scourge & Fire" (MCD '97)
11. Scourge & Fire
12. Danse Macabre
13. Shrine (King Diamond cover)
14. The Manifestation [unreleased '98]
15. Revelations (Iron Maiden cover) ['98]
- CD 2-
"The Unnameable Suffering" (MCD '93)
01. Seer’s Vision
02. Sounds of Sorrow
03. Have No Fear
"Mad Crazed & Violent" (Demo '92/'93)
04. Seer's Vision
05. Danse Macabre
06. Shades of Death
07. The Mastery
08. Have No Fear
"The Murtha Tapes" (Unreleased Demo '95)
09. Possessed
10. Beyond the Grave
11. Legion
12. Steel Jaws of Fate
13. Rebirth
14. The Return
