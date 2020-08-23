Les news du 23 Août 2020
News
Les news du 23 Août 2020 False Gods
|FALSE GODS (Doom/Sludge, USA) sortira son premier long-format No Symmetry... Only Disillusion le 16 octobre sur Seeing Red Records. Le titre "Stay Frosty" est en écoute à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1. Enemy Territory
2. Stay Frosty
3. I Know Too Much
4. Call of the Neanderthal
5. All That's Left Behind
6. Lords of Emptiness
7. An Eternity of Failure
