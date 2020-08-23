»

FALSE GODS (Doom/Sludge, USA) sortira son premier long-format No Symmetry... Only Disillusion le 16 octobre sur Seeing Red Records. Le titre "Stay Frosty" est en écoute à cette adresse. Tracklist :



1. Enemy Territory

2. Stay Frosty

3. I Know Too Much

4. Call of the Neanderthal

5. All That's Left Behind

6. Lords of Emptiness

7. An Eternity of Failure