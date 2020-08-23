chargement...

Primitive Man
 Primitive Man - Immersion (C)
Par northstar		   
Greve
 Greve - Nordarikets strid (C)
Par LANGOUSTE		   
Tar Pond
 Tar Pond - Protocol of Cons... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Skinweaver
 Skinweaver - Gratification ... (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
My Dying Bride
 My Dying Bride - The Ghost ... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Les news du 19 Août 2020
 Les news du 19 Août 2020 - ... (N)
Par TarGhost		   
Hulder
 Hulder - Embraced By Darkne... (C)
Par Goth-Vorroz		   
Aposento
 Aposento - Conjuring the Ne... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Scanner
 Scanner - The Judgement (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Vananidr
 Vananidr - Damnation (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Wolfkrieg
 Wolfkrieg - When the Cold C... (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Korn
 Korn - The Nothing (C)
Par Stockwel		   
Atavist
 Atavist - III: Absolution (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Les news du 15 Août 2020
 Les news du 15 Août 2020 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Disavowed
 Disavowed - Revocation Of T... (C)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 6 Août 2020
 Les news du 6 Août 2020 - B... (N)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Death
 Death - Individual Thought ... (C)
Par InnerDam		   
Valgrind
 Valgrind - Condemnation (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Transilvania
 Transilvania - Night of Nights (C)
Par Keyser		   
Stygian Crown
 Stygian Crown - Stygian Crown (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   

Les news du 23 Août 2020

News
Les news du 23 Août 2020 False Gods
»
(Lien direct)
FALSE GODS (Doom/Sludge, USA) sortira son premier long-format No Symmetry... Only Disillusion le 16 octobre sur Seeing Red Records. Le titre "Stay Frosty" est en écoute à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. Enemy Territory
2. Stay Frosty
3. I Know Too Much
4. Call of the Neanderthal
5. All That's Left Behind
6. Lords of Emptiness
7. An Eternity of Failure
23 Août 2020
23 Août 2020

