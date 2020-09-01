»

(Lien direct) NUBIVAGANT (Black Metal avec le batteur Omega de Blut Aus Nord, Chaos Invocation, Frostmoon Eclipse ... , Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "One Eye Upon the Grave" extrait de son premier full-length Roaring Eye à venir le 30 septembre sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :



1. Wonders Of The Invisible World [9:17]

2. The Furnace Of Apollyon [6:38]

3. One Eye Upon The Grave [7:34]

4. Crawling The Earth [7:09]

5. Solemn Peals [2:43]

6. The Plague Of Flesh [6:24]



