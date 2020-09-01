chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Unholy
 Unholy - The Second Ring of... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Les news du 27 Août 2020
 Les news du 27 Août 2020 - ... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Norrhem
 Norrhem - Koitos (C)
Par Utferd		   
Amorphia
 Amorphia - Merciless Strike (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Les news du 26 Août 2020
 Les news du 26 Août 2020 - ... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Non Serviam
 Non Serviam - Le Cœur Bat (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Wolfkrieg
 Wolfkrieg - When the Cold C... (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Les news du 25 Août 2020
 Les news du 25 Août 2020 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 24 Août 2020
 Les news du 24 Août 2020 - ... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Primitive Man
 Primitive Man - Immersion (C)
Par northstar		   
Greve
 Greve - Nordarikets strid (C)
Par LANGOUSTE		   

Les news du 1 Septembre 2020

News
Les news du 1 Septembre 2020 Revolting - Madrost - Stormtide - Sarcator - Diamond Chazer - Boreal - Nubivagant - Nuclear
»
(Lien direct)
REVOLTING (Rogga Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Shadow At The Worlds's End qui va sortir d'ici la fin de l'année via Transcending Obscurity Records. "1888" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MADROST (Death/Thrash, USA) a publié une vidéo "playthrough" pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Charring The Rotting Earth qui sort le 25 septembre sur No Life Til Metal Records. Tracklist :

1- The Serpent’s Quest
2- To Prevail the Wicked
3- Dying Thoughts
4- Impossible Dreams
5- A Violent End to Life
6- Pulverized
7- Charring the Rotting Earth

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
STORMTIDE (Symphonic Folk/Death Metal, Australie) a dévoilé son nouveau single "She Who Would Name the Stars".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SARCATOR (Thrash/Death, Suède) sortira son premier full-length éponyme le 30 octobre chez Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :

1. Abyssal Angel
2. Manic Rapture
3. Deicidal
4. Midnight Witchery
5. The Hour Of Torment
6. Circle Of Impurity
7. Heretic's Domain
8. Desolate Visions
9. Demonstrike
10. Purgatory Unleashed
11. Cryptic Pain (CD-only bonus)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DIAMOND CHAZER (Heavy Metal, Colombie) rejoint Fighter Records qui sortira son premier longue-durée Chasing Diamonds le 3 novembre. Tracklist :

01. Zero to Hero
02. The Whip
03. Swords & Chains (Gotham City cover)
04. Tokyo Rendezvous
05. Breakin' the Chains
06. I Need You
07. Freedom
08. Stranger Things
09. Diamond Chazer
10. Poltergeist		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BOREAL (Ambient/Atmospheric Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format The Battle of VOSAD (avril 2020) au format vinyle le 31 octobre via Nebulae Artifacta et King of the Monsters Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NUBIVAGANT (Black Metal avec le batteur Omega de Blut Aus Nord, Chaos Invocation, Frostmoon Eclipse ... , Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "One Eye Upon the Grave" extrait de son premier full-length Roaring Eye à venir le 30 septembre sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Wonders Of The Invisible World [9:17]
2. The Furnace Of Apollyon [6:38]
3. One Eye Upon The Grave [7:34]
4. Crawling The Earth [7:09]
5. Solemn Peals [2:43]
6. The Plague Of Flesh [6:24]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NUCLEAR (Thrash Metal, Chili) a signé sur Black Lodge pour la sortie avant la fin de l'année d'un nouvel album intitulé Murder Of Crows. Tracklist :

01. Pitchblack (Intro)
02. Murder Of Crows
03. No Light After All
04. When Water Thickens Blood
05. Friendly Sociopath
06. Abusados
07. Misery Inc.
08. Facing Towards You
09. Hatetrend
10. Blood To Spare
11. Useless To Mankind		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
1 Septembre 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Bear Mace
 Bear Mace
Charred Field Of Slaughter
2020 - Autoproduction		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Nuclear
 Nuclear
Slayer - 2003 - Chili		   
Revolting
 Revolting
2008 - Suède		   
Bear Mace
Charred Field Of Slaughter
Lire la chronique
Soupir Astral - Rencontre avec Tømas Erstein
Lire l'interview
Dkharmakhaoz
Proclamation ov the Black Suns
Lire la chronique
Unholy
The Second Ring of Power
Lire la chronique
Embargo
Panem et Circenses
Lire la chronique
Obszön Geschöpf
Lire le biographie
Amorphia
Merciless Strike
Lire la chronique
Norrhem
Koitos
Lire la chronique
Kult Ofenzivy
Tak jsem Ji přizval k sobě
Lire la chronique
Katalepsy
Terra Mortuus Est
Lire la chronique
Early Moods
Spellbound (EP)
Lire la chronique
Primitive Man
Immersion
Lire la chronique
Greve
Nordarikets strid
Lire la chronique
Mustasuo
Katharsis
Lire la chronique
Scène Franc-Comtoise
Lire le dossier
Tar Pond
Protocol of Constant Sadness
Lire la chronique
Sólstafir
Til Valhallar (EP)
Lire la chronique
Skinweaver
Gratification Eternal
Lire la chronique
Agalloch
Faustian Echoes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dawnbreath
Creatures Of The Damned
Lire la chronique
Aposento
Conjuring the New Apocalypse
Lire la chronique
Molbol
V
Lire la chronique
Living Gate
Deathlust (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vananidr
Damnation
Lire la chronique
Engage
Demo 2005 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Disavowed
Revocation Of The Fallen
Lire la chronique
Transilvania
Night of Nights
Lire la chronique
Wolfkrieg
When the Cold Comes
Lire la chronique
Korn
The Nothing
Lire la chronique
Prison of Mirrors
De Ritualibus et Sacrificii...
Lire la chronique