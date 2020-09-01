Les news du 1 Septembre 2020
Les news du 1 Septembre 2020 Revolting - Madrost - Stormtide - Sarcator - Diamond Chazer - Boreal - Nubivagant - Nuclear
|REVOLTING (Rogga Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Shadow At The Worlds's End qui va sortir d'ici la fin de l'année via Transcending Obscurity Records. "1888" se découvre ci-dessous :
|MADROST (Death/Thrash, USA) a publié une vidéo "playthrough" pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Charring The Rotting Earth qui sort le 25 septembre sur No Life Til Metal Records. Tracklist :
1- The Serpent’s Quest
2- To Prevail the Wicked
3- Dying Thoughts
4- Impossible Dreams
5- A Violent End to Life
6- Pulverized
7- Charring the Rotting Earth
|STORMTIDE (Symphonic Folk/Death Metal, Australie) a dévoilé son nouveau single "She Who Would Name the Stars".
|SARCATOR (Thrash/Death, Suède) sortira son premier full-length éponyme le 30 octobre chez Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :
1. Abyssal Angel
2. Manic Rapture
3. Deicidal
4. Midnight Witchery
5. The Hour Of Torment
6. Circle Of Impurity
7. Heretic's Domain
8. Desolate Visions
9. Demonstrike
10. Purgatory Unleashed
11. Cryptic Pain (CD-only bonus)
|DIAMOND CHAZER (Heavy Metal, Colombie) rejoint Fighter Records qui sortira son premier longue-durée Chasing Diamonds le 3 novembre. Tracklist :
01. Zero to Hero
02. The Whip
03. Swords & Chains (Gotham City cover)
04. Tokyo Rendezvous
05. Breakin' the Chains
06. I Need You
07. Freedom
08. Stranger Things
09. Diamond Chazer
10. Poltergeist
|BOREAL (Ambient/Atmospheric Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format The Battle of VOSAD (avril 2020) au format vinyle le 31 octobre via Nebulae Artifacta et King of the Monsters Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.
|NUBIVAGANT (Black Metal avec le batteur Omega de Blut Aus Nord, Chaos Invocation, Frostmoon Eclipse ... , Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "One Eye Upon the Grave" extrait de son premier full-length Roaring Eye à venir le 30 septembre sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Wonders Of The Invisible World [9:17]
2. The Furnace Of Apollyon [6:38]
3. One Eye Upon The Grave [7:34]
4. Crawling The Earth [7:09]
5. Solemn Peals [2:43]
6. The Plague Of Flesh [6:24]
|NUCLEAR (Thrash Metal, Chili) a signé sur Black Lodge pour la sortie avant la fin de l'année d'un nouvel album intitulé Murder Of Crows. Tracklist :
01. Pitchblack (Intro)
02. Murder Of Crows
03. No Light After All
04. When Water Thickens Blood
05. Friendly Sociopath
06. Abusados
07. Misery Inc.
08. Facing Towards You
09. Hatetrend
10. Blood To Spare
11. Useless To Mankind
