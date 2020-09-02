DARKENED (Death Metal, Suède/Angleterre/Canada) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Kingdom of Decay" tiré de son premier long-format du même nom à paraître le 11 septembre chez Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :
1. Nekros Manteia
2. Dead Body Divination
3. 1000 Years
4. Pandemonium
5. Cage of Flesh
6. The Burning
7. The Old Ones
8. Kingdom of Decay
9. Of Unsound Mind
10. The White Horse of Pestilence
11. Winds of Immortality
BLACKEVIL (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé le titre "Pestkarren" figurant sur son nouvel opus Forever Baptised in Eternal Fire prévu le 25 septembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Come Forth [0:59]
2. Satan's Crown [4:15]
3. The Disciple [4:24]
4. Black Fire Tornado [3:57]
5. Forever Baptised In Eternal Flames [8:20]
6. Lucifer's Supremacy [6:08]
7. The Final Book [4:58]
8. Pestkarren [3:54]
9. 1943 [8:59]
IDOLATRIA (Black Metal, Italie) offre son nouvel album Tetrabestiarchy en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 4 septembre sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Intro: Glorious Praise To The Tetrarchs
2. Serpent: The Father of Darkness
3. Noctule: The Emperor of Scourge
4. Goat: The Servant of Underworld
5. Vulture: The God of Last Rites
6. Outro: Vibrant Flare of Their Coming
SIX FEET UNDER (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Amputator" extrait de son nouveau disque Nightmares Of The Decomposed à venir le 2 octobre chez Metal Blade. Tracklist :
1. Amputator
2. Zodiac
3. The Rotting
4. Death Will Follow
5. Migraine
6. The Noose
7. Blood of the Zombie
8. Self Imposed Death Sentence
9. Dead Girls Don't Scream
10. Drink Blood Get High
11. Labyrinth of Insanity
12. Without Your Life
