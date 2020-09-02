»

(Lien direct) SIX FEET UNDER (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Amputator" extrait de son nouveau disque Nightmares Of The Decomposed à venir le 2 octobre chez Metal Blade. Tracklist :



1. Amputator

2. Zodiac

3. The Rotting

4. Death Will Follow

5. Migraine

6. The Noose

7. Blood of the Zombie

8. Self Imposed Death Sentence

9. Dead Girls Don't Scream

10. Drink Blood Get High

11. Labyrinth of Insanity

12. Without Your Life



