Precambrian
 Precambrian - Tectonics (C)
Par Dark Nico		   
Les news du 2 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 2 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Morbid Saint
 Morbid Saint - Spectrum Of ... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Dkharmakhaoz
 Dkharmakhaoz - Proclamation... (C)
Par northstar		   
Unholy
 Unholy - The Second Ring of... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Les news du 27 Août 2020
 Les news du 27 Août 2020 - ... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Norrhem
 Norrhem - Koitos (C)
Par Utferd		   
Amorphia
 Amorphia - Merciless Strike (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Les news du 26 Août 2020
 Les news du 26 Août 2020 - ... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Non Serviam
 Non Serviam - Le Cœur Bat (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Wolfkrieg
 Wolfkrieg - When the Cold C... (C)
Les news du 2 Septembre 2020

News
Les news du 2 Septembre 2020 Darkened - Blackevil - Idolatria - Six Feet Under - Skeleton Pit - Demonical - Embryonic Cells
DARKENED (Death Metal, Suède/Angleterre/Canada) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Kingdom of Decay" tiré de son premier long-format du même nom à paraître le 11 septembre chez Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :

1. Nekros Manteia
2. Dead Body Divination
3. 1000 Years
4. Pandemonium
5. Cage of Flesh
6. The Burning
7. The Old Ones
8. Kingdom of Decay
9. Of Unsound Mind
10. The White Horse of Pestilence
11. Winds of Immortality

BLACKEVIL (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé le titre "Pestkarren" figurant sur son nouvel opus Forever Baptised in Eternal Fire prévu le 25 septembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Come Forth [0:59]
2. Satan's Crown [4:15]
3. The Disciple [4:24]
4. Black Fire Tornado [3:57]
5. Forever Baptised In Eternal Flames [8:20]
6. Lucifer's Supremacy [6:08]
7. The Final Book [4:58]
8. Pestkarren [3:54]
9. 1943 [8:59]

IDOLATRIA (Black Metal, Italie) offre son nouvel album Tetrabestiarchy en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 4 septembre sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Intro: Glorious Praise To The Tetrarchs
2. Serpent: The Father of Darkness
3. Noctule: The Emperor of Scourge
4. Goat: The Servant of Underworld
5. Vulture: The God of Last Rites
6. Outro: Vibrant Flare of Their Coming

SIX FEET UNDER (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Amputator" extrait de son nouveau disque Nightmares Of The Decomposed à venir le 2 octobre chez Metal Blade. Tracklist :

1. Amputator
2. Zodiac
3. The Rotting
4. Death Will Follow
5. Migraine
6. The Noose
7. Blood of the Zombie
8. Self Imposed Death Sentence
9. Dead Girls Don't Scream
10. Drink Blood Get High
11. Labyrinth of Insanity
12. Without Your Life

DEMONICAL (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album World Domination le 23 octobre sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. My Kingdom Done
2. Hellfire Rain
3. Aeons of Death
4. The Thin Darkness
5. We Stand as One
6. Victorious
7. Slipping Apart
EMBRYONIC CELLS (Death/Black, France) a signé sur MusikÖ_Eye. Plus de news bientôt.
Thrasho Keyser
2 Septembre 2020

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
02/09/2020 09:48
En espérant que le DEMONICAL soit meilleur que les dernières livraisons du groupe...

