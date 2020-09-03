»

(Lien direct) ANAAL NATHRAKH (Industrial Black/Grind, Angleterre) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Age of Starlight Ends" issu de son prochain album Endarkenment à paraître le 2 octobre via Metal Blade. Tracklist :



1. Endarkenment

2. Thus, Always, to Tyrants

3. The Age of Starlight Ends

4. Libidinous (A Pig with Cocks in Its Eyes)

5. Beyond Words

6. Feeding the Death Machine

7. Create Art, Though the World May Perish

8. Singularity

9. Punish Them

10. Requiem



