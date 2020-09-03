chargement...

Les news du 3 Septembre 2020

News
Les news du 3 Septembre 2020 Vermisst - Anaal Nathrakh - Infesticide - Katavasia - Dunwich - Vintersea
»
(Lien direct)
VERMISST (Black Metal, Pologne) a posté sut cette page l'intégralité de la réédition de son dernier EP Zmierzch stalowej ciemności qui sort demain chez Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Mørkelokk
2. Czas Chtonicznej Zemsty
3. Zamarznięte Płomienie Mizantropii
4. W Pozagrobowej Przestrzeni
5. Det Skjulte
6. Frozen Flames of Misanthropy
7. Za Ducha Głębiny Zasłona
8. Zimowa Aura Krwawych Cieni

tracks 1-5 = original EP
tracks 6-8 = exclusive to this LP		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ANAAL NATHRAKH (Industrial Black/Grind, Angleterre) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Age of Starlight Ends" issu de son prochain album Endarkenment à paraître le 2 octobre via Metal Blade. Tracklist :

1. Endarkenment
2. Thus, Always, to Tyrants
3. The Age of Starlight Ends
4. Libidinous (A Pig with Cocks in Its Eyes)
5. Beyond Words
6. Feeding the Death Machine
7. Create Art, Though the World May Perish
8. Singularity
9. Punish Them
10. Requiem

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INFESTICIDE (Death Metal, Mexique) a publié ici le titre "The Phosphovore" figurant sur son nouveau disque Envenoming Wounds prévu le 25 septembre sur Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. Envenoming Wounds
2. The Phosphovore
3. Magma Blood
4. Perpetuating Madness
5. Acid Lava (Instrumetal)
6. Stalwart, Poisonous and Burned
7. Fathomless Steel
8. Utter Darkness
9. Ageless Storms (Instrumental)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KATAVASIA (Melodic Black Metal avec des membres de Varathron et Hail Spirit Noir, Grèce) a dévoilé son nouvel opus Magnus Venator en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie demain chez Floga Records. Tracklist :

1. Daughters Of Darkness
2. The Tyrant
3. Blood Be My Crown
4. Chthonic Oracle
5. Saturnalia Magnus Cult
6. Triumphant Fate
7. Sinistral Covenant
8. Hordes Of Oblivion
9. Babylon (Sammu-Rawat)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DUNWICH (Blackened Doom/Progressive/Darkwave/Post-Punk, Russie) offre son premier full-length Tail-Tied Hearts en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain via Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Glow
2. Through the Dense Woods
3. Solitude
4. Wooden Heart
5. Mouth Of Darkness
6. Fall
7. Sanctuary
8. The Sea		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VINTERSEA (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, USA) va rééditer son premier album The Gravity of Fall (2017) aux formats double-LP et CD le 16 octobre sur M-Theory Audio avec en bonus l'EP de 2014, Constellations.

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
3 Septembre 2020

