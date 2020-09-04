»

(Lien direct) DEPHOSPHORUS (Astro Grindcore/Crust/Black, Grèce) qui sortira le 11 septembre sur Selfmadegod Records. Tracklist :



01. Βορά των αιώνων (Devoured By Aeons) 03:20

02. Ψυχοϊστορία (Psychohistory) 02:16

03. Εξύψωση (Sublimation) 03:46

04. Προς το απόκοσμο φως του πυρήνα (Towards the Eerie Light of the Core) 04:35

05. Absurd Aftermath 04:44

06. Multiple-Dimension Descriptor 02:24

07. Neural Lace 03:02

08. Into the Glory of Eternal Orbit 02:34

09. In Dimensions 7 to 11 02:28

10. The Mists Rose Like Departing Dreams 07:11



Durée totale : 36:20



