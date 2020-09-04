|
Les news du 4 Septembre 2020
Les news du 4 Septembre 2020 Sólstafir - Finntroll - Noxis - Wratheon - Böndbreakr - Shadows - Ordinance - Dephosphorus - Zöldïer Noïz - Sépulcre - Antediluvian
|SÓLSTAFIR (Rock atmosphérique islandais, Islande) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love qui sera publié le 6 novembre via Season Of Mist. "Drýsill" se découvre ci-dessous :
|FINNTROLL (Black / Pagan / Folk, Finlande) vient de dévoiler un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Vredesvävd qui sortira le 18 septembre via Century Media. "Mask" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|NOXIS (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier EP intitulé Expanse Of Hellish Black Mire le 30 octobre sur Pulverised Records (CD/LP) et Rotted Life Records (LP/K7). Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Dream Infested" :
01. Dream Infested
02. Contorted Bowels Warm
03. Incubated Disgust
04. Guts Liquify
|WRATHEON (Black/Thrash, USA) a publié le titre "With Crimson Eyes" extrait de son EP Black Thrash Mass qui sort cet automne.
|BÖNDBREAKR (Thrash/Punk, USA) sortira son EP éponyme le 20 octobre.
|SHADOWS (Dark Avant-Garde Metal, USA), c'est le nouveau projet du guitariste Alex Bouks (Immolation, Ruinous, ex-Incantation et Goreaphobia) avec notamment deux autres anciens Goreaphobia Henny Piotrowski (guitare) et Jake G (chant). Les Américains ont signé sur Agonia Records pour la sortie d'un premier album l'année prochaine.
Alex Bouks - Lead guitar
Henny Piotrowski - guitar
Jake G - vocals
Lance Walter - drums, bass, lead guitar
|ORDINANCE (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé à cette adresse l'intégralité de son nouvel album In Purge There is No Remission à venir le 11 septembre sur The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :
1. Obstructed Paths
2. Diabolopathia
3. Gathering Wraiths
4. Credo Sceleratum
5. The Kingdom of Nothing
6. Gesticulation of Death
7. Purging Kremanation
|En exclusivité française, on vous propose de découvrir le morceau-titre du nouvel album de DEPHOSPHORUS (Astro Grindcore/Crust/Black, Grèce) qui sortira le 11 septembre sur Selfmadegod Records. Tracklist :
01. Βορά των αιώνων (Devoured By Aeons) 03:20
02. Ψυχοϊστορία (Psychohistory) 02:16
03. Εξύψωση (Sublimation) 03:46
04. Προς το απόκοσμο φως του πυρήνα (Towards the Eerie Light of the Core) 04:35
05. Absurd Aftermath 04:44
06. Multiple-Dimension Descriptor 02:24
07. Neural Lace 03:02
08. Into the Glory of Eternal Orbit 02:34
09. In Dimensions 7 to 11 02:28
10. The Mists Rose Like Departing Dreams 07:11
Durée totale : 36:20
|ZÖLDÏER NOÏZ (Thrash, France) sortira son nouvel album d'ici la fin de l'année via Ripping Storm Records. Intitulé Merci, celui-ci se dévoile aujourd'hui à travers "Termination Race", un premier extrait à découvrir ci-dessous :
|SÉPULCRE (Death Metal, France) est un nouveau groupe breton dans lequel on retrouve des anciens membres de Skelethal ainsi qu'un membre de Venefixion. Le groupe s'apprête à sortir sa toute première démo et vient d'en dévoiler un premier extrait à découvrir ci-dessous :
|ANTEDILUVIAN (Death Metal, Canada) fera son retour au printemps 2021 avec un nouvel album intitulé The Divine Punishment. Celui-ci sortira chez Nuclear War Now! Productions et sera composé de onze nouveaux morceaux. Un premier teaser devrait arriver prochainement.
