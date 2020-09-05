chargement...

Watain
 Watain - Lawless Darkness (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 3 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 3 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Ander		   
Twitch of the Death Nerve
 Twitch of the Death Nerve -... (C)
Par Ander		   
Phobophilic
 Phobophilic - Undimensioned... (C)
Par N4pht4		   
Soupir Astral - Rencontre avec Tømas Erstein
 Soupir Astral - Rencontre a... (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Precambrian
 Precambrian - Tectonics (C)
Par Anken		   
Les news du 2 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 2 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Morbid Saint
 Morbid Saint - Spectrum Of ... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Dkharmakhaoz
 Dkharmakhaoz - Proclamation... (C)
Par northstar		   
Unholy
 Unholy - The Second Ring of... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Les news du 27 Août 2020
 Les news du 27 Août 2020 - ... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Norrhem
 Norrhem - Koitos (C)
Par Utferd		   
Amorphia
 Amorphia - Merciless Strike (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Les news du 26 Août 2020
 Les news du 26 Août 2020 - ... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Non Serviam
 Non Serviam - Le Cœur Bat (C)
Par Deathrash		   

Les news du 5 Septembre 2020

News
Les news du 5 Septembre 2020 Sarcator - Contrarian - Dysylumn - Dropdead - Noxis - Embryonic Cells
»
(Lien direct)
SARCATOR (Death/Thrash, Suède) a posté sur Bandcamp le titre "The Hour of Torment" figurant sur son premier long-format éponyme qui sort le 30 octobre chez Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :

1. Abyssal Angel
2. Manic Rapture
3. Deicidal
4. Midnight Witchery
5. The Hour Of Torment
6. Circle Of Impurity
7. Heretic's Domain
8. Desolate Visions
9. Demonstrike
10. Purgatory Unleashed
11. Cryptic Pain (CD-only bonus)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CONTRARIAN (Progressive Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Only Time Will Tell le 20 novembre via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. In a Blink of an Eye
2. The Final Hour
3. Beat The Clock
4. Case Closed
5. The Mega Metropolis
6. Scarlet Babylon
7. Only Time Will Tell
8. Your Days Are Numbered

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DYSYLUMN (Progressive Black/Death, France) a dévoilé sur ce lien le titre "Dispersion II" extrait de son prochain disque Cosmogonie prévu le 9 octobre sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Apparition I
3. Apparition II
4. Apparition III
5. Dispersion I
6. Dispersion II
7. Dispersion III
8. Interlude
9. Extinction I
10. Extinction II
11. Extinction III
12. Outro		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DROPDEAD (Hardcore/Punk, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Abattoir of Pain" issu de son nouvel opus éponyme à paraître le 25 septembre chez Armageddon Label. Tracklist :

1. Prelude
2. Torches
3. Road To Absolution
4. Only Victims
5. Warfare State
6. Corrupt
7. On Your knees
8. Vultures
9. The Black Mask
10. Ashes
11. Book Of Hate
12. Flesh And Blood
13. Stoking The Flame
14. Bodies
15 Hatred Burning
16. Nothing Remains
17. Abattoir Of Pain
18. Stripped By The Knife
19. Hail To The Emperor
20. Before The Fall
21. United States Of Corruption
22. Will You Fight?
23. The Future Is Yours

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NOXIS (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier EP Expanse of Hellish Black Mire le 30 octobre via Pulverised Records et Rotted Life. Tracklist :

1. Dream Infested [4:28]
2. Contorted Bowels Warm [2:56]
3. Incubated Disgust [2:54]
4. Guts Liquify [2:59]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EMBRYONIC CELLS (Death/Black, France) a dévoilé l'artwork de son nouvel album Decline à venir le 9 octobre sur MusikÖ_Eye. Tracklist :

01. To Pay Our Share
02. Thermageddon
03. Devoid Of Promise
04. Alone I Fall
05. From The Shadows Into day
06. First Tear
07. You’re So Full Of Fear		 Les news du
5 Septembre 2020
5 Septembre 2020

