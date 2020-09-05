DROPDEAD (Hardcore/Punk, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Abattoir of Pain" issu de son nouvel opus éponyme à paraître le 25 septembre chez Armageddon Label. Tracklist :
1. Prelude
2. Torches
3. Road To Absolution
4. Only Victims
5. Warfare State
6. Corrupt
7. On Your knees
8. Vultures
9. The Black Mask
10. Ashes
11. Book Of Hate
12. Flesh And Blood
13. Stoking The Flame
14. Bodies
15 Hatred Burning
16. Nothing Remains
17. Abattoir Of Pain
18. Stripped By The Knife
19. Hail To The Emperor
20. Before The Fall
21. United States Of Corruption
22. Will You Fight?
23. The Future Is Yours
