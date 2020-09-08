»

(Lien direct) POSSESSED STEEL (Heavy Metal, Canada) sortira son premier long-format Aedris le 30 novembre sur Temple of Mystery Records. Tracklist :



1. The Dreamer [1:26]

2. Spelllblade [4:40]

3. Keeper of the Woods [6:38]

4. Forest of the Dead [1:26]

5. Frost Lich [5:13]

6. Assault of the Twilight Keep [4:31]

7. Free at Last [3:07]

8. Bogs of Agathorn [5:18]

9. Skeleton King [7:20]

10. Nobunaga [6:23]



