chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Twitch of the Death Nerve
 Twitch of the Death Nerve -... (C)
Par Insania		   
Coagulate
 Coagulate - The Art Of Cryp... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 5 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 5 Septembre 202... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Mütiilation
 Mütiilation - Black Milleni... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Mötley Crüe
 Mötley Crüe - Too Fast For ... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Bethlehem
 Bethlehem - Dictius Te Necare (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Blut und Ehre
 Blut und Ehre - Ygg Vidrir (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Les news du 4 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 4 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Watain
 Watain - Lawless Darkness (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 3 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 3 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Ander		   
Phobophilic
 Phobophilic - Undimensioned... (C)
Par N4pht4		   

Les news du 8 Septembre 2020

News
Les news du 8 Septembre 2020 Lonewolf - Isolert - Darkened - Apochryphal Revelation - Deadscape - Ascian - Possessed Steel
»
(Lien direct)
LONEWOLF (Power Metal, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Division Hades qui sortira le 25 septembre via Massacre Records. "Manilla Shark" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ISOLERT (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé le titre "World in Ruins" figurant sur son nouveau disque du même nom prévu le 11 novembre sur Nihilistische KlangKunst. Tracklist :

1. Fire, Ash, Blood [3:31]
2. Burn Them [4:04]
3. As We Die [5:08]
4. Extinction [4:36]
5. Staring at a Path Towards Nowhere [7:19]
6. World in Ruins [5:33]
7. Light...Has Abandoned Us [10:14]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DARKENED (Death Metal, Suède/Angleterre/Canada) offre son premier full-length Kingdom of Decay en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 11 septembre sur Edged Circle Productions.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
APOCHRYPHAL REVELATION (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Primeval Devilish Wisdom le 1er novembre chez Nuclear War Now! Productions. Des extraits sont disponibles sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Primeval Devilish Worship
2. Wickedness
3. Profane
4. Death of the Savior
5. Poisoned Blood of the Redeemer
6. Constantine
7. Entering the Realm
8. Obscure
9. Mother Hecate
10. Burning
11. Dismal Depths
12. Blasphemous
13. Invocation
14. Graveyard
15. Dreams of Beyond		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEADSCAPE (Melodic Death Metal, Bulgarie) travaille actuellement sur un nouvel album. En attendant, le groupe sortira un EP le 17 septembre contenant quatre titres de l'album en versions démos.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ASCIAN (Doom/Post-Black, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Misery Seeds" tiré de son premier longue-durée Elysion à venir le 2 octobre via MDD. Tracklist :

1. Misery Seeds
2. Dead Will Carry The Dead
3. Elysion
4. Shroud
5. Colder

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
POSSESSED STEEL (Heavy Metal, Canada) sortira son premier long-format Aedris le 30 novembre sur Temple of Mystery Records. Tracklist :

1. The Dreamer [1:26]
2. Spelllblade [4:40]
3. Keeper of the Woods [6:38]
4. Forest of the Dead [1:26]
5. Frost Lich [5:13]
6. Assault of the Twilight Keep [4:31]
7. Free at Last [3:07]
8. Bogs of Agathorn [5:18]
9. Skeleton King [7:20]
10. Nobunaga [6:23]

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
8 Septembre 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Morta
 Morta
Fúnebre (EP)
2020 - Signal Rex		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Darkened
 Darkened
Death Metal Old-School - 2018 - International		   
Isolert
 Isolert
Black Metal Hurleur - 2015 - Grèce		   
Lonewolf
 Lonewolf
Power Metal - 1992 - France		   
Morta
Fúnebre (EP)
Lire la chronique
Disembowel
Echoes Of Terror
Lire la chronique
Mimorium
Blood of Qayin
Lire la chronique
Bethlehem
Dictius Te Necare
Lire la chronique
StoneBirds
Collapse and Fail
Lire la chronique
Twitch of the Death Nerve
A Resting Place for the Wra...
Lire la chronique
Motörhead
Bad Magic
Lire la chronique
Blut und Ehre
Ygg Vidrir
Lire la chronique
Phobophilic
Undimensioned Identities (EP)
Lire la chronique
Year Of The Knife
Internal Incarceration
Lire la chronique
Night In Gales
Dawnlight Garden
Lire la chronique
Coagulate
The Art Of Cryptosis (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Shrapnel Storm
Shrapnel Storm
Lire la chronique
Precambrian
Tectonics
Lire la chronique
Biohazard
Biohazard
Lire la chronique
Bear Mace
Charred Field Of Slaughter
Lire la chronique
Soupir Astral - Rencontre avec Tømas Erstein
Lire l'interview
Dkharmakhaoz
Proclamation ov the Black Suns
Lire la chronique
Unholy
The Second Ring of Power
Lire la chronique
Embargo
Panem et Circenses
Lire la chronique
Obszön Geschöpf
Lire le biographie
Amorphia
Merciless Strike
Lire la chronique
Norrhem
Koitos
Lire la chronique
Kult Ofenzivy
Tak jsem Ji přizval k sobě
Lire la chronique
Katalepsy
Terra Mortuus Est
Lire la chronique
Early Moods
Spellbound (EP)
Lire la chronique
Primitive Man
Immersion
Lire la chronique
Greve
Nordarikets strid
Lire la chronique
Mustasuo
Katharsis
Lire la chronique
Scène Franc-Comtoise
Lire le dossier