Les news du 8 Septembre 2020
News
|»
|LONEWOLF (Power Metal, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Division Hades qui sortira le 25 septembre via Massacre Records. "Manilla Shark" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|ISOLERT (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé le titre "World in Ruins" figurant sur son nouveau disque du même nom prévu le 11 novembre sur Nihilistische KlangKunst. Tracklist :
1. Fire, Ash, Blood [3:31]
2. Burn Them [4:04]
3. As We Die [5:08]
4. Extinction [4:36]
5. Staring at a Path Towards Nowhere [7:19]
6. World in Ruins [5:33]
7. Light...Has Abandoned Us [10:14]
|
|»
|DARKENED (Death Metal, Suède/Angleterre/Canada) offre son premier full-length Kingdom of Decay en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 11 septembre sur Edged Circle Productions.
|
|»
|APOCHRYPHAL REVELATION (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Primeval Devilish Wisdom le 1er novembre chez Nuclear War Now! Productions. Des extraits sont disponibles sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Primeval Devilish Worship
2. Wickedness
3. Profane
4. Death of the Savior
5. Poisoned Blood of the Redeemer
6. Constantine
7. Entering the Realm
8. Obscure
9. Mother Hecate
10. Burning
11. Dismal Depths
12. Blasphemous
13. Invocation
14. Graveyard
15. Dreams of Beyond
|
|»
|DEADSCAPE (Melodic Death Metal, Bulgarie) travaille actuellement sur un nouvel album. En attendant, le groupe sortira un EP le 17 septembre contenant quatre titres de l'album en versions démos.
|
|»
|ASCIAN (Doom/Post-Black, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Misery Seeds" tiré de son premier longue-durée Elysion à venir le 2 octobre via MDD. Tracklist :
1. Misery Seeds
2. Dead Will Carry The Dead
3. Elysion
4. Shroud
5. Colder
|
|»
|POSSESSED STEEL (Heavy Metal, Canada) sortira son premier long-format Aedris le 30 novembre sur Temple of Mystery Records. Tracklist :
1. The Dreamer [1:26]
2. Spelllblade [4:40]
3. Keeper of the Woods [6:38]
4. Forest of the Dead [1:26]
5. Frost Lich [5:13]
6. Assault of the Twilight Keep [4:31]
7. Free at Last [3:07]
8. Bogs of Agathorn [5:18]
9. Skeleton King [7:20]
10. Nobunaga [6:23]
|
