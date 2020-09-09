Les news du 9 Septembre 2020
Les news du 9 Septembre 2020 Ritual Suicide - Act of Creation
|RITUAL SUICIDE (Black Metal, Ukraine) sortira son troisième et dernier album Nocturnal Haematolagnia le 12 octobre via Esfinge de la Calavera au format cassette. Tracklist :
Side A:
I. Let The Blood Flow
II. Torture Chambers
III. Ordination Of Masochistic Souls
IV. Tenets Of The Final Nights
V. Sacrifice To Those Of The Night
Side B:
I. Satiating The Bloodcrazed Nymph
II. Unto Starving Shadows They Bled
III.Pact With The Unliving
IV. The Moon Is A Cruel Mistress
V. Nocturnal Haematolagnia
VI. All The Blood Is Drained
|ACT OF CREATION (Death/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album The Uncertain Light le 16 octobre sur Black Sunset/MDD. Tracklist :
01. The Burning Place
02. Break New Ground
03. Violet Red
04. Reflection
05. Sector F
06. Legion
07. State of Agony
08. Confused Illusion
09. Hatefriend
10. The Uncertain Light
