(Lien direct) RITUAL SUICIDE (Black Metal, Ukraine) sortira son troisième et dernier album Nocturnal Haematolagnia le 12 octobre via Esfinge de la Calavera au format cassette. Tracklist :



Side A:

I. Let The Blood Flow

II. Torture Chambers

III. Ordination Of Masochistic Souls

IV. Tenets Of The Final Nights

V. Sacrifice To Those Of The Night

Side B:

I. Satiating The Bloodcrazed Nymph

II. Unto Starving Shadows They Bled

III.Pact With The Unliving

IV. The Moon Is A Cruel Mistress

V. Nocturnal Haematolagnia

VI. All The Blood Is Drained