Les news du 9 Septembre 2020
News
Les news du 9 Septembre 2020 Theotoxin - Gorephilia - Proscription - Novae Militiae - DeathEpoch - Horrible Earth - Ensiferum - Beyond the Styx - Leviathan - Mörk Gryning - Ritual Suicide - Act of Creation
|THEOTOXIN (Black/Death, Autriche) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album Fragment : Erhabenheit qui sort le 11 septembre chez AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Golden Tomb
2. Obscure Divinations
3. Prayer
4. Through Hundreds of Years
5. Philosopher
6. Two Ancient Spirits
7. Sanatory Silence
|GOREPHILIA (Death Metal) (Death Metal, Finlande) a publié à cette adresse le morceau "Simplicity of Decay" extrait de son nouvel opus In The Eye of Nothing prévu le 2 ocobre sur Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records. Tracklist :
1. Walls of Weeping Eyes
2. Perpetual Procession
3. Ouroboran Labyrinth
4. Devotion Upon the Worm
5. Consensus
6. Simplicity of Decay
7. Not for the Weak
8. Death Dream
9. Ark of the Undecipherable
|PROSCRIPTION (Death Metal avec Christbutcher, Finlande) a posté le morceau-titre de son premier long-format Conduit . Sortie le 24 septembre via Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :
01. Four Wings Within the Samiel
02. I, the Burning Son
03. Red Sacrament Black Communion
04. Radiant Midnight
05. Thy Black Nimbus Gate
06. Voiceless Calling
07. Blessed Feast of Black Seth
08. To Reveal the Words Without Words
09. Conduit
Durée totale 42:29
|NOVAE MILITIAE (Black Metal, Paris) offre son nouveau disque Topheth en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 15 septembre sur Goathorned Productions. Tracklist :
1. Towards the Sitra Achra [8:08]
2. Advent of the Prophet [7:23]
3. Faithfully Reduced to Ashes [5:30]
4. The Call of Aeshma [4:42]
5. Elevated to Him [9:05]
6. Affliction of the Divine [7:23]
7. The Tables of Revelations [5:53]
8. A.R.F.A. [5:34]
|DEATHEPOCH (Black/Death/Noise, Pologne) a dévoilé le titre "Genocide V" figurant sur son premier full-length Abysmal Invocation à paraître le 6 octobre chez Putrid Cult. Tracklist :
1 Abysmal Invocation pt. I
2. Genocide I
3. Genocide II
4. Abysmal Ivocation pt. II
5. Genocide III (featuring Mark of the Devil)
6. Genocide IV
7. Genocide V (featuring Vincent Crowley)
8. Bombenhagel (featuring Kris Stanley) [Sodom cover]
9. Abysmal Invocation pt. III
10. Ave Satanas [Acheron cover]
|HORRIBLE EARTH (Death/Grind, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 9 octobre d'une compilation intitulée Discography 2013 - 2019. Tracklist :
1. Bloated Carcass
2. Embrace Eris
3. Leaderless Resistor
4. World Wide Famine
5. Pleasure To Burn
6. Endless War
7. Vultures Picking At Vultures
8. They're All Dead
9. This Intervening Cabal
10. Intro
11. Symbolic Ritual Symbol Death
12. Bad Batch
13. Chthonian Haunt
14. Kill To Preserve
15. Carcinogenic Dinner
16. Endless War Pt. 2
17. Typical Human Behavior
18. War Shrine
19. DeEducate
20. Social Collapse
21. Relative to My Interest
22. The Standard is Misery
23. The Greenery
24. Congenital Breath
25. Vultures Picking At Vultures
26. Self Fulfilling Doomsayers
27. Leaderless Resistor
28. Fattened For Sacrifice
29. Look Into My Eyes (GG Allin cover - recorded live @ Maryland Deathfest)
|ENSIFERUM (Epic Folk/Finlande) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Run from the Crushing Tide" issu de son dernier opus Thalassic.
|BEYOND THE STYX (Metal/Hardore, Tours) annonce sa signature pour son prochain album avec WTF Records (All For Nothing, Get Some, Moments of Truth ...). Plus d'informations à venir prochainement.
|LEVIATHAN (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Förmörkelse le 12 octobre sur Nebular Carcoma au format LP. La version cassette verra le jour un peu avant via Bile Noire avec un visuel différent. Tracklist :
1. XVII
2. Avgrundens Återsken
3. Förmörkelse
4. Svart
5. Förbannelsen
6. Verklighetens Väv
7. En Tidlös Illvilja
8. Melankolins Ävja
9. Babylons Sand
10. Pestens Sigill
|MÖRK GRYNING (Dark/Black/Death moderne, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Hinsides Vrede qui sortira le 23 octobre via Season Of Mist."A Glimpse Of The Sky" se découvre ici :
|RITUAL SUICIDE (Black Metal, Ukraine) sortira son troisième et dernier album Nocturnal Haematolagnia le 12 octobre via Esfinge de la Calavera au format cassette. Tracklist :
Side A:
I. Let The Blood Flow
II. Torture Chambers
III. Ordination Of Masochistic Souls
IV. Tenets Of The Final Nights
V. Sacrifice To Those Of The Night
Side B:
I. Satiating The Bloodcrazed Nymph
II. Unto Starving Shadows They Bled
III.Pact With The Unliving
IV. The Moon Is A Cruel Mistress
V. Nocturnal Haematolagnia
VI. All The Blood Is Drained
|ACT OF CREATION (Death/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album The Uncertain Light le 16 octobre sur Black Sunset/MDD. Tracklist :
01. The Burning Place
02. Break New Ground
03. Violet Red
04. Reflection
05. Sector F
06. Legion
07. State of Agony
08. Confused Illusion
09. Hatefriend
10. The Uncertain Light
