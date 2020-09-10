chargement...

Watain
 Watain - Lawless Darkness (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Peste Noire
 Peste Noire - La Chaise-Dyable (C)
Par Jor		   
Les news du 8 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 8 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Twitch of the Death Nerve
 Twitch of the Death Nerve -... (C)
Par Insania		   
Coagulate
 Coagulate - The Art Of Cryp... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 5 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 5 Septembre 202... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Mütiilation
 Mütiilation - Black Milleni... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Mötley Crüe
 Mötley Crüe - Too Fast For ... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Bethlehem
 Bethlehem - Dictius Te Necare (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Blut und Ehre
 Blut und Ehre - Ygg Vidrir (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Les news du 4 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 4 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 3 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 3 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Ander		   
Phobophilic
 Phobophilic - Undimensioned... (C)
Par N4pht4		   

Les news du 10 Septembre 2020

News
Les news du 10 Septembre 2020 Invincible Force
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Decomposed Sacramentum, le nouvel album de INVINCIBLE FORCE (Black/Death/Thrash, Chili) sortira le 22 octobre sur Dark Descent Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Perpetual Black Mass" :

01. Doomed By The Vision
02. Perpetual Black Mass
03. The Covenant
04. The Shadows Over Canaan
05. Illusion of Truth
06. Damned by Noise and Lust
07. Abufihamat
08. Decomposed Sacramentum
09. Hopeless Mortality

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
10 Septembre 2020

