Les news du 10 Septembre 2020
Les news du 10 Septembre 2020 Invincible Force
|Intitulé Decomposed Sacramentum, le nouvel album de INVINCIBLE FORCE (Black/Death/Thrash, Chili) sortira le 22 octobre sur Dark Descent Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Perpetual Black Mass" :
01. Doomed By The Vision
02. Perpetual Black Mass
03. The Covenant
04. The Shadows Over Canaan
05. Illusion of Truth
06. Damned by Noise and Lust
07. Abufihamat
08. Decomposed Sacramentum
09. Hopeless Mortality
|
