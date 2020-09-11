1. I, Pallbearer
2. Sing For The Damage We've Done (feat. Neige)
3. Us Against December Skies
4. I'm All About The Dusk
5. Three Empty Words
6. Once Upon A Winter (feat. Audrey Sylvain)
7. And Oceans Between Us
8. Silver Needle // Golden Dawn (feat. Voice of Gaerea)
9. Time Is A Ghost
10. Song To Say Goodbye (Placebo Cover)
Intitulé On Astral Wings Of Wamphyric Shadows, le nouvel album de DROWNING THE LIGHT (Black Metal) sortira prochainement sur Dark Adversary Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Within The Womb Of A Dragon (Spiritual Predator Awakens)" :
