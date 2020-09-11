chargement...

Les news du 11 Septembre 2020

News
Les news du 11 Septembre 2020 King Parrot - Harakiri for the Sky - Cannibal - Korpsesoturi - Drowning The Light
»
(Lien direct)
KING PARROT (Thrash/Grind, Australie) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Holed Up in the Lair le 9 octobre via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Banished, Flawed then Docile
2. Blunder to Asunder
3. Nor is Yours
4. Kick up a stink

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY (Post-Black, Autriche) sortira son nouvel opus Mӕre le 29 janvier. Tracklist :

1. I, Pallbearer
2. Sing For The Damage We've Done (feat. Neige)
3. Us Against December Skies
4. I'm All About The Dusk
5. Three Empty Words
6. Once Upon A Winter (feat. Audrey Sylvain)
7. And Oceans Between Us
8. Silver Needle // Golden Dawn (feat. Voice of Gaerea)
9. Time Is A Ghost
10. Song To Say Goodbye (Placebo Cover)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CANNIBAL (Heavy Metal avec Jo Capitalicide, Canada) vient de sortir son premier long-format Fire Meets Steel en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. The Warlock
2. Skulls and Wings
3. Gates of Hell
4. On Your Feet
5. Fire Meets Steel
6. After All
7. Catacombs of Hell		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KORPSESOTURI (Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Ihmisyyden Rippeet" issu de son nouvel album Korpskrist à venir le 22 octobre sur Xteem Music. Tracklist :

01. Fatus
02. Pedon sielu sisältäsi
03. Ihmisyyden rippeet
04. Himo Veren, kuoleman
05. Saappaat puolillaan verta
06. Infernon lahja
07. Kadotuksen kiihkeä voima
08. Helvetin vanha kiulu
09. Korpskrist
10. Kutsu varjojen

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé On Astral Wings Of Wamphyric Shadows, le nouvel album de DROWNING THE LIGHT (Black Metal) sortira prochainement sur Dark Adversary Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Within The Womb Of A Dragon (Spiritual Predator Awakens)" :

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
11 Septembre 2020

