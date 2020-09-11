»

(Lien direct) HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY (Post-Black, Autriche) sortira son nouvel opus Mӕre le 29 janvier. Tracklist :



1. I, Pallbearer

2. Sing For The Damage We've Done (feat. Neige)

3. Us Against December Skies

4. I'm All About The Dusk

5. Three Empty Words

6. Once Upon A Winter (feat. Audrey Sylvain)

7. And Oceans Between Us

8. Silver Needle // Golden Dawn (feat. Voice of Gaerea)

9. Time Is A Ghost

10. Song To Say Goodbye (Placebo Cover)