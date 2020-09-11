Les news du 11 Septembre 2020
|SEPTAGE (Goregrind/Death Metal) est un nouveau groupe originaire de Copenhague et dans lequel on retrouve des membres de Taphos et Hyperdontia. Le groupe prépare la sortie de son premier EP intitulé Septic Decandence disponible prochainement via Me Saco Un Ojo (vinyle), Extremely Rotten Productions (K7), Steel & Bone Productions (K7) et My Dark Desire Records (CD). Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Mouthful Of Untreated Sewage" :
01. Mouthful Of Untreated Sewage
02. Corrupted And Putrid
03. Jeffrey Dahmer (Deathroom Cover)
04. Septicious Septic
|DEHUMAN REIGN (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Descending Upon The Oblivious qui paraîtra le 23 octobre via FDA Records. "Serenade To The Bloodmoon" se découvre ci-dessous :
|DARK TRANQUILLITY (Death Mélodique, Suède) sortira son nouvel album intitula Moment le 20 novembre sur Century Media Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Phantom Days" :
01. Phantom Days
02. Transient
03. Identical To None
04. The Dark Unbroken
05. Remain In The Unknown
06. Standstill
07. Ego Deception
08. A Drawn Out Exit
09. Eyes Of The World
10. Failstate
11. Empires Lost To Time
12. In Truth Divided
|KING PARROT (Thrash/Grind, Australie) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Holed Up in the Lair le 9 octobre via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Banished, Flawed then Docile
2. Blunder to Asunder
3. Nor is Yours
4. Kick up a stink
|HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY (Post-Black, Autriche) sortira son nouvel opus Mӕre le 29 janvier. Tracklist :
1. I, Pallbearer
2. Sing For The Damage We've Done (feat. Neige)
3. Us Against December Skies
4. I'm All About The Dusk
5. Three Empty Words
6. Once Upon A Winter (feat. Audrey Sylvain)
7. And Oceans Between Us
8. Silver Needle // Golden Dawn (feat. Voice of Gaerea)
9. Time Is A Ghost
10. Song To Say Goodbye (Placebo Cover)
|CANNIBAL (Heavy Metal avec Jo Capitalicide, Canada) vient de sortir son premier long-format Fire Meets Steel en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. The Warlock
2. Skulls and Wings
3. Gates of Hell
4. On Your Feet
5. Fire Meets Steel
6. After All
7. Catacombs of Hell
|KORPSESOTURI (Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Ihmisyyden Rippeet" issu de son nouvel album Korpskrist à venir le 22 octobre sur Xteem Music. Tracklist :
01. Fatus
02. Pedon sielu sisältäsi
03. Ihmisyyden rippeet
04. Himo Veren, kuoleman
05. Saappaat puolillaan verta
06. Infernon lahja
07. Kadotuksen kiihkeä voima
08. Helvetin vanha kiulu
09. Korpskrist
10. Kutsu varjojen
|Intitulé On Astral Wings Of Wamphyric Shadows, le nouvel album de DROWNING THE LIGHT (Black Metal) sortira prochainement sur Dark Adversary Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Within The Womb Of A Dragon (Spiritual Predator Awakens)" :
