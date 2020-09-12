»

(Lien direct) HATEBREED (Hardcore/Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Weight of the False Self le 27 novembre sur Nuclear Blast. Tracklist :



01. Instinctive (Slaughterlust)

02. Let Them All Rot

03. Set It Right (Start With Yourself)

04. Weight of The False Self

05. Cling to Life

06. A Stroke of Red

07. Dig Your Way Out

08. This I Earned

09. Wings of The Vulture

10. The Herd Will Scatter

11. From Gold to Gray

12. Invoking Dominance



