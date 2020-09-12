Les news du 12 Septembre 2020
|HATEBREED (Hardcore/Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Weight of the False Self le 27 novembre sur Nuclear Blast. Tracklist :
01. Instinctive (Slaughterlust)
02. Let Them All Rot
03. Set It Right (Start With Yourself)
04. Weight of The False Self
05. Cling to Life
06. A Stroke of Red
07. Dig Your Way Out
08. This I Earned
09. Wings of The Vulture
10. The Herd Will Scatter
11. From Gold to Gray
12. Invoking Dominance
|OMEGAVORTEX (Death/Black, Allemagne) sortira son premier full-length Black Abomination Spawn le 13 novembre chez Invictus Productions. Un extrait, "Cosmic Horror Maelstrom", est en écoute sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Netherworld Descendant
2. Cosmic Horror Maelstrom
3. Violent Transcendence
4. Void Possessor
5. Soul Harvest
6. Stellar Death
7. Gateways
8. From Obscurity
9. B.A.S.
|KRAKEN DUUMVIRATE (Experimental Black/Doom, Finlande) a publié le morceau "Star-Spawn" figurant sur son nouvel opus "The Stars Below, The Seas Above à paraître le 16 octobre sur Silent Future Recordings. Tracklist :
1. Star-Spawn
2. II
3. The Temple
4. IV
5. The Stars Below, The Seas Above
6. VI
7. Queen, Arise
|HANGING FORTRESS (Death Metal, USA) propose à cette adresse le titre "Buried Alive" tiré de son premier full-length Darkness Devours prévu le 6 novembre chez Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :
1. Burned Alive
2. Stab Wounds
3. Hanging Fortress
4. Blood Mountain
5. Darkness Devours
6. Drown
7. Killing You
|WOMBRIPPER (Death Metal, Russie) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain opus Macabre Melodies qui sort le 27 octobre via Memento Mori. Il s'agit de "Obscurity Depths". Tracklist :
1. Possessed by Unknown
2. Join Undead
3. Obscurity Depths
4. Shredded Corpse Remains
5. Wicked Breed
6. Macabre Void
7. Devastation into Waste
8. Already Dead
9. Church of Repulsion
10. Fractures
|TEAR DROP (Hardcore/Metal, USA) a dévoilé ici le titre "Forever Scarred" extrait de son EP Did You Wanna Love Me To Death à venir le 25 septembre sur Static Era Records.
|NUCLEAR WARFARE (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Death by Zuccini" issu de son nouvel album Lobotomy sorti le 28 août.
