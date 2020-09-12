chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 11 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 11 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Katavasia
 Katavasia - Magnus Venator (C)
Par Anken		   
Skeletal Remains
 Skeletal Remains - The Ento... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Les news du 7 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 7 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Dark Nico		   
Diabolic
 Diabolic - Mausoleum of the... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Watain
 Watain - Lawless Darkness (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Peste Noire
 Peste Noire - La Chaise-Dyable (C)
Par Jor		   
Les news du 8 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 8 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Twitch of the Death Nerve
 Twitch of the Death Nerve -... (C)
Par Insania		   
Coagulate
 Coagulate - The Art Of Cryp... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 5 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 5 Septembre 202... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Mütiilation
 Mütiilation - Black Milleni... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Mötley Crüe
 Mötley Crüe - Too Fast For ... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Bethlehem
 Bethlehem - Dictius Te Necare (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Blut und Ehre
 Blut und Ehre - Ygg Vidrir (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Les news du 4 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 4 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Deathrash		   

Les news du 12 Septembre 2020

News
Les news du 12 Septembre 2020 Hatebreed - Omegavortex - Iron Age - Eternal Champion - Mammoth Grinder - Kraken Duumvirate - Hanging Fortress - Wombripper - Tear Drop - Nuclear Warfare
»
(Lien direct)
HATEBREED (Hardcore/Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Weight of the False Self le 27 novembre sur Nuclear Blast. Tracklist :

01. Instinctive (Slaughterlust)
02. Let Them All Rot
03. Set It Right (Start With Yourself)
04. Weight of The False Self
05. Cling to Life
06. A Stroke of Red
07. Dig Your Way Out
08. This I Earned
09. Wings of The Vulture
10. The Herd Will Scatter
11. From Gold to Gray
12. Invoking Dominance

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OMEGAVORTEX (Death/Black, Allemagne) sortira son premier full-length Black Abomination Spawn le 13 novembre chez Invictus Productions. Un extrait, "Cosmic Horror Maelstrom", est en écoute sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Netherworld Descendant
2. Cosmic Horror Maelstrom
3. Violent Transcendence
4. Void Possessor
5. Soul Harvest
6. Stellar Death
7. Gateways
8. From Obscurity
9. B.A.S.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
La liste s'allonge jour après jour. On vient d'apprendre le décès de Wade Allison (IRON AGE, ex-ETERNAL CHAMPION et MAMMOTH GRINDER). RIP !		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KRAKEN DUUMVIRATE (Experimental Black/Doom, Finlande) a publié le morceau "Star-Spawn" figurant sur son nouvel opus "The Stars Below, The Seas Above à paraître le 16 octobre sur Silent Future Recordings. Tracklist :

1. Star-Spawn
2. II
3. The Temple
4. IV
5. The Stars Below, The Seas Above
6. VI
7. Queen, Arise

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HANGING FORTRESS (Death Metal, USA) propose à cette adresse le titre "Buried Alive" tiré de son premier full-length Darkness Devours prévu le 6 novembre chez Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :

1. Burned Alive
2. Stab Wounds
3. Hanging Fortress
4. Blood Mountain
5. Darkness Devours
6. Drown
7. Killing You		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WOMBRIPPER (Death Metal, Russie) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain opus Macabre Melodies qui sort le 27 octobre via Memento Mori. Il s'agit de "Obscurity Depths". Tracklist :

1. Possessed by Unknown
2. Join Undead
3. Obscurity Depths
4. Shredded Corpse Remains
5. Wicked Breed
6. Macabre Void
7. Devastation into Waste
8. Already Dead
9. Church of Repulsion
10. Fractures

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TEAR DROP (Hardcore/Metal, USA) a dévoilé ici le titre "Forever Scarred" extrait de son EP Did You Wanna Love Me To Death à venir le 25 septembre sur Static Era Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NUCLEAR WARFARE (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Death by Zuccini" issu de son nouvel album Lobotomy sorti le 28 août.

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
12 Septembre 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Bestial Invasion
 Bestial Invasion
Monomania
2019 - Nocturnus Records		   
Lik
 Lik
Misanthropic Breed
2020 - Metal Blade Records		   
Palehorse
 Palehorse
Soft as Butter; Hard as Ice
2010 - Eyesofsound		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost
Gothic
1991 - Peaceville Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Eternal Champion
 Eternal Champion
Heavy Metal - 2012 - Etats-Unis		   
Hanging Fortress
 Hanging Fortress   
Hatebreed
 Hatebreed
Metal/Hardcore - Etats-Unis		   
Mammoth Grinder
 Mammoth Grinder
Hardcore / Thrash - 2005 - Etats-Unis		   
Wombripper
 Wombripper
Death Metal - 2012 - Russie		   
Paradise Lost
Gothic
Lire la chronique
Bestial Invasion
Monomania
Lire la chronique
Palehorse
Soft as Butter; Hard as Ice
Lire la chronique
Lik
Misanthropic Breed
Lire la chronique
Necrot
Mortal
Lire la chronique
Diabolic pour "Mausoleum of the Unholy Ghost"
Lire l'interview
Skeletal Remains
The Entombment Of Chaos
Lire la chronique
Diabolic
Mausoleum of the Unholy Ghost
Lire la chronique
Katavasia
Magnus Venator
Lire la chronique
Hulder
De Oproeping Van Middeleeuw...
Lire la chronique
Morta
Fúnebre (EP)
Lire la chronique
Disembowel
Echoes Of Terror
Lire la chronique
Mimorium
Blood of Qayin
Lire la chronique
Bethlehem
Dictius Te Necare
Lire la chronique
StoneBirds
Collapse and Fail
Lire la chronique
Twitch of the Death Nerve
A Resting Place for the Wra...
Lire la chronique
Motörhead
Bad Magic
Lire la chronique
Blut und Ehre
Ygg Vidrir
Lire la chronique
Phobophilic
Undimensioned Identities (EP)
Lire la chronique
Year Of The Knife
Internal Incarceration
Lire la chronique
Night In Gales
Dawnlight Garden
Lire la chronique
Coagulate
The Art Of Cryptosis (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Shrapnel Storm
Shrapnel Storm
Lire la chronique
Precambrian
Tectonics
Lire la chronique
Biohazard
Biohazard
Lire la chronique
Bear Mace
Charred Field Of Slaughter
Lire la chronique
Soupir Astral - Rencontre avec Tømas Erstein
Lire l'interview
Dkharmakhaoz
Proclamation ov the Black Suns
Lire la chronique
Unholy
The Second Ring of Power
Lire la chronique
Embargo
Panem et Circenses
Lire la chronique