Les news du 14 Septembre 2020
News
Les news du 14 Septembre 2020 Lord Ketil - Abyssal Ascendant
|»
|LORD KETIL (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Cult Of The Elder Ones qui sortira en fin d'année via Asgard Hass Productions. "The Fall" se découvre ci-dessous :
|
|»
|ABYSSAL ASCENDANT ((Chtulhu Mythos Death Metal, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Chronicles of the Doomed Worlds - Part II. Deacons of Abhorrence qui sortira le 9 octobre via Dolorem Records. "Wombs Of Torment" s'écoute ici :
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par AxGxB
Par Charon Del H...
Par Charon Del H...
Par Charon Del H...
Par Charon Del H...
Par Johnjohn
Par Holmy
Par Deathrash
Par Anken
Par Dark Nico
Par Charon Del H...
Par Jor
Par Jean-Clint
Par Insania
Par Keyser
Par X-Death
Par Oxcidium
Par Oxcidium
Par Oxcidium