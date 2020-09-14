chargement...

Les news du 14 Septembre 2020

News
Les news du 14 Septembre 2020 Lord Ketil - Abyssal Ascendant
»
(Lien direct)
LORD KETIL (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Cult Of The Elder Ones qui sortira en fin d'année via Asgard Hass Productions. "The Fall" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABYSSAL ASCENDANT ((Chtulhu Mythos Death Metal, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Chronicles of the Doomed Worlds - Part II. Deacons of Abhorrence qui sortira le 9 octobre via Dolorem Records. "Wombs Of Torment" s'écoute ici :

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint
14 Septembre 2020

