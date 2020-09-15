»

(Lien direct) OF FEATHER AND BONE (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Sulfuric Disintegration le 13 novembre prochain via Profound Lore Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Entropic Self Immolation" :



01. Regurgitated Communion

02. Entropic Self Immolation

03. Noctemnania

04. Consecrated And Consumed

05. Sulfuric Sodomy (Disintegration Of Christ)

06. Baptized In Boiling Phlegm



