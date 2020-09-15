Les news du 15 Septembre 2020
News
Les news du 15 Septembre 2020 Chambre Froide - Of Feather And Bone
|»
|CHAMBRE FROIDE (Black Metal, France) vient d'annoncer la sortie d'un nouveau EP intitulé Puissance Du Vide, Triomphe Des Morts. Composé de trois nouveaux morceaux, celui-ci sera disponible à compter du 15 novembre. Voici un premier extrait :
01. Division Froide
02. Puissance Du Vide - Triomphe Des Morts
03. Guerre Totale
|
|»
|OF FEATHER AND BONE (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Sulfuric Disintegration le 13 novembre prochain via Profound Lore Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Entropic Self Immolation" :
01. Regurgitated Communion
02. Entropic Self Immolation
03. Noctemnania
04. Consecrated And Consumed
05. Sulfuric Sodomy (Disintegration Of Christ)
06. Baptized In Boiling Phlegm
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par coreandcoupdate
Par grintold
Par Dantefever
Par Charon Del H...
Par Charon Del H...
Par Charon Del H...
Par Charon Del H...
Par Johnjohn
Par Holmy
Par Deathrash
Par Anken
Par Dark Nico
Par Charon Del H...
Par Jor
Par Jean-Clint
Par Insania
Par Keyser
Par X-Death
Par Oxcidium
Par Oxcidium