Bestial Invasion
 Bestial Invasion - Monomania (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
Eirik
 Eirik - Omnis Erit Eductus (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Drowning / Misgivings
 Drowning / Misgivings - Req... (C)
Par BBB		   
Polymoon
 Polymoon - Caterpillars Of ... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Nerve Saw
 Nerve Saw - Peril (C)
Par Mitch		   
Les news du 14 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 14 Septembre 20... (N)
Par grintold		   
The Great Old Ones
 The Great Old Ones - Cosmicism (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Necrot
 Necrot - Mortal (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Diabolic pour "Mausoleum of the Unholy Ghost"
 Diabolic pour "Mausoleum of... (I)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Diabolic
 Diabolic - Mausoleum of the... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Skeletal Remains
 Skeletal Remains - The Ento... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost - Gothic (C)
Par Holmy		   
Les news du 11 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 11 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Katavasia
 Katavasia - Magnus Venator (C)
Par Anken		   
Les news du 7 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 7 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Dark Nico		   
Watain
 Watain - Lawless Darkness (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Peste Noire
 Peste Noire - La Chaise-Dyable (C)
Par Jor		   

Les news du 16 Septembre 2020 Auðn - Johansson & Speckmann - Varg - Black March - Ymir - Witchtrap - The Passing - Varathron - The Kryptik
AUÐN (Black Atmosphérique, Islande) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Vökudraumsins Fangi prévu pour le 30 octobre via Season Of Mist. "Ljóstýra" s'écoute ici :

JOHANSSON & SPECKMANN (Death Old-School, International) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album The Germs Of Circumstance qui sortira le 9 octobre via Soulseller Records. "Confessions Of A Vital Leader" se découvre ici :

VARG (Varg Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Zeichen qui sortira le 18 septembre via Napalm Records. "Fara Til Ránar" se découvre ici :

BLACK MARCH (Black / Thrash, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son EP Gloria In Ruinam qui sortira le 20 octobre en autoproduction. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Psalmody For The Lepers
2. Spreading Death As A Pale Horse
3. Thy Fall will Be Glorified
4. Deus Nihil Metuo
5. Dies Irae

YMIR (Pagan Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 13 novembre via Werewolf Records. Tracklist :

1. Pagan Mysticism
2. Silvery Howling
3. Ymir
4. Frostland Conqueror
5. Winterstorms
6. Resurrection of The Pagan Fire

WITCHTRAP (Black/Thrash, Colombie) sortira son nouvel opus Evil Strikes Again le 30 octobre sur Hells Headbangers Records. Vous pouvez déjà l'écouter sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Fatal Litanies
2. Midnight Rites
3. Evil Strikes Again
4. Return to Hell
5. The Devil's on the Loose
6. Dealing with Satan
7. Madness and Poison
8. Death to False Metal
9. Born to Kill
10. Rhyme of the Insane		 Les news du

THE PASSING (Hardcore/Punk/D-Beat/Metal, USA) a dévoilé ici l'intégralité de son premier EP éponyme fraîchement sorti chez Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Condemned
2. Please Him
3. Worthless Existence
4. Deeper
5. Torment
6. Buried and Forgotten / In Its Grip
7. Necrophile		 Les news du

VARATHRON (Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne le morceau "Flowers Of My Youth" tiré de son album live Glorification Under The Latin Moon qui sort le 25 septembre via Agonia Records pour les trente ans de la formation. Tracklist :

01. Cultum Deus Aeternum (Ιntro)
02. Ouroboros Dweller
03. Cassiopeia's Ode
04. Tenebrous
05. Saturnian Sect
06. His Majesty at the Swamp
07. Son of the Moon
08. Unholy Funeral
09. Nightly Kingdoms
10. Lustful Father
11. Flowers of My Youth
12. The River of my Souls
13. The Tressrising Of Nyarlathotep
14. Genesis of Apocryphal Desire
15. Sic Transit Gloria Mundi (Outro)

THE KRYPTIK (Black Metal, Brésil) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Behold Fortress Inferno le 30 octobre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Behold Fortress Inferno
2. The Plagues of the Abyss
3. ...of Darkness
4. Black Legions March
5. Paths From Eternity
6. Funeral Fog [Mayhem cover]

 Les news du
16 Septembre 2020
16 Septembre 2020

GROUPES DU JOUR
Auðn
 Auðn
Black Atmosphérique - 2010 - Islande		   
Black March
 Black March
Black / Thrash - 2011 - France		   
Johansson & Speckmann
 Johansson & Speckmann
Death Old-School - 2013 - International		   
The Kryptik
 The Kryptik
Black Metal Symphonique - 2013 - Brésil		   
Varathron
 Varathron
Black Metal Hellénique - 1988 - Grèce		   
Varg
 Varg
Varg Metal - 2005 - Allemagne		   
