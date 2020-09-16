Les news du 16 Septembre 2020
News
Les news du 16 Septembre 2020 Vardan - Spectrale - Auðn - Johansson & Speckmann - Varg - Black March - Ymir - Witchtrap - The Passing - Varathron - The Kryptik
|»
|VARDAN (Black Metal Dépressif, Italie) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Dark And Desolated March prévu pour le 18 septembre via Moribund Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Dark And Desolated March Pt. 1
2. Dark And Desolated March Pt. 2
3. Dark And Desolated March Pt. 3
4. Dark And Desolated March Pt. 4
5. Dark And Desolated March Pt. 5
|
|»
|SPECTRALE (Acoustique Instrumental, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Arcanes qui sortira le 20 novembre via Les Acteurs De L’Ombre. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Ouverture
2. Le Soleil
3. L’Impératrice 06:22
4. Le Jugement
5. Le Pendu
6. Interlude
7. La Justice
8. Le Bateleur
9. La Lune
10. La Papesse
|
|»
|AUÐN (Black Atmosphérique, Islande) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Vökudraumsins Fangi prévu pour le 30 octobre via Season Of Mist. "Ljóstýra" s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|JOHANSSON & SPECKMANN (Death Old-School, International) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album The Germs Of Circumstance qui sortira le 9 octobre via Soulseller Records. "Confessions Of A Vital Leader" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|VARG (Varg Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Zeichen qui sortira le 18 septembre via Napalm Records. "Fara Til Ránar" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|BLACK MARCH (Black / Thrash, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son EP Gloria In Ruinam qui sortira le 20 octobre en autoproduction. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Psalmody For The Lepers
2. Spreading Death As A Pale Horse
3. Thy Fall will Be Glorified
4. Deus Nihil Metuo
5. Dies Irae
|
|»
|YMIR (Pagan Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 13 novembre via Werewolf Records. Tracklist :
1. Pagan Mysticism
2. Silvery Howling
3. Ymir
4. Frostland Conqueror
5. Winterstorms
6. Resurrection of The Pagan Fire
|
|»
|WITCHTRAP (Black/Thrash, Colombie) sortira son nouvel opus Evil Strikes Again le 30 octobre sur Hells Headbangers Records. Vous pouvez déjà l'écouter sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Fatal Litanies
2. Midnight Rites
3. Evil Strikes Again
4. Return to Hell
5. The Devil's on the Loose
6. Dealing with Satan
7. Madness and Poison
8. Death to False Metal
9. Born to Kill
10. Rhyme of the Insane
|
|»
|THE PASSING (Hardcore/Punk/D-Beat/Metal, USA) a dévoilé ici l'intégralité de son premier EP éponyme fraîchement sorti chez Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. Condemned
2. Please Him
3. Worthless Existence
4. Deeper
5. Torment
6. Buried and Forgotten / In Its Grip
7. Necrophile
|
|»
|VARATHRON (Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne le morceau "Flowers Of My Youth" tiré de son album live Glorification Under The Latin Moon qui sort le 25 septembre via Agonia Records pour les trente ans de la formation. Tracklist :
01. Cultum Deus Aeternum (Ιntro)
02. Ouroboros Dweller
03. Cassiopeia's Ode
04. Tenebrous
05. Saturnian Sect
06. His Majesty at the Swamp
07. Son of the Moon
08. Unholy Funeral
09. Nightly Kingdoms
10. Lustful Father
11. Flowers of My Youth
12. The River of my Souls
13. The Tressrising Of Nyarlathotep
14. Genesis of Apocryphal Desire
15. Sic Transit Gloria Mundi (Outro)
|
|»
|THE KRYPTIK (Black Metal, Brésil) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Behold Fortress Inferno le 30 octobre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Behold Fortress Inferno
2. The Plagues of the Abyss
3. ...of Darkness
4. Black Legions March
5. Paths From Eternity
6. Funeral Fog [Mayhem cover]
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Charon Del H...
Par Thomas Johan...
Par Sakrifiss
Par BBB
Par Dantefever
Par Mitch
Par grintold
Par Dantefever
Par Charon Del H...
Par Charon Del H...
Par Charon Del H...
Par Charon Del H...
Par Holmy
Par Deathrash
Par Anken
Par Dark Nico
Par Charon Del H...