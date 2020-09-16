»

(Lien direct) VARATHRON (Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne le morceau "Flowers Of My Youth" tiré de son album live Glorification Under The Latin Moon qui sort le 25 septembre via Agonia Records pour les trente ans de la formation. Tracklist :



01. Cultum Deus Aeternum (Ιntro)

02. Ouroboros Dweller

03. Cassiopeia's Ode

04. Tenebrous

05. Saturnian Sect

06. His Majesty at the Swamp

07. Son of the Moon

08. Unholy Funeral

09. Nightly Kingdoms

10. Lustful Father

11. Flowers of My Youth

12. The River of my Souls

13. The Tressrising Of Nyarlathotep

14. Genesis of Apocryphal Desire

15. Sic Transit Gloria Mundi (Outro)



