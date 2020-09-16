WITCHTRAP (Black/Thrash, Colombie) sortira son nouvel opus Evil Strikes Again le 30 octobre sur Hells Headbangers Records. Vous pouvez déjà l'écouter sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Fatal Litanies
2. Midnight Rites
3. Evil Strikes Again
4. Return to Hell
5. The Devil's on the Loose
6. Dealing with Satan
7. Madness and Poison
8. Death to False Metal
9. Born to Kill
10. Rhyme of the Insane
VARATHRON (Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne le morceau "Flowers Of My Youth" tiré de son album live Glorification Under The Latin Moon qui sort le 25 septembre via Agonia Records pour les trente ans de la formation. Tracklist :
01. Cultum Deus Aeternum (Ιntro)
02. Ouroboros Dweller
03. Cassiopeia's Ode
04. Tenebrous
05. Saturnian Sect
06. His Majesty at the Swamp
07. Son of the Moon
08. Unholy Funeral
09. Nightly Kingdoms
10. Lustful Father
11. Flowers of My Youth
12. The River of my Souls
13. The Tressrising Of Nyarlathotep
14. Genesis of Apocryphal Desire
15. Sic Transit Gloria Mundi (Outro)
