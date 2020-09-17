»

(Lien direct) ARMORED SAINT (Heavy Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Standing on the Shoulders of Giants" figurant sur son nouvel opus Punching The Sky prévu le 23 octobre via Metal Blade. Tracklist :



1. Standing on the Shoulders of Giants

2. End of the Attention Span

3. Bubble

4. My Jurisdiction

5. Do Wrong to None

6. Lone Wolf

7. Missile to Gun

8. Fly in the Ointment

9. Bark, No Bite

10. Unfair

11. Never You Fret



