|
Les news du 17 Septembre 2020
News
Les news du 17 Septembre 2020 White Magician - Repuked - Gama Bomb - Armored Saint - Artillery - Ramchat - Sad - Devourer - Suicide of Society
|»
|WHITE MAGICIAN (Heavy Metal, Etats-Unis) a signé chez Cruz Del Sur Music et a annoncé la sortie de son premier album, Dealers of Divinity, dont la sortie est fixée au 20 Novembre. Tracklist :
1. Dealers of Divinity
2. Mad Magic II: In the Absence of Gods (Bad Magic)
3. Fading Into The Obscurity of Ages
4. In Memoriam; Love and Magic
5. Magia Nostra
6. Power of the Stone
7. Spectre of a Dying Flame
|
|»
|REPUKED (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Dawn Of Reintoxication qui sortira le 9 octobre via Soulseller Records. "Sewer Rain" s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|GAMA BOMB (Crossover/Thrash Metal, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Sea Savage qui sortira le 4 novembre via Prosthetic Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Judo Killer
2. Sea Savage
3. Miami Supercops
4. She’s Not My Mother, Todd
5. Ironblood
6. Lords Of The Hellfire Club
7. Sheer Khan
8. Rusty Jaw
9. Monsterizer
10. Ready, Steady, Goat!
11. Electric Pentacle
12. Gone Haywire
|
|»
|ARMORED SAINT (Heavy Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Standing on the Shoulders of Giants" figurant sur son nouvel opus Punching The Sky prévu le 23 octobre via Metal Blade. Tracklist :
1. Standing on the Shoulders of Giants
2. End of the Attention Span
3. Bubble
4. My Jurisdiction
5. Do Wrong to None
6. Lone Wolf
7. Missile to Gun
8. Fly in the Ointment
9. Bark, No Bite
10. Unfair
11. Never You Fret
|
|»
|ARTILLERY (Thrash Metal, Danemark) sortira son nouveau single "The Last Journey" le 16 octobre sur Metal Blade en hommage au guitariste Morten Stützer décédé en octobre dernier et avec la participation des anciens chanteurs Flemming Rønsdorf and Søren Adamsen. On y retrouve également en face B une reprise de Metallica, "Trapped Under Ice".
|
|»
|RAMCHAT (Pagan/Black, Slovaquie) a signé sur Slovak Metal Army pour la sortie d'un nouvel album, Znelo lesom, le 13 novembre.
|
|»
|SAD (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouveau disque Misty Breath of Ancient Forests le 31 octobre chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Self Hatred
2. Enjoy Your Pettiness
3. Misty Breath Of Ancient Forests (part I)
4. White Death
5. Hellish Ride
6. Misty Breath Of Ancient Forests (part II)
7. Hades Gazing
|
|»
|DEVOURER (Black/Death, Suède) travaille actuellement sur un nouvel opus dont vous pouvez déjà découvrir un premier extrait, "When Death Inherits the Earth".
|
|»
|SUICIDE OF SOCIETY (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Planet Babylon" issu de son premier longue-durée War Investment à venir le 9 octobre sur MDD. Tracklist :
1. Dream of the Plague
2. Heterotopia
3. War Investment
4. Mass of Violence
5. Planet Babylon
6. Industrial Scavangers
7. Nothing is Real
8. Suicide of Society
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par THUNDER
Par LeMoustre
Par northstar
Par Charon Del H...
Par Thomas Johan...
Par Sakrifiss
Par BBB
Par Dantefever
Par Mitch
Par grintold
Par Dantefever
Par Charon Del H...
Par Charon Del H...
Par Charon Del H...
Par Charon Del H...
Par Holmy
Par Deathrash
Par Anken
Par Dark Nico