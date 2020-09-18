chargement...

Les news du 18 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 18 Septembre 20... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Les news du 17 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 17 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Uada
 Uada - Djinn (C)
Par THUNDER		   
Darkened
 Darkened - Kingdom Of Decay (C)
Par LeMoustre		   
Les news du 16 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 16 Septembre 20... (N)
Par northstar		   
Hate Eternal
 Hate Eternal - King Of All ... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Bestial Invasion
 Bestial Invasion - Monomania (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
Eirik
 Eirik - Omnis Erit Eductus (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Drowning / Misgivings
 Drowning / Misgivings - Req... (C)
Par BBB		   
Polymoon
 Polymoon - Caterpillars Of ... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Nerve Saw
 Nerve Saw - Peril (C)
Par Mitch		   
Les news du 14 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 14 Septembre 20... (N)
Par grintold		   
The Great Old Ones
 The Great Old Ones - Cosmicism (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Necrot
 Necrot - Mortal (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Diabolic pour "Mausoleum of the Unholy Ghost"
 Diabolic pour "Mausoleum of... (I)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Diabolic
 Diabolic - Mausoleum of the... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Skeletal Remains
 Skeletal Remains - The Ento... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost - Gothic (C)
Par Holmy		   
Les news du 11 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 11 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Katavasia
 Katavasia - Magnus Venator (C)
Par Anken		   

Les news du 18 Septembre 2020

News
Soulburn - Eraserhead - Décembre Noir - Horncrowned - Megaton Sword - Cross Bringer - Shibalba - Deftones - Benediction - Kyrios - Arkan - Mongrel's Cross - Imperishable - Déluge - Liquid Flesh - Past and Secrets
»
(Lien direct)
SOULBURN (Death / Doom, Pays-Bas) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Noa’s D’ark qui sortira le 13 novembre via Century Media. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :

1. The Morgue Of Hope
2. Noah’s Dark
3. Tempter Ov The White Light
4. Anarchrist
5. Shrines Of Apathy
6. Assailed By Cosmic Lightning
7. Triumphant One
8. Anointed – Blessed – And Born For Burning
9. The Godless I
10. From Archaeon Into Oblivion

ERASERHEAD (Death Old-School, Allemagne) vient d'annoncer sa séparation immédiate via le communiqué suivant : " Hello everyone, since 2020 is such a great year, we got some bad news as well: ERASERHEAD SPLITS UP!

It‘s definitely not a hasty made decision, but more the end of a long process. The main focusses inside the band shifted more and more towards other things and it became harder and harder for us to write the kind of music Eraserhead and Death Metal in general deserve.

We’ve sworn to ourselves it’d better to pull the ripcord in such a situation than becoming another scene zombie. This decision is based on mutual consent of all four of us and we definitely don’t separate in a bad way. We all will be still part of music, if it’s with Lynx_Official, Sacrosanct, Sapiency, Oracle of Worms or For Aeons.

We wanna use this opportunity to thank our former band members Steve, Eger, Matze and Marco for the great time we shared, as well as all friends, fans, buddy bands, organizers etc. for 12 years!

All is left for us is to say „Good Night“!

Nico – Phil – Jonas – Chris"		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DÉCEMBRE NOIR (Melodic Doom/Death, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus The Renaissance Of Hope le 13 novembre via Lieforce Records. Tracklist :

01. A Swan Lake Full of Tears
02. Hope/Renaissance
03. Ritual and Failure
04. Streets of Transience
05. Wings of Eschaton
06. Behind the Scenes

HORNCROWNED (Black Metal, Colombie) sortira son nouveau disque Rex Exterminii (The Hand of the Opposer) le 20 novembre sur Ketzer Records. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Rex Exterminii (The Hand of the Opposer)
2. The Second Death
3. Ultima Combustione
4. Unrepentant
5. Incendium
6. Burnt Offering
7. Die Judicii
8. Confrontation
9. Armamentarium
10. Crushing The Anointed One		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MEGATON SWORD (Epic Heavy Metal, Suisse) a révélé le titre "Verene" extrait de son premier full-length Blood Hails Steel – Steel Hails Fire prévu le 13 novembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Blood Hails Steel – Steel Hails Fire
2. Verene
3. In the Black of Night
4. General Bloodlust
5. Wastrels
6. Crimson River
7. Songs of Victory
8. The Giver’s Embrace

CROSS BRINGER (Blackened Hardcore, Russie) offre son premier long-format The Sign of Spiritual Delusion en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie aujourd'hui via Consouling Sounds.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SHIBALBA (Ritual/Ambient/Trance/Shamanic/Meditative Dark Art avec notamment le leader d'Acherontas, Grèce) a mis en ligne le titre "Δαήμων Tunnel Ζ" issu de son nouvel album Nekrologie Sinistrae (Orchestral Noise Opus I) à paraître le 2 octobre sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Δαήμων Tunnel A
2. Δαήμων Tunnel Β
3. Δαήμων Tunnel Γ
4. Δαήμων Tunnel Δ
5. Δαήμων Tunnel Ε
6. Δαήμων Tunnel Ζ
7. Δαήμων Tunnel Η
8. Δαήμων Tunnel Θ

DEFTONES (Metal, Etats-Unis) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Ohms qui sortira le 25 septembre via Reprise Records. "Genesis" est à découvrir ci-dessous :

BENEDICTION (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Scriptures qui sortira le 16 octobre via Nuclear Blast. "Stormcrow" se découvre ci-dessous :

KYRIOS (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier EP Saturnal Chambers le 30 octobre chez Caligari Records au format cassette. Du son ici. Tracklist :

1. The Utterance of Foul Truths
2. Saturnal Chambers
3. A Mare in the Wire		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ARKAN (Middle-Eastern Melodic Death Metal, France) sortira son nouveau disque Lila H le 16 octobre. Tracklist :

01 Dusk to Dawn
02 Shameless Lies
03 Black Decade
04 Broken Existencies
05 Crawl
06 Surrounded
07 Burning Marks
08 My Son
09 Remembrance
10 Seeds of War
11 Relapse
12 Resilience

MONGREL'S CROSS (Thrash/Black, Australie) sortira son nouvel opus Arcana, Scrying and Revelation le 27 novembre via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Suffer the Witch to Live [6:07]
2. Fate of the Grail PT. I [4:53]
3. A Magician's Prayer [5:22]
4. Fate of the Grail PT. II [6:02]
5. As a Being Undead [5:21]
6. What the Cards May Tell [6:09]
7. The Whispering Void [4:45]

IMPERISHABLE (Blackened Death Metal avec Brian Kingsland de Nile, USA) sortira prochainement son premier EP Revelation In Purity

DÉLUGE (Post-Black, France) sortira son nouvel album le 6 novembre sur Metal Blade Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Ægo Templo et se dévoile aujourd'hui à travers un premier extrait à découvrir ci-dessous. L'artwork est signé Metastazis :

01. Soufre
02. Opprobre
03. Abysses
04. Fratres
05. Gloire Au Silence
06. Ægo Templo
07. Baïne
08. Digue
09. Béryl
10. Vers

LIQUID FLESH (Death Metal, Grenoble) sort aujourd'hui son deuxième album Chair Liquide via le label bordelais Metal is Law Productions. Il est disponible sur toutes les plateformes de streaming et à prix libre sur Bandcamp.

Le one-man band PAST AND SECRETS (Atmospheric Metal/Djent, France) a mis en ligne le titre "Dancin' Together" extrait de son premier EP 5-titres Memories à venir le 5 octobre.

 Les news du
18 Septembre 2020
18 Septembre 2020

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

X-Death
X-Death
18/09/2020 15:49
Bon ba RIP Eraserhead, on barre le nom sur la liste.....

