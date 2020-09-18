|
Les news du 18 Septembre 2020
Les news du 18 Septembre 2020 Soulburn - Eraserhead - Décembre Noir - Horncrowned - Megaton Sword - Cross Bringer - Shibalba - Deftones - Benediction - Kyrios - Arkan - Mongrel's Cross - Imperishable - Déluge - Liquid Flesh - Past and Secrets
|SOULBURN (Death / Doom, Pays-Bas) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Noa’s D’ark qui sortira le 13 novembre via Century Media. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :
1. The Morgue Of Hope
2. Noah’s Dark
3. Tempter Ov The White Light
4. Anarchrist
5. Shrines Of Apathy
6. Assailed By Cosmic Lightning
7. Triumphant One
8. Anointed – Blessed – And Born For Burning
9. The Godless I
10. From Archaeon Into Oblivion
|ERASERHEAD (Death Old-School, Allemagne) vient d'annoncer sa séparation immédiate via le communiqué suivant : " Hello everyone, since 2020 is such a great year, we got some bad news as well: ERASERHEAD SPLITS UP!
It‘s definitely not a hasty made decision, but more the end of a long process. The main focusses inside the band shifted more and more towards other things and it became harder and harder for us to write the kind of music Eraserhead and Death Metal in general deserve.
We’ve sworn to ourselves it’d better to pull the ripcord in such a situation than becoming another scene zombie. This decision is based on mutual consent of all four of us and we definitely don’t separate in a bad way. We all will be still part of music, if it’s with Lynx_Official, Sacrosanct, Sapiency, Oracle of Worms or For Aeons.
We wanna use this opportunity to thank our former band members Steve, Eger, Matze and Marco for the great time we shared, as well as all friends, fans, buddy bands, organizers etc. for 12 years!
All is left for us is to say „Good Night“!
Nico – Phil – Jonas – Chris"
|DÉCEMBRE NOIR (Melodic Doom/Death, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus The Renaissance Of Hope le 13 novembre via Lieforce Records. Tracklist :
01. A Swan Lake Full of Tears
02. Hope/Renaissance
03. Ritual and Failure
04. Streets of Transience
05. Wings of Eschaton
06. Behind the Scenes
|HORNCROWNED (Black Metal, Colombie) sortira son nouveau disque Rex Exterminii (The Hand of the Opposer) le 20 novembre sur Ketzer Records. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Rex Exterminii (The Hand of the Opposer)
2. The Second Death
3. Ultima Combustione
4. Unrepentant
5. Incendium
6. Burnt Offering
7. Die Judicii
8. Confrontation
9. Armamentarium
10. Crushing The Anointed One
|MEGATON SWORD (Epic Heavy Metal, Suisse) a révélé le titre "Verene" extrait de son premier full-length Blood Hails Steel – Steel Hails Fire prévu le 13 novembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Blood Hails Steel – Steel Hails Fire
2. Verene
3. In the Black of Night
4. General Bloodlust
5. Wastrels
6. Crimson River
7. Songs of Victory
8. The Giver’s Embrace
|CROSS BRINGER (Blackened Hardcore, Russie) offre son premier long-format The Sign of Spiritual Delusion en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie aujourd'hui via Consouling Sounds.
|SHIBALBA (Ritual/Ambient/Trance/Shamanic/Meditative Dark Art avec notamment le leader d'Acherontas, Grèce) a mis en ligne le titre "Δαήμων Tunnel Ζ" issu de son nouvel album Nekrologie Sinistrae (Orchestral Noise Opus I) à paraître le 2 octobre sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Δαήμων Tunnel A
2. Δαήμων Tunnel Β
3. Δαήμων Tunnel Γ
4. Δαήμων Tunnel Δ
5. Δαήμων Tunnel Ε
6. Δαήμων Tunnel Ζ
7. Δαήμων Tunnel Η
8. Δαήμων Tunnel Θ
|DEFTONES (Metal, Etats-Unis) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Ohms qui sortira le 25 septembre via Reprise Records. "Genesis" est à découvrir ci-dessous :
|BENEDICTION (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Scriptures qui sortira le 16 octobre via Nuclear Blast. "Stormcrow" se découvre ci-dessous :
|KYRIOS (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier EP Saturnal Chambers le 30 octobre chez Caligari Records au format cassette. Du son ici. Tracklist :
1. The Utterance of Foul Truths
2. Saturnal Chambers
3. A Mare in the Wire
|ARKAN (Middle-Eastern Melodic Death Metal, France) sortira son nouveau disque Lila H le 16 octobre. Tracklist :
01 Dusk to Dawn
02 Shameless Lies
03 Black Decade
04 Broken Existencies
05 Crawl
06 Surrounded
07 Burning Marks
08 My Son
09 Remembrance
10 Seeds of War
11 Relapse
12 Resilience
|MONGREL'S CROSS (Thrash/Black, Australie) sortira son nouvel opus Arcana, Scrying and Revelation le 27 novembre via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Suffer the Witch to Live [6:07]
2. Fate of the Grail PT. I [4:53]
3. A Magician's Prayer [5:22]
4. Fate of the Grail PT. II [6:02]
5. As a Being Undead [5:21]
6. What the Cards May Tell [6:09]
7. The Whispering Void [4:45]
|IMPERISHABLE (Blackened Death Metal avec Brian Kingsland de Nile, USA) sortira prochainement son premier EP Revelation In Purity
|DÉLUGE (Post-Black, France) sortira son nouvel album le 6 novembre sur Metal Blade Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Ægo Templo et se dévoile aujourd'hui à travers un premier extrait à découvrir ci-dessous. L'artwork est signé Metastazis :
01. Soufre
02. Opprobre
03. Abysses
04. Fratres
05. Gloire Au Silence
06. Ægo Templo
07. Baïne
08. Digue
09. Béryl
10. Vers
|LIQUID FLESH (Death Metal, Grenoble) sort aujourd'hui son deuxième album Chair Liquide via le label bordelais Metal is Law Productions. Il est disponible sur toutes les plateformes de streaming et à prix libre sur Bandcamp.
|Le one-man band PAST AND SECRETS (Atmospheric Metal/Djent, France) a mis en ligne le titre "Dancin' Together" extrait de son premier EP 5-titres Memories à venir le 5 octobre.
