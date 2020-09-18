»

(Lien direct) ERASERHEAD (Death Old-School, Allemagne) vient d'annoncer sa séparation immédiate via le communiqué suivant : " Hello everyone, since 2020 is such a great year, we got some bad news as well: ERASERHEAD SPLITS UP!



It‘s definitely not a hasty made decision, but more the end of a long process. The main focusses inside the band shifted more and more towards other things and it became harder and harder for us to write the kind of music Eraserhead and Death Metal in general deserve.



We’ve sworn to ourselves it’d better to pull the ripcord in such a situation than becoming another scene zombie. This decision is based on mutual consent of all four of us and we definitely don’t separate in a bad way. We all will be still part of music, if it’s with Lynx_Official, Sacrosanct, Sapiency, Oracle of Worms or For Aeons.



We wanna use this opportunity to thank our former band members Steve, Eger, Matze and Marco for the great time we shared, as well as all friends, fans, buddy bands, organizers etc. for 12 years!



All is left for us is to say „Good Night“!



Nico – Phil – Jonas – Chris"