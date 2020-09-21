chargement...

Les news du 21 Septembre 2020

News
Les news du 21 Septembre 2020 Ritual Suicide - Isiulusions - Bullrun - Everaged
»
(Lien direct)
RITUAL SUICIDE (Black Metal, Ukraine) a publié le titre "Tenets of the Final Nights" figurant sur nouvel et dernier album Nocturnal Haematolagnia prévu le 12 octobre via Esfinge de la Calavera en tape. Tracklist :

Side A:
I. Let The Blood Flow
II. Torture Chambers
III. Ordination Of Masochistic Souls
IV. Tenets Of The Final Nights
V. Sacrifice To Those Of The Night
Side B:
I. Satiating The Bloodcrazed Nymph
II. Unto Starving Shadows They Bled
III.Pact With The Unliving
IV. The Moon Is A Cruel Mistress
V. Nocturnal Haematolagnia
VI. All The Blood Is Drained

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ISIULUSIONS (Black Metal, Autriche) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Seas Of Darkness" extrait de son premier longue-durée I - Follow the Flow sorti ce mois-ci sur MDD Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BULLRUN (Heavy Metal, France) vient de dévoiler une vidéo pour son EP Wilderness.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EVERAGED (Post-Hardcore, Paris) vient de dévoiler une version inédit du titre "Resurface". Réalisé juste avant la pandémie, ce clip est une captation live du titre clôturant le premier EP Adrift. Le groupe a fait appel une nouvelle fois à Duff Rodriguez (The Distance, Wrøng) du Mejej Studio pour capturer avec soin le quatuor en une prise unique. "Resurface LIVE SESSION" est disponible sur la chaine YouTube de promotion metal Spaceuntravel ainsi que sur l’ensemble des plateformes d’écoute en streaming.

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
21 Septembre 2020

