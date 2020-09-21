Les news du 21 Septembre 2020 News Les news du 21 Septembre 2020 Ritual Suicide - Isiulusions - Bullrun - Everaged » (Lien direct) RITUAL SUICIDE (Black Metal, Ukraine) a publié le titre "Tenets of the Final Nights" figurant sur nouvel et dernier album Nocturnal Haematolagnia prévu le 12 octobre via Esfinge de la Calavera en tape. Tracklist :



Side A:

I. Let The Blood Flow

II. Torture Chambers

III. Ordination Of Masochistic Souls

IV. Tenets Of The Final Nights

V. Sacrifice To Those Of The Night

Side B:

I. Satiating The Bloodcrazed Nymph

II. Unto Starving Shadows They Bled

III.Pact With The Unliving

IV. The Moon Is A Cruel Mistress

V. Nocturnal Haematolagnia

VI. All The Blood Is Drained





» (Lien direct) ISIULUSIONS (Black Metal, Autriche) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Seas Of Darkness" extrait de son premier longue-durée I - Follow the Flow sorti ce mois-ci sur MDD Records.





» (Lien direct) BULLRUN (Heavy Metal, France) vient de dévoiler une vidéo pour son EP Wilderness.





» (Lien direct) EVERAGED (Post-Hardcore, Paris) vient de dévoiler une version inédit du titre "Resurface". Réalisé juste avant la pandémie, ce clip est une captation live du titre clôturant le premier EP Adrift. Le groupe a fait appel une nouvelle fois à Duff Rodriguez (The Distance, Wrøng) du Mejej Studio pour capturer avec soin le quatuor en une prise unique. "Resurface LIVE SESSION" est disponible sur la chaine YouTube de promotion metal Spaceuntravel ainsi que sur l’ensemble des plateformes d’écoute en streaming.





VOIR AUSSI Les news du 20 Septembre 2020

Ozzy Osbourne

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE ARTICLES DU JOUR Azath

Through a Warren of Shadow

2020 - Pulverised Records

GROUPES DU JOUR