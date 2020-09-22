»

(Lien direct) DROPDEAD (Punk/Hardcore, USA) a mis en ligne ici l'intégralité de son nouvel album éponyme qui sort le 25 septembre via Armageddon Label. Tracklist :



1. Prelude

2. Torches

3. Road To Absolution

4. Only Victims

5. Warfare State

6. Corrupt

7. On Your knees

8. Vultures

9. The Black Mask

10. Ashes

11. Book Of Hate

12. Flesh And Blood

13. Stoking The Flame

14. Bodies

15 Hatred Burning

16. Nothing Remains

17. Abattoir Of Pain

18. Stripped By The Knife

19. Hail To The Emperor

20. Before The Fall

21. United States Of Corruption

22. Will You Fight?

23. The Future Is Yours