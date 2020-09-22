chargement...

Les news du 22 Septembre 2020

News
Les news du 22 Septembre 2020 Maudits - Dropdead - Hexecutor - Convulsif - Transcendence - Iron Flesh
»
(Lien direct)
MAUDITS (Post-Metal/Doom/Prog/Ambient instrumental, France) sortira son premier album éponyme le 2 octobre sur Klonosphere.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DROPDEAD (Punk/Hardcore, USA) a mis en ligne ici l'intégralité de son nouvel album éponyme qui sort le 25 septembre via Armageddon Label. Tracklist :

1. Prelude
2. Torches
3. Road To Absolution
4. Only Victims
5. Warfare State
6. Corrupt
7. On Your knees
8. Vultures
9. The Black Mask
10. Ashes
11. Book Of Hate
12. Flesh And Blood
13. Stoking The Flame
14. Bodies
15 Hatred Burning
16. Nothing Remains
17. Abattoir Of Pain
18. Stripped By The Knife
19. Hail To The Emperor
20. Before The Fall
21. United States Of Corruption
22. Will You Fight?
23. The Future Is Yours		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEXECUTOR (Speed/Thrash, France) offre son nouveau disque Beyond Any Human Conception of Knowledge en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 25 septembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Buried Alive With Her White Silk Dress [4:54]
3. Ker Ys [4:38]
4. Eternal Impenitence [7:40]
5. Tiger Of The Seven Seas [7:19]
6. Belzebuth's Apocryphal Mark [7:04]
7. Brecheliant [5:55]
8. Danse Macabre [5:38]
9. Kroez Er Vossen [7:13]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CONVULSIF (Jazz/Grindcore, Suisse) a publié le morceau "Feed My Spirit Side By Side" extrait de son opus Extinct à paraître le 23 octobre chez Hummus Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TRANSCENDENCE (Death/Thrash, USA) offre son premier full-length Towards Obscurities Beyond en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 25 septembre via Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. Infernal Resurrection
2. Majesty Of Chaos
3. Towards Obscurities Beyond
4. As The Maggots Feast
5. Drowned Screams Of The Departed Souls
6. And Darkness Shall Be
7. Ravens Of The Burial
8. In Silent Procession		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IRON FLESH (Death Metal, France) a révélé la pochette de son nouvel album Summoning the Putrid qui sortira le 27 novembre sur Great Dane Records en édition digipack. Les précommandes commenceront le 25 Septembre 2020. Enregistré au Secret place studio par David Thiers. L’artwork a été réalisé par l’artiste Skadvaldur et le layout par Ars Goetia Design. Tracklist :


Servants of Oblivion
Relinquished Flesh
Demonic Enn
Purify Through Blasphemy
Cursed Beyond Death
Death and the Reaper’s Scythe
Incursion of Evil
Thy Power Infinite
Convicted Faith		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
22 Septembre 2020

