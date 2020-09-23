chargement...

Les news du 23 Septembre 2020

News
Les news du 23 Septembre 2020 harlott - Toadeater - King Parrot - BruceXCampbell - Act of Creation - Deadly Carnage
»
(Lien direct)
HARLOTT (Thrash, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Detritus Of The Final Age qui sortira le 13 novembre via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. As We Breach
2. Idol Minded
3. Bring On The War
4. Detritus Of The Final Age
5. Prime Evil
6. Nemesis
7. Slaughter
8. Grief
9. Miserere Of The Dead
10. The Time To Kill Is Now

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TOADEATER (Post-Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le titre "Returning The Crown" extrait de son nouveau disque Bit To Ewigen Daogen à paraître le 2 octobre sur Revolvermann Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KING PARROT (Thrash/Grind/Punk, Australie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Nor Is Yours" (feat. Phil Anselmo). Le groupe sortira son nouvel EP Holed Up In The Liar le 9 octobre chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Banished, Flawed then Docile
2. Blunder to Asunder
3. Nor is Yours
4. Kick up a stink

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BRUCEXCAMPBELL (Grindcore, USA) sortira son premier full-length South To No Life le 27 novembre via Give Praise Records en version vinyle. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ACT OF CREATION (Death/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus The Uncertain LIght le 16 octobre sur Black Sunset/MDD. Tracklist :

01. The Burning Place
02. Break New Ground
03. Violet Red
04. Reflection
05. Sector F
06. Legion
07. State Of Agony
08. Confused Illusion
09. Hatefriend
10. The Uncertain Light

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEADLY CARNAGE (Post-Black Metal, Italie) travaille actuellement sur un concept album sur le folklore japonais et ses esprits marins.		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
23 Septembre 2020

