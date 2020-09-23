KING PARROT (Thrash/Grind/Punk, Australie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Nor Is Yours" (feat. Phil Anselmo). Le groupe sortira son nouvel EP Holed Up In The Liar le 9 octobre chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Banished, Flawed then Docile
2. Blunder to Asunder
3. Nor is Yours
4. Kick up a stink
