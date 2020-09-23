»

(Lien direct) HARLOTT (Thrash, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Detritus Of The Final Age qui sortira le 13 novembre via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. As We Breach

2. Idol Minded

3. Bring On The War

4. Detritus Of The Final Age

5. Prime Evil

6. Nemesis

7. Slaughter

8. Grief

9. Miserere Of The Dead

10. The Time To Kill Is Now



