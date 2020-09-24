»

(Lien direct) SUBZERO (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 30 octobre via Upstate Record un nouveau EP intitulé House Of Grief. Ce dernier est à découvrir ci-dessous en intégralité :



01. House Of Grief

02. Necropolis/City Of The Damned



<a href="https://upstaterecords.bandcamp.com/album/subzero-house-of-grief">Subzero - "House Of Grief" by UPSTATE RECORDS</a>