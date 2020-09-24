chargement...

Les news du 24 Septembre 2020

News
Les news du 24 Septembre 2020 Undergang - Hyperdontia - Subzero
»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album d'UNDERGANG (Death Metal, Danemark) aura pour titre Aldrig i livet et sortira le 4 décembre sur Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records. Les pré-commandes seront lancées le vendredi 2 octobre. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Præfluidum
02. Spontan bakteriel
03. Indtørret lig
04. Menneskeæder
05. Ufrivillig donation
06. Sygelige nydelser (Del III) Emetofili
07. Usømmelig omgang med lig
08. Aldrig i livet
09. Rødt dødt kød		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HYPERDONTIA (Death Metal, Danemark) a dévoilé via Decibel Magazine un nouveau morceau intitulé "Punctured Soul". Celui-ci est disponible dès maintenant dans la série Decibel Flex proposée en complément de l'édition du mois de novembre proposée ici.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SUBZERO (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 30 octobre via Upstate Record un nouveau EP intitulé House Of Grief. Ce dernier est à découvrir ci-dessous en intégralité :

01. House Of Grief
02. Necropolis/City Of The Damned

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
24 Septembre 2020

