(Lien direct) GOREPHILIA (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album ititulé In The Eye Of Nothing le 2 octobre sur Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un dernier extrait avec le titre "Ouroboran Labyrinth" :



01. Walls Of Weeping Eyes

02. Perpetual Procession

03. Ouroboran Labyrinth

04. Devotion Upon The Worm

05. Consensus

06. Simplicity Of Decay (Bandcamp)

07. Not For The Weak

08. Death Dream

09. Ark Of The Undecipherable



<a href="https://darkdescentrecords.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-eye-of-nothing">In the Eye of Nothing by Gorephilia</a>