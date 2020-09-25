|
Les news du 25 Septembre 2020
Les news du 25 Septembre 2020 Varathron - Nubivagant - Varde - Fate - Avlivad - 2 Wolves - Miasmal Sabbath - Vyrion - Pneuma Hagion - King Ov Wyrms - Essence of Blasphemers - Concede - Fuck The Facts - Black Capricorn - Affliction Vector - Mr. Bungle - Realize - Gorephilia
|VARATHRON (Black Metal, Grèce) a posté son album live anniversaire Glorification Under The Latin Moon qui sort aujourd'hui chez Agonia Records. Les détails :
01. Cultum Deus Aeternum (Ιntro)
02. Ouroboros Dweller
03. Cassiopeia's Ode
04. Tenebrous
05. Saturnian Sect
06. His Majesty at the Swamp
07. Son of the Moon
08. Unholy Funeral
09. Nightly Kingdoms
10. Lustful Father
11. Flowers of My Youth
12. The River of my Souls
13. The Tressrising Of Nyarlathotep
14. Genesis of Apocryphal Desire
15. Sic Transit Gloria Mundi (Outro)
|NUBIVAGANT (Black Metal avec le batteur Omega de Blut Aus Nord, Chaos Invocation, Frostmoon Eclipse ... , Italie) offre son premier full-length Roaring Eye en écoute intégrale ici. Tracklist :
1. Wonders Of The Invisible World [9:17]
2. The Furnace Of Apollyon [6:38]
3. One Eye Upon The Grave [7:34]
4. Crawling The Earth [7:09]
5. Solemn Peals [2:43]
6. The Plague Of Flesh [6:24]
|VARDE (Black/Folk avec des membres de Nordjevel, Alsvartr et Dødheimsgaard., Norvège) sortira son premier album Fedraminne le 27 novembre via Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :
1. Kystbillede del I
2. Halvdan Svarte
3. Forbundet
4. Et Gammelnorskt Herresæde
5. Fedraminne
6. Skuld
7. Koll med Bilen del I
8. Kystbillede del II
|FATE (Heavy/Speed/Punk, Italie) a dévoilé sa nouvelle démo II en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 30 novembre sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. Where the Gods Go to Die
2. Mask of the Silver Death
3. Demiurge
|AVLIVAD (Death Metal avec le batteur d'Ensnared, Suède) sortira sa première démo éponyme le 27 novembre au format cassette. Tracklist :
1. Moldy Pinnacles
2. Voracity
3. Obituary Collector
4. And You'll See Me
|2 WOLVES (Gothic/Doom/Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Towards Nothing".
|MIASMAL SABBATH (Death/Crust/Punk, Grèce) propose son premier longue-durée Ominous Radiance en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie aujourd'hui chez Unholy Prophecies. Tracklist :
1. Invocation of Death Essence
2. Celestial Prodigy
3. The Oracular Voice
4. Chaos Magnvm
5. Ghostly Aura Bathed in Stellar Luminence
6. Wisdom of the Occult
7. Umbra Mortis
8. The Terminable Nature of Existence
|VYRION (Progressive Black Metal, Australie) sortira son nouvel opus Nil le 26 octobre en auto-production. Un extrait est ligne à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1. Beleaguered
2. Squall
3. Avalanche
4. Erupt
5. Crave
6. Monuments
7. Dethrone
8. Infect
|PNEUMA HAGION (Black/Death, USA) sortira son premier album Voidgazer le 1er décembre via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Aeons of Slumber
2. Summoning
3. The Black Light
4. Timeless Darkness
5. Anticosmic Incantations
6. Febrile Dreams
7. Gates to Worlds Beyond
8. Drawn Down from the Stars
9. Primordial
|KING OV WYRMS (Blackened Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier full-length Lord Ov Thornes le 20 novembre. Tracklist :
1. Threnody (5:48)
2. The Great Sleeper (7:31)
3. Hell’s Breathe (5:40)
4. From Below (5:51)
5. The Maggots That Crawled From The Wounds (8:57)
6. Lechery (4:24)
7. Thorne Bearer (4:18)
8. Ascendance Of A Continual One (8:53)
Durée totale : 51:26
|ESSENCE OF BLASPHEMERS (Black Metal, Allemagne/Équateur) sortira son premier longue-durée Calyx of Black Metal Blood le 31 octobre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Act Of Blasphemy (Intro)
2. Ritual (feat. Rafn)
3. Blessed By Black Candles
4. Nazarene
5. The Conflict of I
6. Exalted Blasphemer
7. Calyx Of Black Metal Blood
8. Massacre
9. Essence of Hate
10. The Satan Pest
11. Kill The Masses
12. The Flames
|CONCEDE (Grindcore/Hardcore/Powerviolence, Australie) sortira son premier long-format Indoctrinate le 20 novembre chez Napalm Records. Tracklist :
01. Indocrinate
02. Through the Teeth
03. Brainwash
04. Burn in Your Own Hell
05. You Ruin Me
06. Proselytize
07. Misgiven
08. No Certainty
09. Influence
10. Balted
11. Deliver
12. Bottom Feeder
13. Conditioned
14. Plagued
15. One With the Earth
Durée totale : 22:44
|FUCK THE FACTS (Grindcore, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Pleine Noirceur le 20 novembre via Noise Salvation. Tracklist :
1. Doubt, Fear Neglect (6:47)
2. Ailleurs (1:17)
3. Pleine Noirceur (5:42)
4. Aube (1:24)
5. Sans Lumiere (4:23)
6. Sans Racines (0:38)
7. Everything I Love Is Ending (4:14)
8. A Dying Light (3:41)
9. Dropping Like Flies (4:04)
10. L’abandon (2:07)
11. An Ending (3:27)
12. _cide (3:59)
Durée totale : 41:46
|BLACK CAPRICORN (Psychedelic Doom, Italie) sortira prochainement son dernier EP Solstice (2019) au format vinyle sur D.H.U. Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
Summer Side
1. Omen (march of the Arcadians)
2. Astrodestroyer
3. Sumerian summer
Winter Side
4. Three brides of Satan
5. Winterlude
6. Shadows in the moonlight
|Les Italiens d'AFFLICTION VECTOR (Black/Death, Italie) sortent aujourd'hui sur Argento Records leur premier EP Intitulé Death Comes Supreme. Ce dernier est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Voiceless Predictions
02. A Mere Illusion
03. The Long Cold Rest
04. Abandoned Into The Madness
05. At The Dying Sun
|21 ans après California, MR. BUNGLE (????) fera son retour le 30 octobre prochain avec un nouvel album intitulé The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo à paraître via Ipecac Records. Découvrez ci-dessous la vidéo de "Eracist" :
01. Grizzly Adams
02. Anarchy Up Your Anus
03. Raping Your Mind (Bandcamp)
04. Hypocrites / Habla Español O Muere
05. Bungle Grind
06. Methematics
07. Eracist
08. Spreading The Thighs Of Death
09. Loss For Words
10. Glutton For Punishment
11. Sudden Death
|REALIZE (Metal Industriel, USA) sort aujourd'hui sur Relapse Records son premier album intitulé Machine Violence. Ce dernier est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Alone Against Flames
02. Melted Base
03. Ghost In The Void
04. Long Stare
05. Hypermech
06. Disappear
07. Simulated World Down
08. Slag Pile
09. Gateway Trial
10. Heavy Legs In The Mansion
|GOREPHILIA (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album ititulé In The Eye Of Nothing le 2 octobre sur Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un dernier extrait avec le titre "Ouroboran Labyrinth" :
01. Walls Of Weeping Eyes
02. Perpetual Procession
03. Ouroboran Labyrinth
04. Devotion Upon The Worm
05. Consensus
06. Simplicity Of Decay (Bandcamp)
07. Not For The Weak
08. Death Dream
09. Ark Of The Undecipherable
