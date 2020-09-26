|
Les news du 26 Septembre 2020
News
Les news du 26 Septembre 2020
|WAR ORPHAN (Thrash/Hardcore avec l'ex-Sick of it All Richie Cipriano, USA) propose à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son premier EP Closer To Death Than Life sorti hier via Stay Gold Records.
|
|»
|MADROST (Death/Thrash, USA) offre son nouvel album Charring The Rotting Earth en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti hier sur No Life Til Metal Records. Tracklist :
1- The Serpent’s Quest
2- To Prevail the Wicked
3- Dying Thoughts
4- Impossible Dreams
5- A Violent End to Life
6- Pulverized
7- Charring the Rotting Earth
|
|»
|EMBRYONIC CELLS (Death/Black, France) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "You’re So Full Of Fear" issu de son nouveau disque Decline prévu le 9 octobre chez MusikÖ_Eye.
|
|»
|GRIIIM, projet touche-à-tout de Maxime Taccardi, sortira son nouvel opus Bête immonde le 30 septembre via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Nymphe décharnée
3. MMXIX You Remember
4. Bête immonde
5. So long fuckers!
6. Stabat Mater
7. Serotonin
|
|»
|BLOOD OF ANGELS (Melodic Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Failure of Faith le 31 octobre sur Sliptrick Records. Tracklist :
01. Failure of Faith
02. Monotheism
03. 40 Year Journey
04. Blood of the Lamb
05. The Messenger
06. The Crusader
07. King of Hops
08. Disaster of Supremacy
09. I Don't Need Religion (Motörhead cover)
10. America's Mythologies
Durée totale 49:22
|
|»
|LIK (Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Morbid Fascination" issu de son nouvel album Misanthropic Breed paru hier chez Metal Blade. Tracklist :
1. The Weird
2. Decay
3. Funeral Anthem
4. Corrosive Survival
5. Female Fatal to the Flesh
6. Misanthropic Breed
7. Flesh Frenzy
8. Morbid Fascination
9. Wolves
10. Faces of Death
11. Becoming
|
|»
|EARLY MOODS (Doom Metal, USA) a posté son premier EP Spellbound en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. C'est sorti hier via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Spellbound [4:29]
2. Starless [5:09]
3. Isolated [4:25]
4. Desire [7:02]
5. Living Hell [5:24]
|
|»
|VOID ROT (Death/Doom, USA) propose son premier longue-durée Descending Pillars, sorti le 11 septembre sur Everlasting Spew Records, en écoute intégrale.
|
|»
|GORATORY (Modern Technical Brutal Death, USA) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Sour Grapes. Il s'agit de "The People's Temple". Sortie le 16 octobre chez Everlasting Spew Records.
|
|»
|ANCIENT THRONES (Blackened Death Thrash, Canada) sortira son nouveau disque The Veil le 6 novembre. Tracklist :
1. Transient (1:58)
2. The Sight of Oblivion (6:00)
3. The Millionth Grave (5:53)
4. The Soul to Flesh (6:14)
5. Viduus (The Veil) (9:29)
6. Sentient (2:11)
7. The River of Rain (4:32)
8. Divided/Dissolve (9:12)
9. The Infinite Eyes (9:10)
10. Permanent (2:54)
Durée totale : 57:38
|
|»
|WITHOUT MERCY (Death/Groove/Metalcore, Canada) sortira son nouvel opus Seismic le 20 novembre Bloodblast Distribution. Tracklist :
1. Thunderbird (ft. Jeff Loomis) (4:53)
2. Abysmal (5:42)
3. Left Alone (4:00)
4. Wiindigo (4:55)
5. Disinfect The Soul (ft. Chris Broderick) (7:18)
6. The Disaster (3:52)
7. Possessed (4:04)
8. I Break The Chain (4:44)
9. Uprooted (4:58)
Durée total : 44:29
|
|»
|3XPERIMENTAL (Symphonic Black/Death, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Water" extrait de Symphony of Elements sorti en juin dernier.
|
|»
|DORMANTH (Melodic Doom/Death, Espagne) sortira son nouvel album Complete Downfall le 15 décembre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Dreamcatcher
02. Fire
03. Tragicomic Day
04. Beyond the Gates
05. Odyssey in Time
06. The Origin
07. Dark Times For the God's Creation
08. -273º K
09. Brainstorm
10. Crystal Bone
11. Bloody Scars
|
