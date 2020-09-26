»

BLOOD OF ANGELS (Melodic Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Failure of Faith le 31 octobre sur Sliptrick Records. Tracklist :



01. Failure of Faith

02. Monotheism

03. 40 Year Journey

04. Blood of the Lamb

05. The Messenger

06. The Crusader

07. King of Hops

08. Disaster of Supremacy

09. I Don't Need Religion (Motörhead cover)

10. America's Mythologies



Durée totale 49:22



