(Lien direct) DEEDS OF FLESH (Brutal Death Technique, USA) fera son retour le 11 décembre prochain via Unique Leader Records avec un nouvel album intitulé Nucleus. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Alyen Scourge" :



01. Odyssey

02. Alyen Scourge

03. Ascension Vortex (featuring Decrepit Bill, Obie Flett, Anthony Trapani)

04. Catacombs of the Monolith (featuring Luc Lemay)

05. Ethereal Ancestors (featuring George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher)

06. Nucleus (featuring John Gallagher)

07. Races Conjoined (featuring Matti Way, Frank Mullen and Jon Zig)

08. Terror (featuring Dusty Boisjolie and Robbe Kok)

09. Onward



