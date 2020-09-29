chargement...

Les news du 29 Septembre 2020

News
Les news du 29 Septembre 2020 Deeds Of Flesh - Lie In Ruins
»
(Lien direct)
DEEDS OF FLESH (Brutal Death Technique, USA) fera son retour le 11 décembre prochain via Unique Leader Records avec un nouvel album intitulé Nucleus. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Alyen Scourge" :

01. Odyssey
02. Alyen Scourge
03. Ascension Vortex (featuring Decrepit Bill, Obie Flett, Anthony Trapani)
04. Catacombs of the Monolith (featuring Luc Lemay)
05. Ethereal Ancestors (featuring George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher)
06. Nucleus (featuring John Gallagher)
07. Races Conjoined (featuring Matti Way, Frank Mullen and Jon Zig)
08. Terror (featuring Dusty Boisjolie and Robbe Kok)
09. Onward

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LIE IN RUINS (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Floating In Timeless Streams le 20 novembre sur Dark Descent Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Spectral Realms Of Fornication" :

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
29 Septembre 2020

