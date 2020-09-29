Les news du 29 Septembre 2020
News
Les news du 29 Septembre 2020 Deeds Of Flesh - Lie In Ruins
|»
|DEEDS OF FLESH (Brutal Death Technique, USA) fera son retour le 11 décembre prochain via Unique Leader Records avec un nouvel album intitulé Nucleus. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Alyen Scourge" :
01. Odyssey
02. Alyen Scourge
03. Ascension Vortex (featuring Decrepit Bill, Obie Flett, Anthony Trapani)
04. Catacombs of the Monolith (featuring Luc Lemay)
05. Ethereal Ancestors (featuring George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher)
06. Nucleus (featuring John Gallagher)
07. Races Conjoined (featuring Matti Way, Frank Mullen and Jon Zig)
08. Terror (featuring Dusty Boisjolie and Robbe Kok)
09. Onward
|
|»
|LIE IN RUINS (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Floating In Timeless Streams le 20 novembre sur Dark Descent Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Spectral Realms Of Fornication" :
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Sagamore
Par Keyser
Par Thomas Johan...
Par Jean-Clint
Par Ander
Par Ander
Par InnerDam
Par Deathrash
Par Sagamore
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par Ander
Par Archi
Par Keyser
Par Keyser
Par Batu
Par Astraldeath
Par X-Death