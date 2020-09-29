»

(Lien direct) POSSESSED STEEL (Heavy Metal, Canada) intitulé Aedris. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Spellblade" :



01. The Dreamer

02. Spelllblade

03. Keeper Of The Woods

04. Forest Of The Dead

05. Frost Lich

06. Assault Of The Twilight Keep

07. Free At Last

08. Bogs Of Agathorn

09. Skeleton King

10. Nobunaga



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqPpiHx27qA