chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 29 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 29 Septembre 20... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Carnation
 Carnation - Where Death Lies (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Heathen
 Heathen - Empire Of The Blind (C)
Par Keyser		   
Napalm Death
 Napalm Death - Throes Of Jo... (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
NyreDolk
 NyreDolk - Demo (Démo) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 26 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 26 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 27 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 27 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Ander		   
Candiria
 Candiria - Beyond Reasonabl... (C)
Par InnerDam		   
Les news du 25 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 25 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Cultum Interitum
 Cultum Interitum - Poison O... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Bovary
 Bovary - Sur ce mur trop so... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les news du 24 Septembre 2020
 Les news du 24 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Ander		   
Fides Inversa
 Fides Inversa - Historia No... (C)
Par Archi		   
Evulse
 Evulse - Pustulant Spawn (D... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Azath
 Azath - Through a Warren of... (C)
Par Keyser		   
The Great Old Ones
 The Great Old Ones - Cosmicism (C)
Par Batu		   
Behemoth
 Behemoth - Demigod (C)
Par Astraldeath		   

Les news du 29 Septembre 2020

News
Les news du 29 Septembre 2020 Lavadome Productions - Athanatheos - Somniate - Fear Factory - Possessed Steel - Häxenzijrkell - Thanatopsis - Hellstorm - Strydegor - Memories of a Dead Man - 200 Stab Wounds - Aggravator - Deeds Of Flesh - Lie In Ruins
»
(Lien direct)
En partenariat avec LAVADOME PRODUCTIONS, Thrashocore vous fait gagner les albums d'ATHANATHEOS (Death Metal, France) et de SOMNIATE (Black Metal, République Tchèque) sortis récemment sur le label tchèque. Pour les modalités, c'est par ici.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FEAR FACTORY (Cyber Power Death Metal, Etats-Unis) la fin ? Son chanteur historique Burton C. Bell vient d'annoncer son départ du groupe, via le communiqué à lire ici :

https://www.burtoncbell.com/		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Temple Of Mystery Records sortira le 30 novembre le premier album de POSSESSED STEEL (Heavy Metal, Canada) intitulé Aedris. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Spellblade" :

01. The Dreamer
02. Spelllblade
03. Keeper Of The Woods
04. Forest Of The Dead
05. Frost Lich
06. Assault Of The Twilight Keep
07. Free At Last
08. Bogs Of Agathorn
09. Skeleton King
10. Nobunaga

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqPpiHx27qA		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HÄXENZIJRKELL (Black Metal, Allemagne) offre son premier full-length Die Nachtseite en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 30 septembre sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Part 1: Auf der Schwelle [10:44]
2. Part 2: Unter sieben Sternen [10:12]
3. Part 3: Im Labyrinth der Dunkelheit [15:27]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THANATOPSIS (Progressive Death Metal, USA), formé en 1992, sortira son premier album Initiation le 23 octobre chez Extreme Metal Music. Tracklist :

1. The Age of Silence (4:26)
2. Embodiment (3:06)
3. Consequence (5:17)
4. Malfated (5:17)
5. Initiation (5:17)
6. Your Demise (5:17)
7. Grim (3:33)
8. Suffer System (4:21)

Durée totale : 36:32

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HELLSTORM (Thrash Metal, Italie) va rééditer sa discographie via Vomit Arcanus Production sur Spotify, Youtube Music, Deezer, Amazon Music et les autres plate-formes de téléchargement. C'est The Legion of The Storm (2003) puis l'EP CorpseHunters (2010) qui ont ouvert le bal, suivi de :

October 23 - Into the Mouth of the dead Reign
November 27 - Shadows of Unknown
December 24th - ?????????		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
STRYDEGOR (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Isolacracy le 13 novembre MDD.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MEMORIES OF A DEAD MAN (Ambient Metal/Post-Metal/Metalcore, France) sortira son nouvel album (re)M.A.Z.E.d le 16 octobre sur Season of Mist. Tracklist :

1) Shapeshifter
2) Do You Accept?
3) Scaring Stars
4) Hold Your Breath
5) So Shine
6) Ignition
7) Deceiving Utopia
8) Inner Shout
9) A Framed Window
10) Wavelength

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
200 STAB WOUNDS (Death Metal, USA) a récemment dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "Digested Desire". Celui-ci figurera (en plus d'un second titre inédit) sur la réédition CD/LP de la démo Piles Of Festering Decomposition à paraître prochainement sur Maggot Stomp Records :

01. Maggot Casket
02. Body In The Basement
03. She Was Already Dead
04. Digested Desire 02:19
05. Ruptured In Purulence

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AGGRAVATOR (Thrash, USA) sortira en décembre un nouveau EP intitulé Unseen Repulsions. Ce dernier sera disponible via Empire Records. L'artwork est signé Mario Lopez.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEEDS OF FLESH (Brutal Death Technique, USA) fera son retour le 11 décembre prochain via Unique Leader Records avec un nouvel album intitulé Nucleus. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Alyen Scourge" :

01. Odyssey
02. Alyen Scourge
03. Ascension Vortex (featuring Decrepit Bill, Obie Flett, Anthony Trapani)
04. Catacombs of the Monolith (featuring Luc Lemay)
05. Ethereal Ancestors (featuring George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher)
06. Nucleus (featuring John Gallagher)
07. Races Conjoined (featuring Matti Way, Frank Mullen and Jon Zig)
08. Terror (featuring Dusty Boisjolie and Robbe Kok)
09. Onward

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LIE IN RUINS (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Floating In Timeless Streams le 20 novembre sur Dark Descent Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Spectral Realms Of Fornication" :

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint + AxGxB
29 Septembre 2020

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

AxGxB citer
AxGxB
29/09/2020 09:45
Jean-Clint a écrit : Super nouvelle pour LIE IN RUINS, et très bon titre au passage ! Moins convaincu par le DEEDS OF FLESH par contre...

Oui, le titre de LIR est excellent avec ce lead particulièrement inspiré ! Par contre, hormis la production, j'aime beaucoup de Deeds Of Flesh.
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
29/09/2020 09:42
Super nouvelle pour LIE IN RUINS, et très bon titre au passage ! Moins convaincu par le DEEDS OF FLESH par contre...

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Lord Vigo
 Lord Vigo
Danse de noir
2020 - High Roller Records		   
Septage
 Septage
Septic Decandence (EP)
2020 - Me Saco Un Ojo Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
200 Stab Wounds
 200 Stab Wounds
Death Metal - 2019 - Etats-Unis		   
Aggravator
 Aggravator
Thrash - 2008 - Etats-Unis		   
Athanatheos
 Athanatheos
Black / Death - 2012 - France		   
Deeds Of Flesh
 Deeds Of Flesh
Brutal Death Technique - 1993 - Etats-Unis		   
Fear Factory
 Fear Factory
Cyber Power Death Metal - 1990 - Etats-Unis		   
Lie In Ruins
 Lie In Ruins
Death Metal - 1993 - Finlande		   
Septage
Septic Decandence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Lord Vigo
Danse de noir
Lire la chronique
Pearl Jam
Backspacer
Lire la chronique
Carnation
Where Death Lies
Lire la chronique
Heathen
Empire Of The Blind
Lire la chronique
Paradise Lost
In Requiem
Lire la chronique
Mortis Mutilati
The Fate of Flight 800
Lire la chronique
NyreDolk
Demo (Démo)
Lire la chronique
FT-17
Verdun !
Lire la chronique
Void Rot
Descending Pillars
Lire la chronique
Evulse
Pustulant Spawn (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Napalm Death
Throes Of Joy In The Jaws O...
Lire la chronique
Swarmageddon
Lire l'interview
Cultum Interitum
Poison Of Being
Lire la chronique
Behemoth
Demigod
Lire la chronique
Evulse
Call Of The Void (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Gaerea
Limbo
Lire la chronique
Kairon; IRSE!
Polysomn
Lire la chronique
Burial Remains
Spawn Of Chaos
Lire la chronique
L7
Smell The Magic (EP)
Lire la chronique
Azath
Through a Warren of Shadow
Lire la chronique
Paradise Lost
Paradise Lost
Lire la chronique
Tristengrav
II - Nychavge (EP)
Lire la chronique
Fluoride
Disentanglement
Lire la chronique
Soul Blind
Greatest Hits Vol. I (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Putrid Offal
Sicknesses Obsessions
Lire la chronique
Novae Militiae
Topheth
Lire la chronique
Ascended Dead / Evil Priest
Nexus Of The Black Flame / ...
Lire la chronique
Uada
Djinn
Lire la chronique
Drowning / Misgivings
Requiem For Gods Perdition ...
Lire la chronique