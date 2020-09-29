|
Les news du 29 Septembre 2020
News
Les news du 29 Septembre 2020 Lavadome Productions - Athanatheos - Somniate - Fear Factory - Possessed Steel - Häxenzijrkell - Thanatopsis - Hellstorm - Strydegor - Memories of a Dead Man - 200 Stab Wounds - Aggravator - Deeds Of Flesh - Lie In Ruins
|En partenariat avec LAVADOME PRODUCTIONS, Thrashocore vous fait gagner les albums d'ATHANATHEOS (Death Metal, France) et de SOMNIATE (Black Metal, République Tchèque) sortis récemment sur le label tchèque. Pour les modalités, c'est par ici.
|Temple Of Mystery Records sortira le 30 novembre le premier album de POSSESSED STEEL (Heavy Metal, Canada) intitulé Aedris. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Spellblade" :
01. The Dreamer
02. Spelllblade
03. Keeper Of The Woods
04. Forest Of The Dead
05. Frost Lich
06. Assault Of The Twilight Keep
07. Free At Last
08. Bogs Of Agathorn
09. Skeleton King
10. Nobunaga
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqPpiHx27qA
|HÄXENZIJRKELL (Black Metal, Allemagne) offre son premier full-length Die Nachtseite en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 30 septembre sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Part 1: Auf der Schwelle [10:44]
2. Part 2: Unter sieben Sternen [10:12]
3. Part 3: Im Labyrinth der Dunkelheit [15:27]
|THANATOPSIS (Progressive Death Metal, USA), formé en 1992, sortira son premier album Initiation le 23 octobre chez Extreme Metal Music. Tracklist :
1. The Age of Silence (4:26)
2. Embodiment (3:06)
3. Consequence (5:17)
4. Malfated (5:17)
5. Initiation (5:17)
6. Your Demise (5:17)
7. Grim (3:33)
8. Suffer System (4:21)
Durée totale : 36:32
|HELLSTORM (Thrash Metal, Italie) va rééditer sa discographie via Vomit Arcanus Production sur Spotify, Youtube Music, Deezer, Amazon Music et les autres plate-formes de téléchargement. C'est The Legion of The Storm (2003) puis l'EP CorpseHunters (2010) qui ont ouvert le bal, suivi de :
October 23 - Into the Mouth of the dead Reign
November 27 - Shadows of Unknown
December 24th - ?????????
|STRYDEGOR (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Isolacracy le 13 novembre MDD.
|MEMORIES OF A DEAD MAN (Ambient Metal/Post-Metal/Metalcore, France) sortira son nouvel album (re)M.A.Z.E.d le 16 octobre sur Season of Mist. Tracklist :
1) Shapeshifter
2) Do You Accept?
3) Scaring Stars
4) Hold Your Breath
5) So Shine
6) Ignition
7) Deceiving Utopia
8) Inner Shout
9) A Framed Window
10) Wavelength
|200 STAB WOUNDS (Death Metal, USA) a récemment dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "Digested Desire". Celui-ci figurera (en plus d'un second titre inédit) sur la réédition CD/LP de la démo Piles Of Festering Decomposition à paraître prochainement sur Maggot Stomp Records :
01. Maggot Casket
02. Body In The Basement
03. She Was Already Dead
04. Digested Desire 02:19
05. Ruptured In Purulence
|AGGRAVATOR (Thrash, USA) sortira en décembre un nouveau EP intitulé Unseen Repulsions. Ce dernier sera disponible via Empire Records. L'artwork est signé Mario Lopez.
|DEEDS OF FLESH (Brutal Death Technique, USA) fera son retour le 11 décembre prochain via Unique Leader Records avec un nouvel album intitulé Nucleus. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Alyen Scourge" :
01. Odyssey
02. Alyen Scourge
03. Ascension Vortex (featuring Decrepit Bill, Obie Flett, Anthony Trapani)
04. Catacombs of the Monolith (featuring Luc Lemay)
05. Ethereal Ancestors (featuring George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher)
06. Nucleus (featuring John Gallagher)
07. Races Conjoined (featuring Matti Way, Frank Mullen and Jon Zig)
08. Terror (featuring Dusty Boisjolie and Robbe Kok)
09. Onward
|LIE IN RUINS (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Floating In Timeless Streams le 20 novembre sur Dark Descent Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Spectral Realms Of Fornication" :
2 COMMENTAIRE(S)
| citer
29/09/2020 09:45
Oui, le titre de LIR est excellent avec ce lead particulièrement inspiré ! Par contre, hormis la production, j'aime beaucoup de Deeds Of Flesh.
29/09/2020 09:42