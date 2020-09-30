»

(Lien direct) SIX FEET UNDER (Death/Groove, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Blood of the Zombie" figurant sur son nouvel opus Nightmares Of The Decomposed prévu le 2 octobre via Metal Blade. Tracklist :



1. Amputator

2. Zodiac

3. The Rotting

4. Death Will Follow

5. Migraine

6. The Noose

7. Blood of the Zombie

8. Self Imposed Death Sentence

9. Dead Girls Don't Scream

10. Drink Blood Get High

11. Labyrinth of Insanity

12. Without Your Life



