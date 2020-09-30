Les news du 30 Septembre 2020
Les news du 30 Septembre 2020 Lavadome Productions - Athanatheos - Somniate - Sarcator - Arsebreed - Six Feet Under - Raider - Age of Woe - Skeleton Pit
|En partenariat avec LAVADOME PRODUCTIONS, Thrashocore vous fait gagner les albums d'ATHANATHEOS (Death Metal, France) et de SOMNIATE (Black Metal, République Tchèque) sortis récemment sur le label tchèque. Pour les modalités, c'est par ici.
|SARCATOR (Blackened Death/Thrash, Suède) propose une vidéo pour le titre "The Hour of Torment" issu de son premier long-format éponyme à paraître le 30 octobre sur Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :
1. Abyssal Angel
2. Manic Rapture
3. Deicidal
4. Midnight Witchery
5. The Hour Of Torment
6. Circle Of Impurity
7. Heretic's Domain
8. Desolate Visions
9. Demonstrike
10. Purgatory Unleashed
11. Cryptic Pain (CD-only bonus)
|ARSEBREED (Brutal Death, Pays-Bas) sera de retour le 13 octobre chez Brutal Mind avec un nouveau disque baptisé BUTOH. Tracklist :
1. Obliteration
2. Manifest
3. Disintegration
4. Tether
5. Equilibrate
6. Recomposed
7. Malevolence
8. Emergence
9. Sanity
10. Insanity
|SIX FEET UNDER (Death/Groove, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Blood of the Zombie" figurant sur son nouvel opus Nightmares Of The Decomposed prévu le 2 octobre via Metal Blade. Tracklist :
1. Amputator
2. Zodiac
3. The Rotting
4. Death Will Follow
5. Migraine
6. The Noose
7. Blood of the Zombie
8. Self Imposed Death Sentence
9. Dead Girls Don't Scream
10. Drink Blood Get High
11. Labyrinth of Insanity
12. Without Your Life
|RAIDER (Thrash/Death, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "No Sign of The Dawn" tiré de son premier long-format Guardian of The Fire sorti en mars dernier en auto-production.
|AGE OF WOE (Death/Sludge/Doom, Suède) a signé sur Lifeforce Records pour la sortie d'un premier full-length au printemps 2021.
|SKELETON PIT (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Violent Raid" extrait de son nouvel album Lust To Lynch à venir le 23 octobre sur MDD. Tracklist :
1. Lust To Lynch
2. Violent Raid
3. Plague Of Violence
4. Skullsolitting Attack
5. Thrashorcism
6. Like Vultures
7. Awaken The Claw
8. Last Blood
9. Challenge To Kill
10. The Evil Horde
